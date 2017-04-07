The Greatest Movie Bloopers of All Time

Making a movie is serious business... until someone runs into a door. As we've seen from our favorite TV gag reels, the best moments are oftentimes the ones that can't be included in the final cut. Below, botched lines, ruined takes, and pure absurdity picked up on the sets of your favorite movies.
The Rush Hour movies
Every Jackie Chan gag reel deserves a spot on this list because he is to gag reels what Auguste Rodin was to sculpting. In terms of line flubs, the Rush Hour movies are his masterpieces -- thanks, in large part, to the help of consummate professional Chris Tucker.
Best part: Gefilte fish
Bridesmaids
Singing. A different kind of Bing Bong. Lots more singing. Basically, required viewing.
Best part: Bird bath
Superbad
If Saturday Night Live has taught you anything about actors breaking -- ahem -- Bill Hader is one of the all-time, and most lovable, greats.
Best parts: When Hader loses it. Also, when Christopher Mintz-Plasse meets his arch-nemesis.
This Is 40
All hail Melissa McCarthy, our favorite cussing pyromaniac and Queen of Spicey Comedy.
Best part: All of it
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Though the first Anchorman gag reel has one of the best lines of all time -- "The Human Torch was denied a bank loan" -- the sequel's is somehow better.
Best part: All the Brick and Chani moments
The Cannonball Run
Watching these veteran actors break is like watching the Bulls play in the '90s -- ace blooper game.
Best part: Dom DeLuise's laugh
Liar Liar
You thought Jim wasn't gonna be on this list? GUESS AGAIN. (Bruce Almighty's gag reel is also pretty great.)
Best part: The faces. Always the faces.
Just Friends
Before kids were looking up to Ryan Reynolds as a foul-mouthed superhero, they were yelling the word "Haitian!" at him. (Yeah, I don't know.) His underappreciated holiday movie fittingly comes with an underappreciated gag reel.
Best part: "I'm making gingerbread COOKIES!"
Step Brothers
It was a given this would be here. So, for something a little more unexpected: Here is a Galco & Unnamed Pup T-shirt.
Best part: That majestic wolf lamp
The Descent
If this movie scared the crap out of you, prepare to be a little less scared.
Best part: The Crawler who challenges Gene Kelly to a dance-off a few decades too late
Monsters, Inc.
The rare time-manufactured bloopers are absolute gold. Pixar gets it.
Best part: Roz, the secret prankster you didn't know you needed
Tommy Boy
Time to feel feelings.
Best part: When "Fat Guy in a Little Coat" doesn't work
The Silence of the Lambs
"It has been a good long while since I have felt the presence of Evil so manifestly demonstrated as in the first appearance of Anthony Hopkins," critic Roger Ebert wrote about The Silence of the Lambs in 1991. He's right -- the scene makes you fear Hannibal Lecter even when he's not on screen. The movie's bloops will give you the same feeling about gloves.
Best part: THOSE DANG GLOVES
Grumpy & Grumpier Old Men
Do you guys think Jonah Hill and Michael Cera will reboot this franchise in four decades? Danny McBride could play Grandpa Gustafson's part.
Best part: All of it
Serenity
Presenting: Nathan Fillion being Nathan Fillion.
Best part: Mal's very serious but absurd orders
Star Wars: Episode I -- The Phantom Menace
Can't help but think Episode I would have a higher Tomatometer rating if critics were able to take all this amazing physical comedy into account.
Best part: When you realize R2-D2 graduated from the Paige School of Tumbling
