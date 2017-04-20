The Best Music Videos of 2017 (So Far)

Music videos prevailed. In the early days, they were a symbol of the MTV generation's rejection of what parents and Dire Straits might have called "good, pure music." Then, the very cable networks that made them popular switched over to reality television, turning music videos, TRL, and veejays into nostalgia almost overnight.
But when YouTube exploded, music videos made a surprising comeback! Today, videos for major hits can rack up more than a billion views, and pop stars' official VEVO accounts have some of the largest subscription numbers on YouTube. With so many music videos appearing each week, we thought it was time to call attention to the best of the best, a list we'll update regularly throughout the year.
11. Chris Lake, "I Want You"
Director: NORTON
Release date: March 22
Why it's great: There's no denying the house jam's addictive quality, which gives me the urge to SHOP SHOP SHOP at a fluorescent-lit retail chain. The video is just as oddly compelling, desexualizing desire by shining the morgue's spotlight on two dead folks whose departure from this world can't put a damper on their need to dance with each other. Then it resexualizes them with suggestions of necrophilia. It's like a revved-up "Thriller" for a Molly-all-night club generation.
10. Pond, "The Weather"
Director: Ashley Rommelrath (editor)
Release date: April 6
Why it's great: Making a coherent video out of found footage isn't easy, but this testament to the excesses of consumer advertising in the '80s and '90s brilliantly weaves together ads to tell a story and sync up sick Champagne shots with the lyric "Champagne." If brand managers were half as good as editor Ashley Rommelrath, we'd be buying a lot more shit. Fortunately, they're not.
9. Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."
Director: Dave Meyers & the little homies
Release date: March 30
Why it's great: Where my Young Popes at?! Kendrick Lamar's upward rise sees him achieve infallibility... or at least that's the connection we're invited to make in light of this year's outstanding HBO miniseries. The irony continues with a recreation of da Vinci's The Last Supper, featuring Kendrick in you-know-who's seat, all of it interspersed with self-portraits in convex mirrors, flaming hair, minimalist choreography, and Photoshop critiques. Kendrick can do it all; the rest of us can sit down, be humble.
8. Moon Duo, "Cold Fear/Lost in Light"
Director: Micah Buzan (animator)
Release date: January 30/March 6
Why it's great: Is a two-part psychedelic animated "video suite" somewhat pretentious? Sure. But these particular videos, which look like the result of Keith Haring tripping acid and remaking FernGully, capture an old-school psychedelia that has become less prevalent thanks to computer-generated animation and more skepticism of the spiritual possibilities drugs offer. Allow yourself to enjoy the pure sensuality animator Micah Buzan depicts in otherworldly forms. If you projected them onto a wall, turned off the lights, and consumed substances that open new doors of perception, no one would blame you.
7. Oyinda, "Serpentine"
Director: Pussykrew
Release date: March 2
Why it's great: "Serpentine" looks like a glorified Calvin Klein ad for the first minute and a half. Then it becomes something akin to The Matrix meeting Tron inside a lava lamp (in the best way possible). Oyinda says she wanted to create an alternate reality that mimics hypnosis, and the melting visuals overlaid on her body and a twisting landscape portray a world as hypnotically ominous as the song itself.
6. Gorillaz, "Saturnz Barz"
Director: Jamie Hewlett
Release date: March 23
Why it's great: Everything about Gorillaz should make them a quaintly antiquated relic of 2004... and yet. I wanted to hate this video and song. I wanted to look back at my tastes from more than a decade ago and pat myself on the back for no longer listening to cartoon music. I wanted to scoff at the reggae-rap contributions of Popcaan. None of that happened. Gorillaz are still pretty good! And this 360-compatible video features a dizzying mix of computer-generated graphics and traditional animation, plus a censored nude main character. The song's got that classic Gorillaz-earworm quality that will keep you humming it during idle moments.
5. Sevdaliza, "Amandine Insensible"
Director: Piet Langevald
Release date: February 14
Why it's great: At first glance, you may find nothing remarkable about this video; it's as basic as it gets. Stock, almost. That's exactly the intention, and you can actually purchase short video clips of each depicted figure from Shutterstock. The next time you need a video "for corporate" or "for relax," simply download the Iranian-Dutch singer's fictional character Amandine, who will make you consider more deeply the effects of reducing a human to flat, sterilized representations designed to absorb whatever thoughts, feelings, and desires you project onto her.
4. Danny Brown, "Ain't It Funny"
Director: Jonah Hill
Release date: March 28
Why it's great: Yep, it's directed by that Jonah Hill. The format may not be the most original idea in the world -- how many '80s and '90s sitcom parodies have come out in the age of "Too Many Cooks"? -- but the darkness of "Ain't It Funny" is so unsettling that you may feel compelled to find help for Danny Brown. He smokes crack right there in the living room next to Gus Van Sant (who plays "Dad")! He pisses on the family photos as Gus Van Sant walks in! He drinks from a 40 of something called "Danny Brown"! This video turns addiction into a short horror film, not bad for less than four minutes.
3. Cassius ft. Cat Power & Pharrell Williams, "Go Up"
Director: Alexandre Courtès
Release date: April 10
Why it's great: Alexandre Courtès co-directed the White Stripes' iconic "Seven Nation Army" video, and in Cassius' "Go Up," he takes his eye for symmetry to new heights (get it?!). It's a simple concept with intricate execution: Take two images that seemingly have nothing to do with each other, and place them next to each other to create a new one. Do that dozens of times in a row, and the result is a frightening collage of contemporary life presented in a too-fast-to-digest format that typifies our consumption habits.
2. Young Thug, "Wyclef Jean"
Director: Pomp&Clout
Release date: January 16
Why it's great: If Young Thug had shown up for any of the video shoots, this would've been a relatively forgettable music video. Thankfully, he didn't; even better, his fickleness failed to dissuade production company Pomp&Clout from making the video anyway. It's intentionally on-the-nose, a self-parodic, humorous meta-video that, as the title cards point out, keeps you watching 'til the very end. It's what every music video aspires to be.
1. Naive New Beaters, "Words Hurt"
Director: Romain Chassaing
Release date: April 14
Why it's great: Naive New Beaters pushed all their chips in with this video, a high-budget choose-your-own-adventure film that requires its own website to view and play properly. There are Kubrick references, Tarantino references, hell, maybe this whole thing is a Forrest Gump parody. Just be careful: Once you enter, you may find yourself trying on new lives to the backbeat of bouncy French dance music. Think playing a silly choose-your-own-adventure music-video game is a surefire way to fritter away your precious time? Well, what else is the internet for?
