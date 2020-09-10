Entertainment The Best Movies From the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival Even in a disrupted year, TIFF has some gems.

Like basically everything else in 2020, the Toronto International Film Festival is operating a little differently this year. In the past, Thrillist Entertainment reporters would venture to the Canadian city to screen a slate of mainstream and niche movies at the weeklong event that effectively kicks off awards season. This year, however, while still holding an in-person component following coronavirus restrictions, the festival is screening significantly fewer films -- 50, compared to about 200 in years past -- and allowing members of the press to watch safely from home. It's not quite the same as previous TIFFs spent bouncing around to multiple screenings, parties and interviews every day, but we're excited anyway. During this oddball iteration of the festival, we'll get to check out Regina King's directorial debut, One Night in Miami Spike Lee's filmed version of David Byrne's Broadway show, American Utopia; movies starring Frances McDormand, Idris Elba and Kate Winslet; and much more. Stay tuned as we update this article with the ones we recommend keeping on your radar.

American Utopia Release date: October 17

Director: Spike Lee

Why it's worth seeing: Spike Lee's filmed version of David Byrne's Broadway show American Utopia is something of a miracle in these times. TIFF's opening night selection, the movie is a strange and beautiful alchemy of live theater and cinema, making you miss one while feeling grateful for the existence of the other. In a simple sense, Byrne's production is just a concert featuring songs spanning the artist's entire career. But it's so much more than that. Backed by his insanely talented band, Byrne orchestrates a dance piece as well as an optimistic, but not unrealistic, meditation on the resilience of community. Lee adds his own signatures, highlighting the political undertones in the piece. At one point, an image of Colin Kaepernick appears above Byrne. During a rendition of Janelle Monáe's "Hell You Talmbout," which calls out the names of victims of racial violence, Lee zooms in on images of the dead, turning the number into even more of a "requiem," as Byrne says. But American Utopia is also packed with joy: The joy of creating live music and spectacle, and the joy of celebrating that achievement in a room full of other people. It's a treasure.

The Truffle Hunters Release date: December 25, 2020

Director: Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw

Why it's worth seeing: A holdover from this year's Sundance slate, the lovely documentary The Truffle Hunters follows the truffle trade in Northern Italy. Its stars? A bunch of older Italian men and their beloved dogs, who they treat like children. Directors Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw offer gorgeously shot windows into the serious business of scouring the forests for these delicacies. It's not entirely sweet pups and their devoted owners, though. Dweck and Kershaw introduce us to the traders who make the industry a vicious one with a lot of money on the line. Still, the indisputable star is Birba, a sweet pooch of unidentifiable breed whose elderly person allows to eat atop the dinner table and worries about leaving behind.