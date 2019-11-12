The Best Movies on Disney+ Right Now

Disney+ is finally here! But what are the best movies you can watch on the new streaming service? With a library that includes Marvel movies, Pixar films, animated classics, Disney Channel originals, and more, Disney+ can quickly overwhelm anyone who logs on and starts browsing. So we picked out the films on Disney+ you should watch first, provided you haven't seen them hundreds of times already.
Aladdin (1992)
One of the big selling points of Disney+ is the partial opening of the famous "Vault" containing Disney's animated features, meaning you don't have to wait for the year Disney decides to release Aladdin to the world to watch Aladdin. While Disney hasn't made every classic movie in the Vault available, you can now stream Robin Williams' Genie whenever your heart desires.
Ant-Man (2015)
With his combination of leading man good looks and near-constant expression of wry bemusement, Paul Rudd is an ideal modern superhero. He's both in on the joke and the butt of it. Most importantly, he looks equally cool and dumb in a tricked-out ant costume. While many tears were shed when Edgar Wright left the project in the development stage, director Peyton Reed (Down With Love) gives the origin story surrounding Rudd's performance as Scott Lang a bouncy rhythm and mischievous sense of humor. His transition from small-time crook to even smaller crimefighter is emotionally satisfying, narratively brisk, and completely absurd. (The Thomas the Tank Engine gag in the finale remains in a class by itself.) Plus, Ant-Man is one of the few Marvel movies where all the actors are having fun on the same frequency, with Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, and especially scene-stealer Michael Peña turning the film into Marvel's version of Ocean's Eleven.
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
The act of watching Avengers: Age of Ultron can be oddly exhilarating. The constantly swirling camera movements! The fake nation of Sokovia! The weird part on the farm with Linda Cardellini! The quips! (So many quips!) Director Joss Whedon's willingness to push scenes into the realm of horror and occasionally grapple with the thorny moral implications of all this militarized chaos -- "Every time someone tries to win a war before it starts, innocent people die," says Captain America at one point -- allows the film to critique certain grandiose notions of heroism, bravery, and loyalty. It's an event movie embarrassed by its own lumbering gait. That sense of shame doesn't save Whedon's last hurrah from devolving into a gluttonous buffet of side plots, sequel setups, and slugfests, but it does make for a bracing study in disaster capitalism.
Bambi (1942)
Another release from the Disney Vault, Bambi is the beautifully animated, heartbreaking story of a young buck coming of age in a forest full of cute talking animals and threatened by an evil hunter and his pack of dogs.
Beauty and the Beast (1991)
This early '90s hit combined computer imagery with hand-drawn animation to help cement the notion that the House of Mouse was entering a renaissance period that would see it churn out modern classics throughout the decade.
A Bug's Life (1998)
Stuck in never-ending, media-devised competition with Dreamworks’ Antz, which premiered just a month prior, this micro-riff on Seven Samurai is low-key and noble. The straight adventure doesn’t glow like Pixar’s emotionally meaty movies, but with eccentric characters and a scrappy heart -- courtesy of NewsRadio-era Kids in the Hall alum Dave Foley -- the film has a taken-for-granted kid’s movie quality: fun.
Captain Marvel (2019)
As the first MCU stand-alone installment focused solely on a female character, Captain Marvel faced unfairly high expectations and targeted trolling leading up to its release. The movie itself -- which stars Brie Larson as supremely powerful being who, with the help of a fabulous cat, rescues Earth circa 1995, becoming friends with Nick Fury (a digitally de-aged Samuel L. Jackson) in the process -- gives Larson room to become a full-blown Marvel star with solid action sequences and witty banter. It's certainly worth your time.
Cars (2006)
Cars has a light, nostalgic touch to it that separates it from some of the company’s more critically acclaimed, existentially bleak films. The presence of Paul Newman’s gravelly voice as Doc (in his final non-documentary role) lends the film a layer of poignancy, and the animation team’s rendering of desolate American roads makes the predictable plotting and occasionally overbearing gags glide by like a good road trip should.
Cinderella (1950)
Another title from the Vault coming at you to feed your nostalgia for the glass slipper, the singing birds, and the idea that getting out of economic and domestic misery largely depends on finding you a good man.
Fantasia (1940)
Here’s a great personality test: what’s your favorite Fantasia sequence? Maybe you’re a cat-video enthusiast whose love of goofy animals began with “Dance of the Hours.” Or perhaps you’re a reformed goth kid who delights in “Night on Bald Mountain.” Regardless, Fantasia is one of those movies we’ve never stopped watching, for good reason: it’s inventive, it’s timeless, and it has all the dancing hippos a kid could ever want.
Finding Nemo (2003)
What’s more terrifying than the bottom of the ocean? Um, how about losing your child? Watching neurotic clownfish Marlin (brilliantly voiced by Albert Brooks) frantically scour the depths of the sea in pursuit of his only son Nemo (Alexander Gould) can be an emotionally taxing, overwhelming experience. But, luckily, director Andrew Stanton keeps the movie afloat by giving ample screen time to the joyfully silly Dory (Ellen DeGeneres), a team of possibly stoned turtles and the deepest voice casts Pixar has ever assembled (Willem Dafoe, Allison Janney, and Geoffrey Rush all turn in killer work). And, yes, it will probably make you cry.
Free Solo (2018)
The Oscar-winning documentary depicts climber Alex Honnold's harrowing, death-defying quest to free solo Yosemite's El Capitan -- meaning, climb a 3,000-foot rock face with no ropes or safety nets of any kind. Even though you know he does it, the film builds tension by tracking the extreme physical, mental, and personal toll preparing for an impossible task takes on Honnold.
Frozen (2013)
"Let It Go" might just be the best Disney song of the 21st century, but Frozen glided to a Best Animated Feature Oscar with plenty of help from its high-quality voice acting, stunning visuals, and tried-and-true fairytale format. If you haven't seen this modern classic, now's your chance.
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Guardians of the Galaxy is a wet fart of American rudeness in the grand tradition of Bart Simpson, Cartman, and those bumper stickers with Calvin peeing on things. Writer and director James Gunn, a spiky-haired genre nut with a background in Troma, was recruited to adapt one of Marvel's more obscure properties about a ragtag gang of space criminals including a talking tree, a green alien, and a gun-toting raccoon. Like the even more foul-mouthed Deadpool, which pushed the envelope into R-rated territory, Guardians is a comedy predicated on the audience's awareness of comic book conventions, tropes, and cliches it can playfully tweak. There's no Chris Pratt rolling his eyes as Star-Lord without Robert Downey Jr. smirking as Iron Man first. But for all the spirited irreverence, the movie's greatest asset is actually the blend of sentimentality and nostalgia evoked by the '80s jams on the soundtrack. Once you're hooked on the feeling, there's no going back.
Heavyweights (1995)
This fat-camp comedy has a serious pedigree: Judd Apatow wrote the script; Steven Brill, Adam Sandler's go-to collaborator, directed; and the cast touts Paul Feig, a young Kenan Thompson, Jeffrey Tambor, and Ben Stiller, giving one of his best performances as a psychotic fitness guru. The '90s saw plenty of teenage wish-fulfillment, but none with the bite of Heavyweights.
High School Musical (2006)
The Disney Channel original that put Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens on the map more than a decade ago is a total trip today. If you can stand a teen dramedy with a corny-sweet teeny-bopping soundtrack, Troy and Gabriella's budding romance and bucking of the high school hierarchy will warm your frigid heart. Honestly, it's worth watching for a look back at Efron's shaggy man-bangs alone.
Iron Man (2008)
It's easy to forget that casting Robert Downey Jr. was no one's idea of a sure thing. The actor's machine-gun speaking style, archly ironic tone, and bad-boy reputation made him an awkward choice to kick-start a massive family-friendly movie franchise. But it turned out to be a savvy move, immediately giving the Marvel films much-needed cultural cred -- Downey was fresh off acclaimed comeback roles in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, A Scanner Darkly, and Zodiac -- and establishing a manic comic approach that's present in each subsequent movie. The DNA of what's to come is all here. Director Jon Favreau piles on special effects, fancy cars, and even a world-expanding post-credits stinger with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, but this is The Downey Show. You can't look away. Even with Captain America emerging as the beating heart of the Marvel Universe, Tony Stark remains its chattering id.
The Jungle Book (1967)
"I wanna be like you!" King Louie sings in a film that features one of the most fun Disney soundtracks of all time. Yes, it's a bit problematic that the story comes from Rudyard Kipling, but Disney has never exactly been a beacon of equality and social justice.
The Lion King (1994)
No matter what the live-action remake did to your childhood memories of this movie, you now have unlimited streaming access to Jonathan Taylor Thomas' greatest work.
The Little Mermaid (1989)
The Little Mermaid jumpstarted the Disney Renaissance, kicking off a decade in which the increasingly aimless studio began churning out mega-hit after mega-hit, adding a whole series of unforgettable songs to the canon while they were at it. Good luck getting "Under the Sea" out of your head.
Mary Poppins (1964)
Grab a spoonful of sugar and stream Mary Poppins on repeat until you decide to become a chimney sweep because they look like they have so much fun! Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, and music from the Sherman brothers makes PL Travers' literary character jump off the screen and into America's collective consciousness.
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
The War on Christmas is alive, and averted, in this 1947 classic. Subliminal pro-Macy's marketing be damned, George Seaton's fanciful story of Kris Kringle, and the trial to prove he's the real deal, is an ode to the transformative power of believing in something positive. For all the star power in this movie (including a young Natalie Wood as Susan, the girl who needs to believe), it's Edmund Gwenn as Kris who remains so pure and positive, you really might believe he is Santa by the end. Miracle on 34th Street hovers under To Kill a Mockingbird and 12 Angry Men as one of the great courtroom dramas (even if the legal proceedings don't make a lick of sense), but you'll be too lost in the twinkle of this movie to ever think of it as such.
Mulan (1998)
Disney's late-'90s adaptation of legendary Chinese figure Hua Mulan may not deliver the powerful feminist message to which it pretends to aspire, but it's still a strong entry in the Disney renaissance of the 1990s. Driven by one of Disney's more memorable original scores, the computer-assisted animation honed in films like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King makes the film a dazzling visual display that touches on themes of identity, family, and honor. Plus it gave birth to the now-legendary McDonald's Szechuan sauce.
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
If you spend your time debating whether Tim Burton and Henry Selick's macabre, stop-motion cartoon is a "Halloween movie" or a "Christmas movie," you'll overlook the celebratory message that proves why it's both. Crossing over from his world, a ghoulish nightmare stuck in perpetual trick-or-treat mode, into the snow-caked Christmas Town, convinces Jack Skellington that there's a "right" way to live. With a little help from his Frankensteined girlfriend Sally, his spectral dog Zero, and Santa Claus himself, Halloween Town's Pumpkin King finds a way to transplant the beating heart of Christmas into the chest cavity of his ghoulish existence. If Danny Elfman's devilish original songs don't sound like holiday-appropriate carols to you, maybe it's time to rewatch The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Peter Pan (1953)
It doesn't have the same musical cachet as many of the other Disney classics, but the JM Barrie characters brought to animated life in Peter Pan -- Peter, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook -- are some of the most visually remarkable in the whole Disney library.
Pinocchio (1940)
One of the darker movies in the Disney Vault features the hero smoking, drinking, and turning into a jackass in a morality tale about the importance of telling the truth and never going anywhere called "Pleasure Island." But it's this sharp edge that makes Pinocchio continue to resonate today as both a character and the patron saint of liars everywhere.
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
Disney's ride-to-film adaptation isn't all that old, but we're ready to call it: Pirates ranks among the greatest adventure movies, right up there with Raiders of the Lost Ark and Star Wars. Johnny Depp's turn as Jack Sparrow, combined with playful swordplay and some of the most dazzling zombie effects to date, make it endlessly watchable. Or, exactly what you want when you hit the couch for a staycation. High-seas sailing, without the actual travel.
Pocahontas (1995)
Sure, this love story set against the backdrop of European colonial conquest doesn't quite live up to the lofty standards Disney set in the '90s, but there's still a lot to love about Pocahontas, which features an all-time classic song in "Colors of the Wind." It's the American Romeo and Juliet, only with the total decimation of a native population as the backdrop, which is where the movie ultimately struggles the most: It's difficult to remain a kids' movie when you're running up against a very real, very painful history. Still, those songs!
Ratatouille (2007)
There’s a tremendous amount of love flowing through the Pixar canon: love for partners, love for family, love for friends, love for cars. But only one movie dares -- and that’s the right word, as it continues to catch flack for it -- to explore the existential struggle that is loving oneself. If Remy the Rat is going to survive life on this planet, he has to become the furry mammal he’s told he can’t be. He has to cook. Director Brad Bird turns the act of defiance into a three-ring circus. Composer Michael Giacchino, a longtime Pixar collaborator, owns half the film with his take on Parisian jazz, and Patton Oswalt adds exhaustion and thrill to Remy’s voice with nuance. Ratatouille is fine dining, the result of the best artists in the movie business telling an artist’s story.
Remember the Titans (2000)
Disney's true story of the recently desegregated T.C. Williams football team as it named a black head coach over a popular, white, hall of fame-bound incumbent takes on the troubling history of Virginia's role in American racism, tied up in an inspirational sports movie package. Denzel Washington's sheer charisma would probably make him a half-decent coach in real life, and while the movie indulges in many of the expected cliches, it's got heart and grit to spare.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
The first official Star Wars spinoff movie polarized audiences by departing from the usual dashing heroism and Jedi maneuvers. The "mid-quel" -- taking place between Revenge of the Sith and 1977 original -- instead put the "war" back in Star Wars, featuring black-ops operations in seedier parts of the galaxy, scout missions across rainy terrain, resistance sneak attacks that brushed close to terrorism, and the pièce de résistance, an epic battle across ground, sea, and air that pushed the new hero, Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), and the special effects team at Industrial Light & Magic to their limits. With the Death Star nearly operational, Rogue One is a ticking time bomb of a movie that fans of space-opera action will revel in time and time again.
The Sandlot (1993)
"You're killing me, Smalls!" "Some lady gave it to him. Some lady named Ruth. Baby Ruth." The Beast. Squints. Smalls. Ham. The Sandlot gave an entire generation of kids a stable of quotes and characters that would last a lifetime, and though the movie is about nostalgia for a time and place, it's also about the joys of moving on from that time and place.
Sleeping Beauty (1959)
Though initially a box office failure, Sleeping Beauty represents a critical time in Disney's development; its performance meant Disney didn't return to fairytale adaptations until The Little Mermaid in 1989, but it eventually wound up as one of Disney's essential animated films.
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)
It's the OG animated feature! The hit that helped define what a Disney movie even is! Snow White broke so much ground that it's difficult to overstate its importance, so you're better off watching it and marveling at the fact that this work of art is more than 80 years old.
The Sound of Music (1965)
Julie Andrews' brilliant performance as a singing governess for an Austrian family during the rise of the Nazis stands the test of time, and is always a strong candidate for a rewatch -- if for no other reason than to sing along with the Rodgers and Hammerstein score.
The Star Wars movies
Disney+ is the place to go if you want to get your Star Wars fix, now that the franchise is well into its run as a House of Mouse moneymaker. All of the movies are available, and you can check out the first live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, while you're at it.
Toy Story (1995)
It’s hard to overstate how much of a paradigm-shifting film Toy Story was upon release. Instead of following the proven musical-comedy formula established by mega-hits like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King, director John Lasseter tossed out the playbook and established his own approach, which emphasized storytelling over spectacle, wry wit over broadly telegraphed gags, and melancholic nostalgia over triumphant heroism. Buttressed by iconic voice performances from Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, eye-popping animation, and, yes, some treacly Randy Newman songs, the film kicked off an era of innovation that shows few signs of slowing down.
Up (2009)
The devastating opening passage of Up, chronicling the relationship between the film’s cantankerous but lovable old geezer protagonist Carl (Ed Asner) and his wife Ellie (Elie Docter), is like a condensed cartoon version of Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy. That the rest of Up doesn’t quite live up to its opening is inevitable. That being said, the whole picture also works splendidly as a raucous action-comedy, overflowing with vibrant tropical imagery, hilarious voice work, and... SQUIRRELS!
Wall-E (2008)
WALL-E is undoubtedly the most aesthetically radical film in the Pixar library. Director Andrew Stanton’s follow-up to Finding Nemo plays like a sci-fi art-film at times, especially in its patient, painterly first half, which follows the charming robot as he cleans up the debris littering his home planet. But despite all the praise deservedly thrown towards its innovative style, the film wouldn’t work if it didn’t possess the thing that makes every other Pixar film tick: heart. The delicate courtship between WALL-E and his companion EVE (Elissa Knight) is Tracy/Hepburn for the iPod age, a love story we’ll be rewatching long after we've abandoned our own home planet.
While You Were Sleeping (1995)
Sandra Bullock's performances in 1994's Speed and in 1995's While You Were Sleeping are the perfect examples of movie star range. In one, she's a put-upon everywoman thrust into an absurd, convoluted action movie scenario. In the other, she's a put-upon everywoman thrust into an absurd, convoluted romantic comedy scenario. She adapts to both. (Also, one is about a bus, and the other is about a train.) But only one of these films -- specifically, the one where Bullock's character pretends to be engaged to a man in a coma (Peter Gallagher) and then falls in love with his charming brother (Bill Pullman) -- is also a stealth Christmas movie. What can't she do? Praise Sandra Bullock, bringer of holiday amnesia comedy cheer.
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
Looking back, it’s sort of unbelievable that someone green-lit a hybrid live-action-animated movie inspired by 1940s film noir. It’s also unbelievable how great it is. If you haven’t watched Roger Rabbit in years, you probably just remember the sultry Jessica Rabbit number. But queue it up again, and you’ll get reintroduced to that foulmouthed diva Baby Herman, some fantastic old-timey slang, and one of the best bartenders in all of cinema.
Zootopia (2016)
What looks like another anthropomorphized animal adventure, adorable and Happy Meal-ready, is a vivid reimagining of Philip Marlowe-style noir, made sharper with a message on race and class in America. Seriously. Judy Hopps is a bunny cop at a time when bunnies aren't supposed to be cops. Nick Wilde is her confidante, a fox facing prejudice against his "predator" biology. Together they solve a mystery that parallels every societal conversation we're having in 2016. It's heavy! Yet the movie still gets away with tender friendships, pop-music interludes, and sloth jokes. Impressionable kids and adults who swear they're progressive will both take something away from Zootopia.
