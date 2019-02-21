The Best Movies of 2019 (So Far), Ranked

With so many ways to see movies now, there's no reason to wait until the end of the year to find out what was worth watching. That's the simple idea driving this list of the best movies of 2019, which will be constantly updated and carefully rearranged throughout the year as new titles premiere at film festivals, drop on Netflix and other streaming services, and, yes, find their way into the local movie theater.
Like last year, I'll do my best to keep you in the loop on the giant blockbusters you can't miss and the smaller movies you must seek out. From horror movies about creepy kids to thoughtful documentaries about disastrous music festivals, there should be something on this list to satisfy your highly specialized cinematic cravings as the year goes on. It's important to recognize that great TV shows, songs, and memes are fighting for your precious attention, so consider this a pledge not to waste your time. These are the best movies of 2019.
7. The Hole in the Ground
Cast: Seána Kerslake, James Quinn Markey, Simone Kirby, Steve Wall
Director: Lee Cronin
Why it's great: The Hole in the Ground, an Irish horror film of considerable ferocity, is unafraid of the obvious. As the title promises, there is a large hole in the ground, which ends up being a source of great stress for Sarah (Kerslake) and her son Chris (James Quinn Markey) who move to the countryside to escape a troubled home life. They want a new start, but their new digs have issues. In addition to the gnarly pit waiting for them in the forest, the duo must also contend with a creepy old woman with a dark past, some creepy bugs, and their own growing suspicion of each other. As a movie about motherhood and parental anxiety, The Hole in the Ground can't touch the unnerving terror of previous Sundance hits The Babadook or Hereditary, which both attacked similar material with total formal control. This is more of a meat-and-potatoes horror film, one where the music pounds away at a punishing volume and the scares arrive like clockwork. Even if it doesn't have the emotional depth of the best horror efforts, it has enough technical prowess to keep you invested. You know what's at the bottom of the hole, but you won't be able to resist digging in.
Where to see it: In theaters on March 1 (Watch the trailer)
6. Velvet Buzzsaw
Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Zawe Ashton, Toni Collette
Director: Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler)
Why it's great: A movie that's a blend of knowingly obvious artworld satire and slyly gruesome body horror isn't exactly the type of art that its protagonist, the impeccably named critic Morf Vandewalt (Gyllenhaal), would find edifying. It's more likely that Morf, a writer fond of proclamations like "critique is so limiting and emotionally draining," would accuse the movie of trafficking in slipshod, half-developed ideas explored more thoroughly elsewhere. Honestly, his loss. Writer and director Gilroy, who had similar fun taking shots at television news with the thriller Nightcrawler in 2014, mixes genres, tones, and performance styles with an occasionally garish touch, but he's smart enough to know that sometimes wicked sloganeering is more fun than subtle wit. The specialized lingo, interior decorating, and sexual appetites of the uber-rich are all on display here. Instead of skewering its targets, Velvet Buzzsaw is content with clobbering them.
Where to see it: Stream it on Netflix (Watch the trailer)
5. Fyre
Director: Chris Smith (American Movie)
Why it's great: The superior of the two Fyre Festival documentaries released earlier this year, Fyre is a fiendishly paced, carefully constructed procedural about the work project from hell. Early on we meet Billy McFarlane, a goober selling a fantasy of exclusivity and proximity to celebrity, and his entrepreneurial partner Ja Rule, a rapper selling a lifestyle of wealth and non-stop partying. Together they have a vision: a music festival in the Bahamas that promises all the FOMO-inducing opulence of a well-curated Instagram feed. Compared to Hulu's more think-piece-ey take on the material, Fyre puts you on the ground, walks you through each spectacularly dumb decision, and has the more memorable interviews. (Yes, we're talking about the highly meme-able Andy King.) Even if the Netflix version is perhaps the more ethically dubious of the two documentaries, one could argue that meta-layer of behind-the-scenes turmoil also adds to the experience: You start to feel like the scam will never end.
Where to see it: Stream it on Netflix (Watch the trailer)
4. Birds of Passage
Cast: Carmiña Martínez, Natalia Reyes, José Acosta, Jhon Narváez
Directors: Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra (Embrace of the Serpent)
Why it's great: The sprawling gangster epic, complete with harrowing gun battles and bracing double-crosses, gets a thoughtful reimagining in this chronicle of an indigenous Wayúu family in northern Colombia who get swept up in the marijuana trade of the late 60s and 70s. (It all starts with some long-haired American Peace Corps volunteers looking to get high.) As is often the case in these stories, the influx of cash and uptick in violence within the community has destabilizing effects: historic traditions, codes of honor, and familial ties get abandoned in pursuit of empire building. We follow Rafayet (Acosta) as he attempts to hold onto his soul in the midst of unchecked, unflinching free-market chaos. What sets this tale of greed and betrayal apart from every Goodfellas knock-off you've ever seen? The filmmakers have an expert control of pacing and style, letting the story unfold through long chapters and nail-biting sequences of suspense. By the end, you're fully immersed in the world.
Where to see it: In select theaters (Watch the trailer)
3. High Flying Bird
Cast: André Holland, Zazie Beetz, Bill Duke, Jeryl Prescott
Director: Steven Soderbergh (Traffic)
Why it's great: The "game on top of the game" is the true subject of this dazzling, head-scratching inversion of the sports movie from the stylistically restless director Soderbergh and Moonlight writer Tarell Alvin McCraney. Instead of locker-room huddles and buzzer-beater shots, this is a story of modern athletics stripped of all the highlight footage: Ray Burke (Holland) is a sports agent representing a young basketball client in the midst of a league lockdown. A weary maverick with an eye for the bigger picture, Burke needs to save his job, serve his client, and possibly "disrupt" an organization with a history of mistreating its clients. A hybrid of Jerry MaGuire-like behind the scenes drama and Moneyball-esque wonkery, High Flying Bird will be an odd hang for some -- characters trade lengthy monologues, real-life NBA players show up for documentary interludes, and, like Soderbergh's recent health care thriller Unsane, the whole movie was shot on an iPhone -- but it's worth putting the time in and thinking your way through. Few filmmakers are playing the game at this level.
Where to see it: Streaming on Netflix (Watch the trailer)
2. American Factory
Director: Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar
Why it's great: When the Chinese company Fuyao Glass opened a new factory in Dayton, Ohio, there was so much hope in the air. Billionaire Chairman Cao Dewang arrived at his new facility with the intention of writing a bold new chapter in the expansion of global capitalism, delivering prosperity to a struggling area while getting rich in the process. That was the plan, at least. Over the course of two hours, American Factory follows the slow depletion of that hope as the corporate culture of the Chinese managements butts heads with the customs, attitudes, and economic priorities of the American workforce. Directors Reichert and Bognar put their cameras everywhere: terse board meetings, raucous union organizing sessions, casual break-room conversations, and, in one revealing sequence, a business trip to a Fuyao factory in China. Despite sounding tremendously bleak, American Factory has more humor and humanity than your average magazine article about the challenges facing Middle America. For a movie about the complexities of mechanical manufacturing, it feels refreshingly handmade.
When can you see it: Streaming on Netflix later this year
1. The Souvenir
Cast: Honor Swinton Byrne, Tom Burke, Tilda Swinton, Jack McMullen
Director: Joanna Hogg (Exhibition)
Why it's great: What do we owe to the people we love? That's one of the many unanswerable questions driving this achingly beautiful, tenderly observed portrait of a toxic relationship between young film student Julie (Byrne) and cagey heroin addict Anthony (Burke). Against the backdrop of a specific slice of wealthy early '80s London, the movie -- which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival -- follows the couple's early awkward courtship, defined by brittle exchanges of ideas and emotions, while also keeping a watchful eye on Julie's tentative development as an artist. She wants to make movies and has a curiosity about the larger world around her; Anthony, with his cynicism and his anger, cannot help but put himself on a path to destruction. Like in many stories of young love, ruin is inevitable. On a premise level, the movie sounds almost comically bleak, like a parody of an art film from an episode of Seinfeld, but Hogg's scene-by-scene execution, finding moments and images that vibrate with specificity and life, is stunning. It's a movie that breaks your heart with studied precision.
When can you see it: In theaters May 17 (Watch the trailer)
