The Best Movie Musicals to Stream on Netflix

By nature, musicals are not subtle movies: They're set in a strange alternate universe where people get so caught up in their feelings, good or bad, that they can't help but sing them to the world. Though this can often make them very silly, the best of the genre use this device to explore music as a means of catharsis, or as a vehicle for the moments that tend to overwhelm us. The best recent example is La La Land, the Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone romance that's poised to sweep this season's awards circuit.

In light of La La Land's toe-tapping song-and-dance numbers, we scoured Netflix for more feel-good examples of musicals' cheery power. While the platform's catalog isn't super-dense, it has a solid selection of old classics and new additions that will keep you singing all through the winter.