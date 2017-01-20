The 10 Best Mysteries to Stream on Netflix

A note to all the movie mysteries out there: If we can guess the ending before the first five minutes are up (looking at you, The Village), it's too predictable. Netflix has plenty of those, but dig a little deeper and you'll find a decent selection of domestic and foreign thrillers to deliver the confusion and suspense you crave. Whether it's a locked-room puzzle, a long con by a skilled flimflammer, or a twisted revenge tale, there's something for every kind of clue-seeker on this list.

These 10 movies are guaranteed to keep you guessing until the bitter end. Heinous crimes, stolen identities, police investigations -- they've got it all, and none ends like you would expect. Settle in for a long night of being proved wrong, over and over again.