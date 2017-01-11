The Best Movies of 2016, Ranked

3. Everybody Wants Some!!

Released: March 30th

Cast: Blake Jenner, Glen Powell, Zoey Deutch, Tyler Hoechlin

Director: Richard Linklater (Boyhood)

Why it's great: What Dazed and Confused did for the hazy, hedonistic high school years, Everybody Wants Some!! does for the horn-dog college experience, a moment when lives reboot and anything is possible. On the first weekend before school, incoming freshman Jake (Jenner) joins his new baseball team brethren to party like he's never partied before, rolling through disco joints, punk clubs, house parties blasting Van Halen, and every vice under the sun. The perfect cast keeps Everybody Wants Some!! light on its feet. Every foul line out of Powell's motorized mouth kills. Hoechlin, Wyatt Russell, Will Brittain, and newcomer Temple Baker carve out specific personalities -- a mix of macho, stoned, naive, and dumb as bricks -- that are instantly recognizable. Zoey Deutch, as one of the movie's lone female voices, levels the playing field with ambitious perspective. Save for a handful of broad scenes that belong in Wet Hot American Summer, Linklater's "spiritual sequel" is a classic on par with Dazed. It's the perfect kick-back-and-chill movie, a combo of fastball jokes and unexpected wisdom backed by a 1980s jukebox. You want to hang out with these dudes.

Where to see it right now: Rent on iTunes, Amazon, and VOD (watch the trailer)