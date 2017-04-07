Entertainment

The Greatest Movie Bloopers of All Time

04/07/2017
step brothers
Step Brothers | Columbia Pictures

Making a movie is serious business... until someone runs into a door. As we've seen from our favorite TV gag reels, the best moments are oftentimes the ones that can't be included in the final cut. Below, botched lines, ruined takes, and pure absurdity picked up on the sets of your favorite movies.

eivindrew/YouTube

The Rush Hour movies

Every Jackie Chan gag reel deserves a spot on this list because he is to gag reels what Auguste Rodin was to sculpting. In terms of line flubs, the Rush Hour movies are his masterpieces -- thanks, in large part, to the help of consummate professional Chris Tucker. 
Best part: Gefilte fish

FilmIsNow Movie Bloopers & Extras/YouTube

Bridesmaids

Singing. A different kind of Bing Bong. Lots more singing. Basically, required viewing.
Best part: Bird bath

GraveHorizon/YouTube

Superbad

If Saturday Night Live has taught you anything about actors breaking -- ahem -- Bill Hader is one of the all-time, and most lovable, greats.
Best parts: When Hader loses it. Also, when Christopher Mintz-Plasse meets his arch-nemesis.

Tomasz Tofil/YouTube

This Is 40

All hail Melissa McCarthy, our favorite cussing pyromaniac and Queen of Spicey Comedy
Best part: All of it

Mathias Leedo/YouTube

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Though the first Anchorman gag reel has one of the best lines of all time -- "The Human Torch was denied a bank loan" -- the sequel's is somehow better.
Best part: All the Brick and Chani moments

Dave Cottrell/YouTube

The Cannonball Run

Watching these veteran actors break is like watching the Bulls play in the '90s -- ace blooper game.
Best part: Dom DeLuise's laugh

bloopersection/YouTube

Liar Liar

You thought Jim wasn't gonna be on this list? GUESS AGAIN. (Bruce Almighty's gag reel is also pretty great.)
Best part: The faces. Always the faces.

FilmIsNow Movie Bloopers & Extras/YouTube

Just Friends

Before kids were looking up to Ryan Reynolds as a foul-mouthed superhero, they were yelling the word "Haitian!" at him. (Yeah, I don't know.) His underappreciated holiday movie fittingly comes with an underappreciated gag reel.
Best part: "I'm making gingerbread COOKIES!"

Tanner/YouTube

Step Brothers

It was a given this would be here. So, for something a little more unexpected: Here is a Galco & Unnamed Pup T-shirt.
Best part: That majestic wolf lamp

witchykit/YouTube

The Descent

If this movie scared the crap out of you, prepare to be a little less scared. 
Best part: The Crawler who challenges Gene Kelly to a dance-off a few decades too late

LanaStar68/YouTube

Monsters, Inc.

The rare time-manufactured bloopers are absolute gold. Pixar gets it.
Best part: Roz, the secret prankster you didn't know you needed

Gibson42a/YouTube

Tommy Boy

Time to feel feelings.
Best part: When "Fat Guy in a Little Coat" doesn't work

WAusJackBauer/YouTube

The Silence of the Lambs

"It has been a good long while since I have felt the presence of Evil so manifestly demonstrated as in the first appearance of Anthony Hopkins," critic Roger Ebert wrote about The Silence of the Lambs in 1991. He's right -- the scene makes you fear Hannibal Lecter even when he's not on screen. The movie's bloops will give you the same feeling about gloves.
Best part: THOSE DANG GLOVES

conure58/YouTube

Grumpy & Grumpier Old Men

Do you guys think Jonah Hill and Michael Cera will reboot this franchise in four decades? Danny McBride could play Grandpa Gustafson's part.
Best part: All of it

BlooperTV/YouTube

Serenity

Presenting: Nathan Fillion being Nathan Fillion.
Best part: Mal's very serious but absurd orders

FilmIsNow Movie Bloopers & Extras/YouTube

Star Wars: Episode I -- The Phantom Menace

Can't help but think Episode I would have a higher Tomatometer rating if critics were able to take all this amazing physical comedy into account. 
Best part: When you realize R2-D2 graduated from the Paige School of Tumbling

