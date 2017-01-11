The Best Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime isn't just for next-day toilet paper anymore: your subscription includes countless movies to stream, ranging from recent blockbusters to old-school faves. Here's a slew of options for you, whether you're in the mood for sci-fi, rom-com, or anything in between. Happy watching!

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

The franchise-starting caper was actually a remake of the 1960 classic of the same name, but we can't picture a better ringleader than George Clooney's Danny Ocean. He rounds up 10 more merry experts to help rob three major Vegas casinos blind -- some of whom are far more trustworthy than others. Not only does crime pay, it's a hell of a lot of fun.