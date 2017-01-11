The Best Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime isn't just for next-day toilet paper anymore: your subscription includes countless movies to stream, ranging from recent blockbusters to old-school faves. Here's a slew of options for you, whether you're in the mood for sci-fi, rom-com, or anything in between. Happy watching!
Ocean's Eleven (2001)
The franchise-starting caper was actually a remake of the 1960 classic of the same name, but we can't picture a better ringleader than George Clooney's Danny Ocean. He rounds up 10 more merry experts to help rob three major Vegas casinos blind -- some of whom are far more trustworthy than others. Not only does crime pay, it's a hell of a lot of fun.
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Coen Brothers' cult classic features some of their most memorable symbols, lines, and characters: the rug ("it really tied the room together"). The White Russians. The cardigan. "Nobody fucks with the Jesus." The gutterballs. "Shut the fuck up, Donny!" And, of course, Jeff Bridges' ever-abiding Dude, "or, uh, His Dudeness, or uh, Duder, or El Duderino, if you're not into the whole brevity thing." Since its release, The Big Lebowski has become an ur-text for stoner-slackers everywhere. While the plot -- inspired by the complex noirs of Raymond Chandler -- is deliberately impenetrable, don't let narrative logic bog down the fun.
Room (2015)
The big-screen adaptation of Emma Donoghue's best-selling novel, about a mother raising her son in captivity after being abducted as a teenager, has built-in challenges. Most of the film takes place in an 11x11 garden shed. And the drama plays out from the perspective of a 5-year-old. But Lenny Abrahamson's film version is as much a cinematic triumph as the book was a literary one. Anchored by stirring performances from 9-year-old Jacob Tremblay and Oscar winner Brie Larson, who cements her status as one of the finest actresses working today, Room is a haunting tribute to survival in the most horrific of circumstances.
Space Jam (1996)
Live-action-toon hybrids are hard to pull off. Yet co-leads Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny manage to conjure up an easy chemistry in a movie jam-packed with references to pro-ballers and Looney Tunes alike. A forthcoming sequel starring LeBron James is in the works, so there's no time like the present to study up on the original's legacy.
The Shining (1980)
Stephen King may not be a huge fan of Stanley Kubrick's horror classic adaptation of The Shining, but movie fans sure do seem to be. This tale of a family stuck in a snowbound hotel all alone features some of the most terrifying sequences ever, but it's probably Jack Nicholson's gloriously unhinged performance that movie buffs remember the most. Well, Nicholson and those freaky twin girls. And that hedge maze. And that bleeding elevator. And that woman in the shower.
Twister (1996)
Tearing through multiplexes like an Oklahoma cyclone, this natural-disaster flick was a runaway hit. Helen Hunt, a meteorologist, and Bill Paxton, a weather reporter, anchor the over-the-top action as estranged ex-husband and wife forced back together when a tornado hits town. The production was plagued with disasters of its own thanks to unorthodox strategies from director Jan de Bont, but it earned Oscar noms for truly breathtaking visual effects and sound design.
The Wedding Singer (1998)
Sound the alarms: Adam Sandler has actual chemistry in a movie! The Wedding Singer takes advantage of Sandler's musical talents and inherent schlubiness for a storybook romance. Drew Barrymore is like a lost John Hughes lead, sweetening the frat-house comedy. '80s nostalgia never looked, or sounded, so good.
The Terminator (1984)
James Cameron's first major film as director is a lean, brutal vision of machines run amok, dressed up with the complications of time travel. Cameron probably would have had a great story without the bizarre charisma of Arnold Schwarzenegger or the heavy-metal insanity of Stan Winston's robot effects, but with all those elements in place, The Terminator is a "lightning in a bottle" moment that demonstrated just what Cameron could do.
Interstellar (2014)
Sure, Interstellar may have as many plot holes as it does black holes, but that doesn't make Christopher Nolan's space odyssey any less mind-melting. Soaring intergalactic visuals and dense technobabble are grounded by Matthew McConaughey and Jessica Chastain’s powerful turns as a father and daughter separated while attempting to save the planet. So next time you're choosing between Amazon Prime and bed, do not go gently into that good night, but let Murph, Coop, CASE, and TARS whisk you away on an epic adventure that will probably not teach you anything about tesseracts, but will move and inspire you all the same.
Under the Skin (2013)
Jonathan Glazer's 2013 creepfest -- about an alien temptress (Scarlett Johansson) seducing men to their death -- is art-house horror at its finest, an evocative thrill ride that is gorgeous and disturbing in equal measures. Word to the wise: if you see a dead-eyed ScarJo trawling for dudes in the streets of gloomy Glasgow, don't get in the car with her: we're sure as hell not in (Vicky Cristina) Barcelona anymore.
Bone Tomahawk (2015)
This Western-by-way-of-Cannibal Holocaust offers the aging Kurt Russell a pure hero role. Because there’s nothing like troglodytes with a hunger for human flesh to vindicate the way of the gun. Touting a cannon of a six-shooter and a mustache to match, Russell’s no-bullshit sheriff leads a band of stand-up dudes into enemy territory. The sight of blood and guts and more blood and more guts and so much blood and so many guts doesn’t rattle him. He rides forward, determined, like a true badass.
Ex Machina (2015)
Writer-director Alex Garland (28 Days Later, Never Let Me Go) made the movie we’ll remember when Google’s self-driving cars rise against their masters. Immaculately designed and researched, Ex Machina builds a trifecta out of the ultimate Silicon Valley bro (Oscar Isaac); Ava, the ideal robo-woman he believes is under his control (Alicia Vikander); and the audience's proxy, a regular Joe computer junkie enamored by Ava’s potential (Domhnall Gleeson). Over a weekend, they talk through philosophy, drink themselves stupid, and discover the ramifications of reckless innovations. Elegant, rambunctious, and terrifyingly prescient.
Top Gun (1986)
Eminently quotable and vaguely propagandistic, this Navy flight-school saga is centered around Tom Cruise's star-making portrayal of reckless and loyal Maverick. There's action, there's romance, there's laughs, some tears, and a killer '80s soundtrack. Need we say more?
Locke (2013)
Tom Hardy earned his first Oscar nomination for The Revenant, but his greatest performance to date is in this one-man show, set entirely in a BMW 3. Hardy plays the title character, a construction foreman who must simultaneously calm a woman giving birth to his baby, console his wife, who just learned about the love child, and coordinate the largest concrete pour in British history, all while driving two hours to the hospital. The car's phone is Locke's line to the outside world. The driver's seat is his emotional prison. How Hardy handles every turn -- automotive and dramatic -- is gripping to the last off-ramp.
Amy (2015)
A thematic sibling to his last film, Senna, about the life and death of Brazilian race-car driver Ayrton Senna, director Asif Kapadia turns his lens to another troubled prodigy who died young. British singer Amy Winehouse passed away in 2011 after a long struggle with alcoholism, drug abuse, and bulimia. Reconstructed solely through old home-video and archival footage, Amy showcases her once-in-a-generation gift, the grueling machinations of stardom, and the inner demons that overwhelmed her life. After the film is over, you’ll grab your old Back to Black CD and lose yourself in Amy’s singular voice. Just don't expect to hear “Rehab" the same way again.
The End of the Tour (2015)
Follow Rolling Stone reporter David Lipsky (Jesse Eisenberg) as he trails David Foster Wallace along the last stops of the book tour for his hugely successful, career-defining Infinite Jest. There's an awful lot of navel-gazing (too much, some argue) as the two dudes cruise through endless Midwestern winter landscapes and talk through their views on work and life, but Jason Segel's quiet, subtle performance as Wallace and the real-life friendship the film centers on are more than enough to capture your attention.
The Naked Gun (1988)
The short-lived Dragnet TV spoof Police Squad! found a second life as the Naked Gun action-comedy movie franchise, and the first installment goes all in on Airplane! co-star Leslie Nielsen's brand of strait-laced dementia. Trying to explain The Naked Gun only makes the stupid sound stupider, but keen viewers will find jokes on top of jokes on top of jokes. It's the kind of movie that can crack "nice beaver," then pass a stuffed beaver through the frame and actually get away with it. Nielsen has everything to do with it; his Frank Drebin continues the grand Inspector Clouseau tradition in oh-so-'80s style.
Obvious Child (2014)
This rom-com got buzz for prominently featuring a shmashmorshion (spoiler alert?), but its vibe is far lighter than that plot point might imply. Gillian Robespierre's feature-film debut stars Jenny Slate as Donna, a 20-something floundering through underemployment and existential crises, and her involvement in the NYC stand-up scene packs in plenty of jokes despite the feature's short runtime. The quirky cast of characters, rounded out by Gaby Hoffmann, David Cross, and Jake Lacy, breathes fresh, raunchy air into a crowded genre.
Selma (2014)
Ava DuVernay's thoughtful civil-rights drama is more complex than it appears to be. While Martin Luther King, Jr.'s historic voting-rights march from Selma, Alabama, is a history-class staple, the movie takes you into the diners, churches, and bedrooms where every detail of the plan was argued over. It reveals the strategy behind progress. Like Steven Spielberg's Lincoln, it's a movie that seeks to demythologize a beloved political figure, providing a richer portrait than anything we've ever seen before in the process.
Noah (2014)
If you like your biblical epics without hulking, Geodude-like angels, CGI animals, and occasionally heavy-handed environmental agitprop, then stay away. But if any of those things sound compelling to you, climb aboard director Darren Aronofsky's psychedelic love boat for a wild ride that turns the Old Testament into a skin-crawling fever dream. Bring a poncho.
