The Best New Horror Movies Arriving in Time for Halloween

If you're searching for novel scares during Halloweentime, you're in luck: October offers plenty of new horror movies hitting theaters and streaming platforms to satisfy any and all spooky desires this fall. And don't forget that there are plenty of great horror movies from 2017 that have already hit theaters.
Cult of Chucky
Release date: October 3 (on Netflix and VOD)
Reason to be excited: Chucky’s last chapter (2013’s Curse of Chucky) brought some of the old-school horror back to a franchise that had gotten more than a little bit goofy, and the new one -- which takes place in an “asylum” of some sort -- looks like it’s following the same splattery formula. Plus it’s a “direct” sequel (Fiona Dourif is back!) and that’s always a nice treat for horror fans.
(Watch the trailer)
The Honor Farm
Release date: October 3 (VOD)
Reason to be excited: This psychedelic indie thriller (about two young ladies who bail on prom night and head off to a deserted prison with some new friends) made a bit of a splash on the festival circuit.
(Watch the trailer)
Jackals
Release date: October 3 (DVD and VOD)
Reason to be excited: Fans of the “home invasion” subgenre may enjoy this basic-but-brutal spin on a familiar tale. You know the story inside and out by now, but at least this rendition has a pretty decent cast and some remarkably intimidating home invaders.
(Watch the trailer)
Super Dark Times
Release date: October 3 (Theaters and VOD)
Reason to be excited: A bona fide smash on the aforementioned festival circuit, this dark and gripping thriller deals with three teenage boys, one shocking accident, and the myriad ways in which their lives fall apart.
(Watch the trailer)
Better Watch Out
Release date: October 6 (VOD)
Reason to be excited: Kids and babysitter do battle with home invaders! And it’s a Christmas movie! Played festivals under the title Safe Neighborhood, and is actually quite good. Check it out.
(Watch the trailer)
The Crucifixion
Release date: October 6 (VOD)
Reason to be excited: It’s from the writers of The Conjuring and the director of Frontière(s). That’s a solid horror geek pedigree. Plus that title sounds fairly promising -- if you like the occult scares, that is.
(Watch the trailer)
Dementia 13
Release date: October 6 (Theaters)
Reason to be excited: It’s a remake of an early Francis Ford Coppola horror flick. That alone piques the interest.
(Watch the trailer)
Open Water 3: Cage Dive
Release date: October 6 (DVD)
Reason to be excited: Lionsgate bought an Aussie shark thriller called Cage Dive, threw the Open Water brand on top, and of course I’ll see it because I’m obsessed with shark movies.
(Watch the trailer)
Demonic
Release date: October 10 (DVD)
Reason to be excited: Frank Grillo (the cop) and Maria Bello (the doc) investigate a bunch of deaths involving ghost hunters of some sort. James Wan (Saw, Insidious, etc.) is on board as a producer, and that usually means good things for horror fans.
(Watch the trailer)
The Poughkeepsie Tapes
Release date: October 10 (DVD)
Reason to be excited: This mildly infamous found footage horror flick has been sitting on a shelf for a decade for various boring industry reasons, but the director would go on to bang out Quarantine, Devil, and As Above So Below, so at least you know he’s got some skills. I can vouch for at least one truly horrifying sequence; I don’t really remember the rest.
(Watch the trailer)
Wish Upon
Release date: October 10 (DVD)
Reason to be excited: This (pre-)teen-friendly horror tale came and went from theaters pretty quickly but it seems like to win more fans on home video. It’s about a teenage girl who acquires a magical box that doles out wishes -- at a very steep price.
(Watch the trailer)
Amityville: The Awakening
Release date: October 12 (Google Play)
Reason to be excited: Yep, another one. This is (at least) the tenth horror movie with the word “Amityville” in the title, so what makes this one even slightly promising? Sure. It stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bella Thorne, and the always cool Kurtwood Smith; and it’s from the director of the darkly creative Maniac remake from a few years back. So who knows?
(Watch the trailer)
The Babysitter
Release date: October 13 (Netflix)
Reason to be excited: More babysitter horror! Only this time it’s the caregiver who’s up to (seriously) no good, and the kids who have to run for their lives.
(Watch the trailer)
Happy Death Day
Release date: October 13 (Theaters)
Reason to be excited: Picture Groundhog Day -- yes, the classic Bill Murray comedy -- as a college-set slasher flick in which our unlucky heroine relives the same day over and over after getting killed over and over. Sounds fun.
(Watch the trailer)
The Sandman
Release date: October 14 (SyFy)
Reason to be excited: Haylie Duff, Tobin Bell, and Amanda Wyss in a SyFy horror film produced by Stan Lee? OK, color us curious.
(Watch the trailer)
1922
Release date: October 20 (Netflix)
Reason to be excited: Thomas Jane and Molly Parker star in a stark and fascinating adaptation of a Stephen King novella in which a greedy farmer kills his wife for her land -- and how is life is quickly infected by this horrific act.
(Watch the trailer)
Jungle
Release date: October 20 (Theaters)
Reason to be excited: The director of Rogue and Wolf Creek takes Daniel Radcliffe deep into the jungle... and leaves him there. Based on actual events, which makes this trailer seem even more terrifying.
(Watch the trailer)
Leatherface
Release date: October 20 (VOD)
Reason to be excited: Yep, he’s back. This one’s an origin story. Yep, another one. Hey, at least this time around we get reliable folks like Lili Taylor and Stephen Dorff.
(Watch the trailer)
The Snowman
Release date: October 20 (Theaters)
Reason to be excited: Michael Fassbender and Rebecca Ferguson in a serial killer thriller from the director of Let the Right One In. Where do we sign?
(Watch the trailer)
Tragedy Girls
Release date: October 20 (Theaters, Limited)
Reason to be excited: Two highly enthusiastic young serial killers do all they can to keep their crime wave cooking in this darkly funny, wildly gory tale of girls gone wild. Violently, joyfully wild.
(Watch the trailer)
Annabelle: Creation
Release date: October 24 (DVD)
Reason to be excited: Like last year’s Ouija prequel, this creepy period piece turned out to be even better than its predecessor. Enjoy the doll-based horror on DVD and such.
(Watch the trailer)
Creep 2
Release date: October 24 (VOD)
Reason to be excited: Have you seen the first Creep? The one with Mark Duplass, not that freaky British subway one. Go check it out. Then you’ll get why we’re psyched for the follow-up.
(Watch the trailer)
Found Footage 3D
Release date: October 26 (Shudder)
Reason to be excited: Shameless plug! I co-produced this comedic horror film! Check it out on Shudder!
(Watch the trailer)
Jigsaw
Release date: October 27 (Theaters)
Reason to be excited: He’s back. And if you’re a horror fan you’re either A) excited or B) slightly curious. Personally I’m both. Plus it comes from the brothers who gave us Undead, Daybreakers, and Predestination, and those are three pretty solid genre films.
(Watch the trailer)
Totem
Release date: October 31 (Theaters)
Reason to be excited: The director of Deadgirl (and the "D is for Dogfight" segment of The ABCs of Death!) teams up with Bloody Disgusting's own Evan Dickson and the Blumhouse horror machine for what looks to be a unique spin on the supernatural thriller.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.