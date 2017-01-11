The 21 Flashiest Videos From Puff Daddy's Bad Boy Records

While other '90s music dynasties have floundered, Bad Boy endures. And thanks to the magic of YouTube, know what else endures? The label's flashy videos.

Even if you don't own the suit Jadakiss wore on the cover of Money, Power & Respect, if you spent any time watching MTV, BET, or VH1 in the late '90s, you probably spent some time luxuriating in the opulent excess of the the Bad Boy empire. But there was more to the label's output than questionable fashion choices: over 20 years, directors like Hype Williams, Spike Jonze, Wendy Morgan, and Colin Tilley have given the label a visual style that's as distinct as it is impossible to pin down.