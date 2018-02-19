The Best Music Videos of 2018 (So Far)

If you'd declared a decade ago that music videos would be the most popular format on YouTube, you'd be gently maneuvered back to your room, given your meds, and told to resume your knitting project -- you always feel better when your hands are engaged.
But here we are: It's 2018, and music videos consistently rack up more views than any other "viral" hit, with the 10 most-viewed all cracking 2 billion and Psy falling behind Wiz Khalifa and Luis Fonsi in the race for Most Popular YouTube Video EVER. Turns out you weren't delusional about your media predictions!
Our project here, however, is not merely a popularity contest. The videos below showcase the best collaborative work between artists and directors, a list we'll update regularly throughout the year. While most matters of taste are subjective choices filtered through a funhouse mirror maze of cultural and personal experiences, you'll find that these selections are objectively correct by any reasonable standard.
10. (TIE) Justin Timberlake, "Man of the Woods"
Director: Paul Hunter
Release date: February 1
Why it's great: It's not entirely clear what exactly Justin Timberlake is, like, doing on his most recent album, the hilariously titled Man of the Woods, but he somehow manages to pull off an unappetizing combination of corniness, sincerity, irony, and identity crisis. It's a concept album without a concept... unless you consider flannel shirts and beanies a concept. JT isn't funny or clever enough to pull any of it off, and taken in isolation the songs become comedically bad, on full display in this insane video for the title track, which plays like the musician explaining a joke that isn't funny, but that he just keeps explaining anyway. It would be more appropriate on a kids album -- perhaps a Trolls soundtrack? Whatever the case, an early contender for best worst video of the year.
10. (TIE) Ansel Elgort, "Supernova"
Director: Colin Tilley
Release date: January 11
Why it's great: Speaking of comedically bad, here's Ansel Elgort, the baby driver himself! Listening to music on your iPod in a movie does not make you good at producing music in real life, as the video for "Supernova" displays in cringeworthy form. To read more about Ansel and his ballerina girlfriend, check out this excellent Billboard profile.
8. One Bit + Noah Cyrus, "My Way"
Director: WATTS
Release date: January 8
Why it's great: A little color goes a long way in this thumping pop video, which takes a simple concept and executes it well. Plenty of contemporary music videos use contrasting monochrome backdrops; animation is popular right now; pretty much every other video features some kind of low-key, anti-choreographed dance routine. "My Way" finds a fresh way to blend all these elements, without becoming overcomplicated.
7. Kendrick Lamar + SZA, "All the Stars"
Director: Dave Meyers & the little homies
Release date: February 6
Why it's great: Kendrick and SZA have a knack for creating videos with strikingly memorable visuals, and this Black Panther-adjacent track is no different, with ink-blot explosions and galaxy-questing backdrops highlighting a big-budget production fitting of the blockbuster movie it accompanies. Some of the messaging is a little on the nose -- did you happen to catch the BLACK PANTHERS walking through the dead forest?! -- but it's sharp nonetheless.
6. Kali Uchis ft. Tyler, the Creator and Bootsy Collins, "After the Storm"
Director: Nadia Lee Cohen
Release date: January 25
Why it's great: Bootsy Collins makes everything at least 20% more fun, and the legendary bass player gives Kali Uchis' track the edge over Kendrick and SZA. It's similarly not the most original offering you're likely to see in the music video space this year, but the animated versions of the featured stars, sheen of stale consumerist backdrops, and the sheer weirdness of Tyler, the Creator make this an enjoyable ride.
5. Gengahr, "Before Sunrise"
Director: Not listed
Release date: February 6
Why it's great: Dirt bike tricks rule, and if you disagree, this is not the list for you. OK, good. Now that we're all among friends, let's reiterate the thesis that dirt bike tricks rule. Proof is in this video, which is the kind of lo-fi, slice-of-life fare that more bands should employ when they're short on time, budget, or both. Everyone knows that the artist is singing and/or playing an instrument, so why simply repeat that? More tricks in videos, is the point, as long as they don't involve those annoyingly enthusiastic trick-shot guys.
4. Kunzite, "Vapors"
Director: Dugan O'Neal
Release date: January 31
Why it's great: Meta alert! Here we have a casting call for -- you guessed it -- a music video, and fans of Tim & Eric-style humor will recognize echoes of the duo's penchant for using non-actors in comedic roles. It touches on the aforementioned low-key anti-choreography making the rounds in the music video world, and, like most good music vids, it doesn't make the fatal mistake of taking itself too seriously.
3. Superorganism, "Everybody Wants to Be Famous"
Director: Robert Strange
Release date: January 3
Why it's great: Very serious trigger warning for people with photosensitive epilepsy. The flashing visuals are obviously not what makes this video great, though if early trends are any indication, it seems like music videos in 2018 probably should have more photosensitive epilepsy trigger warnings. Superorganism's video for "Everybody Wants to Be Famous" treats viewers to a harrowing visual cacophony on the way to a total sellout, with ads for a seafruit-flavored soda taking over a streaming site that disconcertingly looks a lot like YouTube, which is where most people will watch the video. Kids, take note: the brands will come for your personal brand if you get famous.
2. Belle Game, "Low" (NSFW)
Director: Kevan Funk
Release date: January 30
Why it's great: You haven't lived until you've seen a factory worker slice excess silicone off a freshly made dildo. According to the artist, "'Low' is about the empty feeling I had when continually fucking people," and it's not easy to watch this video all the way through and feel better about the future, considering the increasing importance industrialized cultures place on the primacy of sensual experience and the substitution of human contact with digital interfaces. Let's just say they're making some pretty lifelike mannequins these days, and we're all going to have to get used to the emptiness of being treated like machines.
1. MGMT, "Me and Michael"
Director: Joey Frank, Randy Lee Maitland
Release date: February 7
Why it's great: MGMT is BACK, baby! Hopefully you spelled out "back" when you said that to yourself, and maybe even "baby." The video for "Me and Michael" offers layer after layer of wry cultural commentary from a group that has tried its damndest not to sell out in the wake of its absurdly successful debut album, Oracular Spectacular. After getting the music business gods to score them a hit record, MGMT get showered in all the sex, drugs, and shampoo rock 'n' roll can buy -- until it turns out they ripped off their hit from True Faith, a hugely popular Filipino band (true!) that actually wrote the song (false!). MGMT didn't know that "taking things on the internet was bad," and it's hard to blame them, because no one even wants most things that are on the internet, though some of the stock art design highlighted in this video makes you realize just how far we online denizens have come in the field of user experience. Somewhere along the way, Steve Buscemi's brother, the titular Michael, became a chauffeur. Just watch the video.
