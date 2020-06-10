Entertainment 10 Great Podcasts About Movies for Movie Fans When you can't get enough of watching movies, listen to people talk about them!

If ever there was the perfect time to catch up on Oscar contenders of the past or to learn about lesser-known films, now would be it. And what better way to do so than with the entertaining guidance of these podcasts? Let's be honest here: During this odd time we're living in, with Hollywood still mostly on hiatus but looking towards a cautious reopening and the status of several highly anticipated films in limbo, we could all use some fun movie talk between friends. Whether you're looking to learn more about the inner-workings of the industry or are simply needing to geek out about your absolute favorite flicks, we've selected some of the best movie podcasts available to listen to today.

Ghibliotheque Studio Ghibli put the arthouse into anime. The studio's movies surpass the genre and are not just beautiful to look at -- their stories are always heartfelt and poignant. Ghibliotheque is the perfect accompaniment to the studio's library, especially if you're new to the genre. The Ghibliotheque podcast is hosted Michael Leader -- a self-described Studio Ghibli fanatic -- who is joined by cohost (and Ghibli newcomer) Jake Cunningham. Together, they traverse the studio's creative landscape, from Spirited Away to Princess Mononoke, and sometimes bring a live audience along for the ride.

The Canon What movies would you include on the list of the greatest of all time? It feels like an easy question, but with so many epic options to choose from, the answer quickly becomes long and varied. The Canon podcast is here to help. Seasoned film critic Amy Nicholson (LA Weekly, Box Office Magazine, MTV News) serves as the host of the show, and leads a debate each week. New guests join her each episode to bring to life this often-polarizing discussion while educating the listener on some silver screen history, fun movie-making minutiae, and everything in between.

Shock Waves Hosts Rob Galluzzo (Fangoria), Elric Kane (Inside Horror, Pure Cinema Podcast), Rebekah McKendry (writer-director, professor), and Ryan Turek (VP of development at Blumhouse) come together each week to analyze, pick apart, and celebrate the horror genre. They've gotten some pretty incredible guests over the years, including the likes of Jordan Peele, Elijah Wood, Issa Lopez, and Scott Derrickson. This heavy-hitter in the horror community has been going strong for years -- they began as GeekNation's Killer POV podcast before joining the Blumhouse family in 2016. In December 2019, the FANGORIA Podcast Network acquired the show, which has helped the foursome continue to deliver their genre insight to fans the world over.

How Did This Get Made? This Earwolf podcast is equal parts hilarious and informative, and that makes sense given the talent involved. How Did This Get Made? is hosted by Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place, etc.), Paul Scheer (The League, Veep, etc.), and June Diane Raphael (Long Shot, Burning Love, etc.). Their comedic chemistry shines as they riff through each episode, roasting some of the worst movies ever to hit the big screen. Like the other podcasts in this list, this one digs deep into the history and processes of filmmaking while shining their hate-watching eyes on the many bastions of bad cinema. You've got the expected movie discussions, the episodes recorded in front of a live audience, and the prequels segment where the hosts answer listener questions -- among other humorous tidbits.

The Business KCRW is no stranger to top-notch programming, and The Business is easily one of the LA station's best. Kim Masters, The Hollywood Reporter's editor-at-large, hosts the weekly show that explores the behind-the-scenes world of movie-making. From digging into noteworthy industry news to insightful chats with Hollywood's biggest names -- Norman Lear, Bong Joon-Ho, and Ava Duvernay, to name a few -- Masters implements her clout and knowledge to deliver one of the most informative podcasts about the entertainment industry out there. There's a reason it's called The Business.

You Must Remember This For all you fans of Old Hollywood, this one's for you. Karina Longworth has been hosting this podcast since it began in 2014, and her knack for storytelling makes You Must Remember This a chart-topper. Each episode dives deeply into the forgotten stories of Hollywood's early days. The result is a heavily researched show that brings to life the struggles of the Hollywood blacklist, explores the infamous Manson murders, and picks apart the studio system of yesteryear. Previous episodes have featured comedians like Patton Oswalt, John Mulaney, and Dana Carvey, guaranteeing that each episode entertains as much as it informs.

Denzel Washington Is the Greatest Actor of All Time Period Comedians Kevin Avery and W. Kamau Bell know one thing for certain: Denzel Washington is the greatest actor of all time. Each and every episode of this Earwolf podcast explores the detailed career of the two-time Oscar-winner. How much can two people talk about an actor? A lot, it seems. Joined by a variety of established actors, writers, and comedians, the duo not only combs over all the details of Denzel's collected works, the personalities use this subject as a foundation to touch on the history of Black cinema as a whole.

Pure Cinema Podcast Shock Waves co-host Elric Kane teams up with Brian Saur (from the Rupert Pupkin Speaks film blog) for this celebration of all-things filmmaking -- from cult movies to cherished classics to today's big budget blockbusters. What makes this one unique is its connection to the renowned Los Angeles arthouse theater, The New Beverly. The show regularly features noteworthy guests, including, most recently, Oscar-winner and current owner of The New Beverly, Quentin Tarantino.

Black Men Can't Jump in Hollywood In a crowded field of film podcasts, Black Men Can't Jump in Hollywood is easily one of the best. And we're not just saying that because of the nature of the show, which explores Hollywood's race problem by reviewing movies featuring Black actors and actresses and shining a light on how each film has (or hasn't) impacted cinema's overall cultural progress. This sounds heavy, and it is. But Black Men Can't Jump in Hollywood is also a comedy podcast hosted by some funny up-and-comers. James III, Jerah Milligan, and Jonathan Braylock are our weekly guides, and if those names sound familiar to you, it may be because these UCB alumni are members of the comedy group known as The Astronomy Club and star in the sketch comedy series of the same name on Netflix.

Film Stories If you're looking for a show that explores the complicated and dramatic tales on how a movie goes from the page to the screen -- and the many frustrating hiccups that can transpire along the way -- Film Stories with Simon Brew may be the podcast to scratch that itch. It's kind of like the Netflix docuseries The Movies That Made Us, in that each episode digs into the creative process connected to any number of films from the past and present and recounts the oftentimes unbelievable stories that took place behind-the-scenes in order to achieve success at the box office and beyond.