The Best Movies of 2017 (So Far), Ranked

Why wait until December to name the movies you've absolutely got to see? Our best movies of 2017 list starts now, so you can catch up before we call it a year.
This rolling ranking, updated weekly, features the best of the best, movies that we recommend 100%. No mixed bags, interesting trainwrecks, or blockbusters that aren't as good as their box-office tallies suggest -- just the true gems that achieve greatness, movies big, small, and from around the world. Your time is precious, and so is your money, but you need to see these movies.
And if you need more to watch, check out The Best Movies of 2016.
6. A Cure for Wellness
Released: February 17
Cast: Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs, Mia Goth, Celia Imrie
Director: Gore Verbinski (Pirates of the Caribbean)
Why it’s great: Once upon a time, Verbinski was set to bring the steampunk-with-an-Objectivist-twist video game Bioshock to the screen. Didn't happen, but A Cure for Wellness' mix of Art Deco scenery and Universal Monster scratches the itch. DeHaan plays a cutthroat Wall Streeter sent to retrieve his company's CEO at a luxurious spa resort in the Swiss Alps. What he finds is a mystery intertwining water purification, eels, teeth extraction, a 200-year-old murder, beer-guzzling deviants, and one creepy-ass doctor. At nearly three hours long, and with enough turns to do the resort's mountain road justice, A Cure for Wellness plays more like a turn-of-the-century serial than a Friday-filler slasher. Think of it as your new favorite HBO series in movie form -- too majestic, too mesmerizing, and too bizarre to write off.
Where to see it right now: In theaters (watch the trailer)
5. Kedi
Released: February 17
Director: Ceyda Torun
Why it’s great: Not since Disney's Aristocats has there been so much anarchic, kitten pageantry committed to the big screen. Infiltrating the free-roaming feline population of Istanbul, Kedi squats down to see the world from the eyes of mama cats, young furballs, and fuzzy loners. Whether the cat stars hunt for food or plant themselves down for an impromptu rub from their adoring human neighbors, Kedi reminds us that every life on this planet -- even the ones thriving in alleyways -- is rich with stories. This is the Planet Earth for the I Can Has Cheezburger fan.
Where to see it right now: In theaters (watch the trailer)
4. John Wick: Chapter 2
Released: February 10
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Common, Ruby Rose, Ian McShane
Director: Chad Stahelski (John Wick)
Why it’s great: A run-on sentence of gun-fu prose, the first John Wick became an instant action classic when it dropped two years ago. Stahelski and Reeves meet impossibly high expectations with more brutal fights, windier shootouts, and a finger-lickin' helping of assassin guild mythology. You could remove every instance of Reeves's Wick planting a bullet in a foe's neck or taking a razor blade to the knee out of John Wick: Chapter 2 and you'd still have a badass movie, a testament to the intricate and loony world created by writer Derek Kolstad. At a time when most action movies settle for one trailer-worthy setpiece, this sequel gives and gives and gives until you scream bloody murder. Bloody bad guy murder.
Where to see it right now: In theaters (watch the trailer)
3. The Lure
Released: February 1
Cast: Marta Mazurek, Michalina Olszańska, Kinga Preis, Zygmunt Malanowicz
Director: Agnieszka Smoczynska
Why it’s great: In The Lure, two mermaids seduce their way into striptease cabaret gigs at a Polish nightclub. A combination of nubile looks, fishy tails, and siren voices turn them into minor stars, while insatiable romance and a thirst for blood threaten the earthbound existence. Smoczynska streaks her musical-horror hybrid with '80s neon and sexual metaphor for a coming-of-age that would never fly in Hollywood, but we're lucky to see sneak stateside.
Where to see it right now: In theaters (watch the trailer)
2. Fraud
Released: January 20
Director: Dean Fleischer-Camp (Marcel the Shell)
Why it’s great: Fleischer-Camp's story-driven, found-footage experiment is a warning to us all: if there's video of you on the Internet, one day you could be the star of a crime thriller. Seemingly spliced together from a fuzzy home movies, Fraud tracks a carefree family as they commit a destructive act of insurance fraud and head on the lam like a summer road trip. What's real and what's fabricated? Fleischer-Camp never allows his sleight-of-hand editing to disrupt the descent into hell, resulting in one of the spookiest movies of the YouTube era. Michael Haneke would be proud.
Where to see it right now: In theaters (watch the trailer)
1. Get Out
Released: February 24
Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford
Director: Jordan Peele
Why it’s great: It's a short leap from the socially conscious sketch comedy of Key & Peele to the psychological terror (and resulting laughs) of Get Out. Peele's directorial debut begins as like an update of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?, Kaluuya's Chris harboring the appropriate amount of skepticism over meeting the upper-crust white parents of his girlfriend Rose (Williams). As the weekend hours pass, Chris stumbles into a racially charged conspiracy that only Peele, a student of Wes Craven and horror masters of yesteryears, could conjure up. Littered with one-liners and laced with tension, Get Out is a ravenous masterpiece tailor made for America's current climate.
Where to see it right now: In theaters (watch the trailer)
