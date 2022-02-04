A Starter Kit for Getting Into the Indie-Rock Favorite Mitski

Mitski is the patron saint of introverts, a paragon for people who can experience existential loneliness at times but also feel nourished by a night spent inside, alone. She's an idol to hopeless romantics consumed by their pining and willing to do anything for love, no matter the cost. Although she may sound like an ethereal priestess that some lovelorn religion prays to, she's in fact one of the biggest names in indie rock. Thousands have crowned her their guardian angel of sorts because of how much her narrative-driven songwriting resonates.

Whether or not you're familiar with her, Mitski has in recent years become one of the most pop-star-like phenoms in the indie world. The 32-year-old (who was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and American father and spent her youth moving around internationally due to her father's work) has released music steadily since studying composition at SUNY Purchase College's conservatory program. She first cemented herself as an indie darling and favorite of the Bandcamp community, coming up in New York City's DIY scene and self-releasing two albums before landing an independent record deal. But with each release, her star has only grown, with her excellent 2018 album Be the Cowboy and its hit single "Nobody" catapulting her to another tier of success. Now, her extremely loving fan base, whom she used to interact with on Twitter, lines up for merch pop-ups, and instead of playing hundred-some-capacity venues, she's opening for Harry Styles on tour.

What makes fans stand in complete silence at her shows like she's giving a sermon? Her songwriting. For much of her career, Mitski has made an opera out of young adulthood, singing of star-crossed romance, unrequited love, happiness, loneliness, and the intersection of identity with a particularly raw truthfulness that almost hurts to hear. Whether she writes of her own experience or in the perspective of characters she knows inside and out, the lyrics-first approach to her music is where fans find sanctity. She tells stories they can relate to.

If you've never gotten into her music before, we're breaking down where to begin now that her sixth album, Laurel Hell, is out. The album arrives after she nearly vowed to quit music, having spoken about the struggle to balance her musical drive with her ever-growing "celebrity"—which has swelled to a level few indie acts ever reach. Below, find essential Mitski releases that, at the very least, will gear you up for Laurel Hell. They should also help you understand why her fans might say that she destroys them but they trust her with their lives just the same.