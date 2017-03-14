12 New Albums You Need to Hear This Spring

There's no reason to base your music-listening habits around the weather. If you want to sing along to the Beach Boys in the winter or scream with Norwegian black metal in the summer, that's between you and your car stereo -- or whatever device you're using to listen to new music these days. But you should still keep an eye on the new releases this spring, otherwise you'll miss out on some incredible albums.

While there likely won't be many blockbuster records released the spring -- acts like Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Beck, HAIM, and LCD Soundsystem probably won't drop new material till later in the year -- there's still plenty of great artists to discover. Plus, Drake. There's always Drake.