12 Books We're Picking Up This Spring

You know that feeling you get when you're in the park on the first warm day of spring, and a breath of air gently caresses the nape of your neck as you turn the last page of a particularly engrossing novel? Of course you don't! Your couch-slumping e-reader days will never be that romantic.

Regardless of the setting, books continue to appear by the dozens (at least), many of which are worth your time and money. If you want to try curing some of that screen-induced attention deficit disorder, dive into these titles set to publish in spring 2017.