The Best Movies Currently on HBO Go and HBO Now

Let's face it: you can only watch so much Netflix. At a certain point, all those little floating movie posters start to blend together, and you groan, "I've already watched Ridiculous 6 a dozen times." Well, that's what HBO Go and HBO Now are for. Dig into these classics and recent award-winners currently showing on the premium sibling services.
Furious 7 (2015)
A controversial opinion: there's only one great Fast & Furious movie. An epic bank-heist chase inches Fast Five close (you can watch that on HBO NOW, too), but the seventh, the late Paul Walker's final bow, is the only installment where comedy, action, and fantasy fire on all cylinders. If you missed this one on the big screen in all its plane-dropping, skyscraper-jumping, four-wheel-fisticuffing, Corona-guzzling glory, catch up with it so you're ready when Vin Diesel & co. roll out in Fast 8 next year.
Wild (2014)
Reese Witherspoon combines soulfulness, sensitivity, and grit in her performance as Cheryl Strayed, whose memoir about taking an epic hike along the Pacific Coast Trail after a series of personal tragedies is what the movie is based on. Director Jean-Marc Vallée and filmmaker Yves Bélanger capture the landscape's rugged beauty, and Witherspoon will make you forget about Eat, Pray, Love. Strayed's journey -- a tribute to solitude, creativity, and the rejuvenating power of nature -- will make you want to strap on your pack and head for the hills.
What We Do in the Shadows (2015)
The mockumentary isn't dead -- it's just been sleeping in a coffin for 100 years. This horror comedy, from Flight of the Conchords star Jemaine Clement and regular collaborator Taika Waititi, follows a brotherhood of vampires as they make it in the modern world. Picture The Office cast members with sunlight allergies and a thirst for blood, and you'll come close to describing What We Do in the Shadows, a goofy genre riff with the gross-out production value to sell its fanged wit.
Waitress (2007)
This emotionally deft comedy -- written and directed by Adrienne Shelly, who was tragically murdered three months before the film's premiere at the 2007 Sundance Film Festival -- is a carefully realized romance with bite. A post-Felicity, pre-The Americans Keri Russell carries the movie as the pregnant, pie-loving protagonist, who is having an affair with her doctor (Nathan Fillion) while dreaming of a better life. Like the leftover dessert you forgot was in your fridge, Waitress is the perfect late Sunday afternoon discovery.
In the Heat of the Night (1967)
Norman Jewison's Best Picture-winning look at racial tension and Deep South law enforcement is as (or more) relevant than ever. Rod Steiger also picked up an Oscar for playing prejudiced police chief Bill Gillespie, but it's Sidney Poitier as Mr. Tibbs ("They call me Mister Tibbs!") whose force and fear give In the Heat of the Night needed edge. As soon as the two step out the door to investigate the death of a wealthy businessman, they're slapped with bigotry, a systematic ignorance that causes the murderer to bubble to the surface.
The Iron Giant (1999)
Brad Bird's jump from The Simpsons to feature filmmaking bombed at the box office. Apparently Americans hate tender boy-and-his-robot stories set during the Cold War and styled like 1950s pulp sci-fi. Look, I don't understand Americans either. With gorgeous animation and a hilarious script by Bird -- more beatnik culture jokes, please -- The Iron Giant would be a top-three Pixar film if Pixar had made it. Bring tissues. Tears will be shed.
RoboCop (1987)
Feel for the people tasked with remaking Paul Verhoeven's violent, vicious police story. He didn't just get it right the first time -- Verhoeven was the Clarence Boddicker to his Alex Murphy of a movie, shooting until it was a bloody pulp. RoboCop reaches deranged levels of brutality and gore in its quest to satirize American jurisprudence. ED-209 guns down a room full of executives and we cheer. Murphy is blown to bits and we gasp, until he's reborn with robot parts and takes revenge in equally destructive ways. Verhoeven's shootouts are high caliber, even when they're critical. The beauty of RoboCop: there's a head on its shoulders, even if it's half Hollywood machine.
Malcolm X (1992)
This year's Golden Globes included a montage of Denzel Washington's career highlights that launched endless text threads, Twitter fights, and IRL arguments centered around one question: what's Denzel’s best role? Everyone has their favorite. Training Day? Glory? Crimson Tide? It's hard to have that conversation without bringing up Malcolm X, Spike Lee's lively epic about the influential civil-rights leader. From his early life as a burglar to his later conversion to the Nation of Islam, Washington makes X's intellectual journey an emotional and physical one as well. It's a commanding, lived-in performance that humanizes an icon without succumbing to mimicry. If it's not his best performance, it definitely belongs in any top-five discussion -- and the film itself remains as powerful as ever.
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
In telling a simple story of endurance, 70-year-old writer-director George Miller kicks up a roaring dust cloud of poetic and political meaning, letting viewers interpret the film's swirling thematic storm as they see fit. Is it really about feminism? Climate change? The relative merits of attaching a flamethrower to your guitar? Like all great works of art, it's open to endless close readings but also blessed with a singular sense of purpose, a searching quality that never lets up. It's so good we put it at the top of our own 2015 list -- if you haven't seen it yet, what's wrong with you?
Girlfight (2000)
A female fight movie that righted all the wrongs from The Next Karate Kid, Jennifer's Body filmmaker Karyn Kusama made an impressive directorial debut and a star out of the then-unknown Michelle Rodriguez at the same time. Hot tempered and prone to violence, Diana Guzman (Rodriguez) finds an outlet for her troubled life in the throes of a boxing gym. A straightforward story given real punch by Rodriguez's natural blend of toughness and introspective fragility. It's everything you want from an independent film.
Magic Mike XXL (2015)
Now you can enjoy every one of Channing Tatum's 8,000 abs from the comfort of your own home. Steven Soderbergh's first Magic Mike paired exotic male dancing with the struggles of the working class. The sequel goes for broke, quadrupling down on the sexy dance routines. Even if you don't take pleasure in watching Joe Manganiello thrust into the wind, the movie's aura of ecstasy will tickle your funny bone.
Carrie (1976)
Adolescence is horrifying. Having taught high school English and endured his own punishing awkward teen years, Stephen King channeled a lifetime of social anxiety, discomfort, and anger into his brisk, righteous first novel, which Brian De Palma then turned into a stylish bloodbath. Anchored by a vulnerable, complex performance from Sissy Spacek and a showy turn from Piper Laurie as Carrie's God-fearing mother, it's the rare horror film that works both as psychological portraiture and special-effects blowout. Skip the muddled 2013 remake and get your thrills straight from the source.
Brokeback Mountain (2005)
Ang Lee's epic romance about two gay cowboys torn between society's expectations and their love for each other was a game-changer when it came out, but it also stands the test of time. Packed with stunning visuals and career-best performances from the two leads (as well as supporting actresses Michelle Williams and Anne Hathaway), rewatching it will make you even angrier about Crash stealing Brokeback's deserved Best Picture slot back in 2006. But get ready to cry -- if the movie's subject matter isn't sad enough, watching the late Heath Ledger at the peak of his gifts will be sure to get those tear ducts working. Dammit, Heath [said in best Jack Twist drawl]: wish we knew how to quit you.
