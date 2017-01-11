Year In Review
Entertainment

The Best Movies, TV Shows, Albums (and More!) of 2016

By Published On 12/12/2016 By Published On 12/12/2016
best movies tv shows albums 2016
Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

2016 is over. Finally. Deep breath.

The year we thought existed to resolve the events of the Amy Adams romantic comedy Leap Year became so much more thanks to a scandal-filled Summer Olympics, a turbulent presidential election, and the removal of the headphone jacks in our iPhones. For every "Leonardo DiCaprio wins an Oscar" there was a "Chad returns to Bachelor in Paradise."

While we can assume a handful of future famous faces were born this year, the world took a few of our greats in the process -- David Bowie, Gene WilderAlan Rickman, and Prince all passed away in the last 12 months. And, I mean, we can barely remember July thanks to frickin' Pokémon Go. 2016 was rough.

But hey, chin up. This year also delivered some instant classic entertainment we'll be turning to when 2017 clotheslines us into the ground. In the stories below, we wrangle the best of the best across the mediums that matter the most to you. Indulge. You deserve it, kiddo.

Paramount Pictures
The Best Movies of 2016
From Hollywood blockbusters to indie gems, we count down the movies you need to catch in theaters (or catch up with on Netflix in 2017). Check back soon -- we'll be adding new titles through the end of the year. Click here for the full article...
HBO
The Best TV Shows of 2016
What's your next big binge-watch? Glad you asked. We've got hours and hours of television for you to devour on our list of the very best shows from the last 365 days. Click here for the full article...
Columbia Records
The Best Albums of 2016
Crank up the volume: You're going to want to blast these 2016 records until your speakers burst. We've got a sound for every taste, and yes, they're all that good. Click here for full article...
DrinkBox Studios
The Best iPhone Games of 2016
Wasting time is an art, and mobile games are the paints you need. Download these titles and start fiddling around with your phone in style. Click here for the full article...
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
The Best Books of 2016
As the year winds down, give your eyes and ears a rest. Here's a collection of tomes that pair perfectly with your couch and not giving a damn what time it is. Click here for the full article...

