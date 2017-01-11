The Best TV Shows & Movies That Hit Netflix This Summer

Stranger Things (arrived 7/15)

Your friends spent the summer bingeing, obsessing, and theorizing over Netflix's horror-adventure series. Time to catch up.

BoJack Horseman, Season 3 (arrived 7/22)

This season focused entirely on the '90s sitcom star/horse's Oscar campaigning, a comeback story that, in true BoJack fashion, only doubled the addictions and regrets. Still one of Netflix's best shows.

The Wave (arrived 7/27)

This Norwegian disaster movie looks like a Roland Emmerich movie and acts like a Steven Spielberg drama. It's secretly among the best movies of the year.

Tallulah (arrived 7/29)

After making a splash at Sundance, Netflix picked up this portrait of motherhood from a writer on Orange Is the New Black. After Tallulah (Ellen Page) kidnaps a baby -- she has her reasons! -- she flees to the New York City apartment of her boyfriend's mother (Allison Janney). Like Black, Tallulah has just as much bite as heart.