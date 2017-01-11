We Tried Every Single Streaming Service. Which One Is Right for You?

Subscription rate: $5.99/month

Pro: In most cities, you can watch CBS live, and you get access to all CBS shows with a few restrictions depending on region.

Con: You're rewarding a network for not putting their stuff on Hulu! Plus, there are tons of commercials.

Subscription rate: $14.99/month

Pro: It's not TV. You get full access to all HBO shows (as soon as they air) and HBO movies, and there's simultaneous streaming, which makes account-sharing an absolute breeze.

Con: It's pretty expensive for just one channel.

Subscription rate: $10.99/month with Apple, Roku, Android, PlayStation Vue, or Amazon Fire devices, or an additional $8.99/month added to a Hulu or Playstation Plus subscription.

Pro: It's the only place to catch a few more big-name prestige shows, like Homeland, Billions, and The Affair. There's also some movies, but...

Con: It's not a stellar movie selection (Chappie, anyone?). And it's still pretty expensive.