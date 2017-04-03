15 TV Mysteries You Can Binge Right Now

Mysteries were designed to keep you coming back for more. Back in the days before streaming, or even television (can you imagine?!), serialized stories appeared in old-fashioned print, which helped formalize many of the cliffhanger techniques still in use today.
Thanks to the advent of streaming services, you no longer have to wait for the latest issue of Harper's to find out whodunnit. So, the next time you're looking to put on your Sherlock Holmes cap, binge one of these shows. Just don't stay up too late.
American Crime (2015-present)
Like its completely unaffiliated basic-cable contemporary American Crime Story, this ABC anthology series uses a repertory-style cast to tell a different story each season. But rather than focusing on a celebrity-driven or headline-making case each time, like The People v. O.J. Simpson, writer and director John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) trots out an original story. If you prefer your social consciousness fictionalized, this is the heart-wrenching, family-oriented show to check out next.
Where to stream: Netflix
The Break (2015-present)
This French-language Belgian drama will feel familiar to anyone who's spent time watching slow-build, prestige procedural series like The Killing, True Detective, or Top of the Lake. In telling the story of a schlubby detective (Yoann Blanc) returning to his hometown and stumbling into the murder of a young African futbol player, The Break is formulaic to a fault. All the essential elements are here: mist-filled visuals, a potential political conspiracy, and a mentally unstable protagonist. But the killer performances, clever writing, and cultural specifics make it worth the binge. It may not break new ground, but it carefully burrows into a familiar but creepy tunnel.
Where to stream: Netflix
Broadchurch (2013-present)
The murder of a young boy stirs up a media frenzy and divides a tight-knit English coastal town, and the proper order of things is further disrupted by the unfiltered hotshot inspector (David Tennant) who arrives just in time to take on the baffling crime and vex a local detective (Olivia Colman) who wanted his job. The episodes of both seasons (a third arrives next year) mix in the main protagonists' complex personal lives with the well-paced investigation, ensuring that Broadchurch unfurls in a way that'll have you texting your friends to say, "I'm too sick to go out tonight" and automatically clicking "Next Episode."
Where to stream: Netflix
Criminal Justice (2008-2009)
In Season 1 of BBC's anthology drama, Ben Whishaw (who played Q in the two most recent Bond movies) plays a bright young soccer player who encounters a beautiful and troubled young woman (Preacher's Ruth Negga) while taking a joyride in his father's cab. The series was eventually adapted for American audiences in HBO's The Night Of, and it's not hard to see what got James Gandolfini all fired up.
Where to stream: Hulu
The Expanse (2015-present)
On the surface, SyFy's The Expanse has an un-mystery-like hook: It's Battlestar Galactica meets Game of Thrones. The ambitious series combines the tense, close-quarters naval space opera of the former with the sprawling, based-on-a-book-series storytelling approach of the latter. Easy enough. But then you see Thomas Jane, playing a weary detective who won't quit, wearing a fedora over a stringy Macklemore haircut and you realize this is actually an intergalactic neo-noir. Think Raymond Chandler with a pinch of Isaac Asimov. The special effects will draw you in, but the gumshoe-with-anti-gravity-boots narrative keeps you coming back for more.
Where to stream: Amazon
Fortitude (2015-present)
If you always wanted Twin Peaks, Lost, Fargo, and Let the Right One In to create an orgiastic love child starring Stanley Tucci, Fortitude is the show for you. Its most influential spiritual parent is Twin Peaks: A murder rocks a small, quiet town at the moment its business leaders are trying to sell investors on its future as a tourist destination. Add in mammoth-sized dashes of gruesome violence, infidelity, nudity, and alcohol-induced debauchery (plus an actual mammoth), and you'll find episodes of Fortitude go down as easy as a tumbler of vodka on a Norwegian night.
Where to stream: Amazon
Happy Valley (2014-present)
A police sergeant (Sarah Lancashire) is investigating the kidnapping of a local businessman's daughter by conspiring West Yorkshire locals; one of them is connected to the rape of her own daughter, who committed suicide eight years earlier. Tension builds at crime scenes and in familial moments, as Catherine swallows her suffering to parent her daughter's illegitimate son. The series leaves room for flawed characters to make mistakes: Catherine isn't Sherlock Holmes, nor are her culprits Moriarty types. On this show, murders happen by accident -- which is even scarier than premeditation.
Where to stream: Netflix
Hotel Beau Séjour (2016-present)
Waking up to find a bloody corpse lying next to you is the definition of awful. Waking up to find a bloody corpse lying next to you, only to realize that you are the bloody corpse, is a straight-up nightmare. In this supernatural mystery, a Belgian teenager finds herself in this disembodied position, roaming her hometown for clues and anyone who can see her. Turns out, five people can -- including her alcoholic burnout dad, who she'll have to work with to solve her own grisly death.
Where to stream: Netflix
Luther (2010-2016)
Idris Elba looks really good in a suit. There are plenty of reasons to watch Luther, but The Wire actor's calming sartorial presence has to be what draws most fans into this psychologically rich British detective drama. The Affair's Ruth Wilson also impresses as Alice Morgan, a manipulative murderer who becomes an obsession for Elba's weary cop John Luther. It's a cat-and-mouse game worthy of Hannibal Lecter and Clarice Starling. Plus, the whole Idris Elba-in-suits thing.
Where to stream: Netflix
Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries (2012-present)
The only difference between Australian and American murders: Blood swirls counter-clockwise. If you're a fan of classic murder-mystery conventions, you must indulge in the roaring exploits of Kerry Greenwood's Phryne Fisher, a private detective solving crimes in 1920s Melbourne. Essie Davis (The Babadook, Game of Thrones) puts a hop in the step of Miss Fisher, who isn't afraid to stick her nose in someone's business, or brandish a gun when necessary. The jazzy soundtrack lives up to her energy.
Where to stream: Netflix
The Missing (2014-present)
The horror of losing a child gets cranked up to 11 in this pan-European anthology series, with both seasons using dual timelines to unspool the mysteries surrounding British parents who lost children abroad. In Season 1, the questions pile up on top of each other when an unexpected clue reopens a missing boy's case after eight years; in Season 2, the missing child is reportedly found more than a decade after her disappearance. The panic and human folly inevitable in times of crisis pack each episode with tension, and you won't be able to resist hitting "Play Next Episode."
Where to stream: Amazon
Pretty Little Liars (2010-present)
After four teen girls lose their best friend Alison, an anonymous menace, "A," appears to expose the clique's dirtiest secrets. PLL -- based on Sara Shepard's mystery YA series of the same name -- follows the quartet as they try to unmask A and learn what really happened to their fearless leader. If you've ever found yourself popping open a 5.68oz can of Pringles, saying, "I swear on everything holy that I will only eat five -- that's right, five -- chips this time," only to dump the tube upside down to fish out the very last of the jagged scraps minutes later, expect a similar experience here. You'll roll your eyes at the campiness and soapiness, but you'll eat up the delicious intrigue. It's a show that's petty but powerfully suspenseful, somewhat unbelievable but certainly worth bingeing. In fact, you might not even have a choice, for you'll marvel at your lack of self-restraint when you find yourself whispering, "Oh, come on, just one more chip. I mean episode." Godspeed.
Where to stream: Hulu, Netflix
Prime Suspect (1991-2006)
This British series -- primarily known for making Helen Mirren a star (again) -- breaks a murder mystery into two feature-length movies. The show demonstrates how the police institution creates as many roadblocks as a crafty murderer. The seven seasons (comprised of 15 episodes and roughly 25 hours) are all solid, but start with the 1991 original, where Mirren's Jane Tennison assumes the role of senior investigating officer to track a serial killer, much to the chagrin of her male colleagues. Mirren imbues the been-there-done-that format with movie-star bravado, and as the show charts Tennison's rise up the chain of command, her material only gets meatier.
Where to stream: Hulu
Top of the Lake (2013-present)
This enthralling seven-episode series, co-created, -written, and -directed by Jane Campion, follows a Sydney-based detective (Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss) as she tries to unravel a conspiracy in her small New Zealand hometown involving a missing 12-year-old girl, some dangerous locals, and a mysterious spiritual leader (Holly Hunter). You'll come for the great acting and careful plotting, but stay for the evocative misty-mountain visuals. It's the type of expertly made crime show that calms and unnerves in equal measure -- watch it before Season 2, starring Nicole Kidman, arrives on SundanceTV in 2017.
Where to watch: Netflix
Twin Peaks (1990-1991)
David Lynch and Mark Frost's detective series is often credited with instilling television with artful potential. Without Twin Peaks, there'd likely be no Mad Men or Breaking Bad (and both shows nodded to the ABC series). And yet, the show's dreamy, saturated look is really a cherry on top. Twin Peaks is a steady stream of oddball characters and fantastical twists, encountered by FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) as he hunts for the murder of a small-town teenager. Your weird friends love this show. You should, too. It's finally time to understand those Log Lady Halloween costumes.
Where to stream: Amazon, Hulu, Netflix
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.