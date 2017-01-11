Love 'Pokémon Go'? Play These 8 Genius Mobile Games Next

Yes, the Angry Birds, Fruit Ninja, and Candy Crush Saga phenomenons were all intense, but nothing in the mobile-games realm has had an impact quite like Pokémon Go. The millions upon millions of people meandering around outside in search of cutesy critters to catch are causing servers to fail frequently, Nintendo's stock value to double, and society to become certifiably ridiculous.

No matter how many programmers try to create the next big location-based AR game, the sensation likely won't be duplicated anytime soon. But Pokémon Go isn't the only mobile game to break away from the tedium of match-three puzzlers, grinding freemium battlers, and other done-to-death concepts. The eight innovative mobile games below are worth a look when you need to put Pokémon on pause.