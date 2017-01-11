12 New Board Games to Pass the Time This Holiday Season

Captain Sonar

Objective: Sink the other team's submarine before they can sink yours, with each member of your team taking on a unique role vital to the sub's survival.

Number of Players: 2–8 (best with 8)

How Much Space You Need to Play: Break out the table extensions: this one is going to eat up as much surface space as you can offer.

Why It's Fun: Captain Sonar is the ultimate battle of wits and grit, pitting two teams against each other in a nerve-racking fight to the death. One player is the captain of the sub, who controls its direction and marks every movement with with a dry-erase marker (included) on his map. One is the radio operator, who listens to the opposing captain to mark the enemy sub's movements and attempt to determine its location. One is the chief mate, who prepares and deploys the necessary weapons. One is the engineer, who holds the sub together because every action damages it in some way. Both teams are divided by a large screen, so they can hear but not see everything the other side is doing. And here's the kicker: the game is played in real time. There are no turns; the team that works faster, communicates better, and has their act together will win. Watch as one captain buckles under the stress and turns his submarine straight into a mine! Despair as you discern the exact location of the enemy… only to realize that the chief mate doesn't have a torpedo ready! Captain Sonar is one of the most dramatic board games you will ever play, offering a downright cinematic experience.