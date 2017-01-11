The Best Movies, TV Shows, Albums (and More!) of 2016

2016 is over. Finally. Deep breath.
The year we thought existed to resolve the events of the Amy Adams romantic comedy Leap Year became so much more thanks to a scandal-filled Summer Olympics, a turbulent presidential election, and the removal of the headphone jacks in our iPhones. For every "Leonardo DiCaprio wins an Oscar" there was a "Chad returns to Bachelor in Paradise."
While we can assume a handful of future famous faces were born this year, the world took a few of our greats in the process -- David Bowie, Gene Wilder, Alan Rickman, and Prince all passed away in the last 12 months. And, I mean, we can barely remember July thanks to frickin' Pokémon Go. 2016 was rough.
But hey, chin up. This year also delivered some instant classic entertainment we'll be turning to when 2017 clotheslines us into the ground. In the stories below, we wrangle the best of the best across the mediums that matter the most to you. Indulge. You deserve it, kiddo.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.