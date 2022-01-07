38 Movies We're Excited to See in 2022

Image by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist

Following the runaway box office success of Spiderman: No Way Home, which continues to break records and swallow up all the money in the multiverse, it's tempting to declare that the movies are "back." How else can you explain such a huge cultural phenomenon? At the same time, many smaller movies have struggled to make a dent in theaters, leaving the larger business of moviegoing in a nebulous, undefined state. Even Dr. Strange would find it a little confusing. Still, looking at the year ahead, there will be plenty of movies to see both on streaming and in theaters. Some of the most-delayed blockbuster movies, like Tom Cruise's return to the sky Top Gun: Maverick, will finally see the light of day, along with a whole new roster of thrillers, comedies, remakes, dramas, Marvel superhero movies, non-Marvel superhero movies, and, yes, even a movie about the moon crashing into Earth. As long as that scenario doesn't actually happen, these are the movies to see in 2022. ALSO READ: The 40 Best Movies of 2021

Paramount Pictures

Scream Release date: January 14 in theaters

Cast: Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Marley Shelton, and Melissa Barrera

Directors: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not, V/H/S)

Why we're excited: This Scream is being called a relaunch of the franchise, but in actuality, it's a direct sequel to 2011's underrated Scream 4. Of course, the original cast is back and facing off with Ghostface yet again, as he's now terrorizing relatives of those involved in the 1996 attacks. While the late Wes Craven may not be involved in this film, the co-directing team from the horror filmmaking collective Radio Silence should be trusted to infuse this blockbuster sequel with the series' usual humor sending up horror franchises (despite it itself becoming one of the most popular slasher series). —Sadie Bell

Jackass Forever Release date: February 4 in theaters

Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason 'Wee Man' Acuña

Director: Jeff Tremaine (the Jackass movies)

Why we're excited: The boys are back for the long-awaited return of Jackass. The trailer for the fourth installment of the surprisingly profound series promises more insane stunts with the same old dues (minus Bam), plus some new cast members and a couple of celebrity guests like Eric André and Machine Gun Kelly. It will also likely make us think about mortality and the passage of time. We can't wait. —Esther Zuckerman

Moonfall Release date: February 4 in theaters

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Halle Berry, Michael Peña, John Bradley

Director: Roland Emmerich (Independence Day)

Why we're excited: The moon is about to crash into Earth, baby! Director Roland Emmerich, the filmmaker behind Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow, knows a thing or two about destroying metropolitan areas on screen, so we're confident that this ensemble disaster drama about how the moon "might not be what it seems" will at the very least deliver a few ridiculous moments of lunar spectacle. Time to blow up the moon! —Dan Jackson

20th Century Studios

Death on the Nile Release date: February 11 in theaters

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright

Director: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Why we're excited: Given all the insane shit that came out about Armie Hammer last year, it's practically surprising we're still getting to see this movie, and still: Hercule Poirot is BACK, BABY, and this time he's heading to Egypt to solve a murder linked to an intriguing love triangle. While Branagh's first outing as Poirot, 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, wasn't exactly great, it's still a ton of fun to watch a bunch of today's most famous actors chew scenery pretending to be turn-of-the-century aristocrats with motives to kill. —ES

Marry Me Release date: February 11 in theaters & on Peacock

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, Sarah Silverman

Director: Kat Coiro

Why we're excited: Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson are returning to the world of rom-coms with this gloriously cheesy-looking affair. Lopez plays a pop star—a real stretch, we know—set to marry a fellow musician (Maluma) on stage. But when he ditches her, she decides to get hitched to a random guy in the audience (Wilson) instead. Will they fall in love? Probably. Will we enjoy the hell out of it? Also probably. —EZ

I Want You Back Release date: February 11 on Amazon Prime

Cast: Jenny Slate, Charlie Day, Manny Jacinto, Gina Rodriguez, Clark Backo, Scott Eastwood

Director: Jason Orley (Big Time Adolesence)

Why we're excited: Streaming rom-coms can be a mixed bag, especially when they're riffing on familiar premises and tropes from the genre's heyday, but this one has the type of cast that makes you want to give it a chance. Charlie Day and Jenny Slate play two recently dumped thirty-somethings who team up to wreck the new relationships of their old partners, the type of My Best Friend's Wedding-like plan that should give both stars plenty of opportunities to engage in the verbal comedy and physical hijinks they do best. —DJ

Dog Release date: February 18 in theaters

Cast: Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, and Bill Burr

Directors: Reid Carolin and Channing Tatum

Why we're excited: Dog stars a cute dog (obviously) and the very charming Channing Tatum in a road movie—what's not to love? It's the star's directorial debut, which he's co-directing with his creative partner Reid Carolin (Magic Mike, 22 Jump Street). Leave it to Tatum to deliver the kind of funny, heartwarming movie that many of us could use right now, as it follows an Army Ranger trying to get a feisty German shepherd named Lulu to their best friend and her handler's funeral on time. —SB

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Release date: February 18 on Netflix

Cast: Alice Krige, Elsie Fisher, Nell Hudson

Director: David Blue Garcia (Tejano)

Why we're excited: That old scamp Leatherface is at it again. The latest entry in the unkillable horror series drops the "the" from the title and reportedly serves as a "direct sequel" to 1974's classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. (So don't feel like you need to catch up with all the subsequent sequels and remakes unless you really want to.) We imagine you won't need too much backstory for this one to make sense. —DJ

Sony Pictures

Uncharted Release date: February 18 in theaters

Cast: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Antonio Banderas

Director: Ruben Fleischer (Venom)

Why we're excited: Who doesn't love a big, goofy adventure movie? This video game adaptation has been in development for years, with plenty of different names attached at different points, and the casting of Tom Holland and Mark Whalberg, as hunter Nathan Drake and mentor figure Sully, has already raised the eyebrows of fans of the series. But maybe Venom director Ruben Fleisher can land this plane in one piece. —DJ

The Batman Release date: March 4 in theaters

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano

Director: Matt Reeves (Cloverfield)

Why we're excited: Batman's back! Again! DC and Warner Bros. are rebooting the caped crusader with former vampire and/or lighthouse keeper Robert Pattinson in the title role, as Planet of the Apes series director Matt Reeves brings us back to Gotham where scary-looking villains rule the underworld and bats and cats team up to save their city and drive cool cars. —Emma Stefansky

The Lost City Release date: March 25 in theaters

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt

Director: Aaron Nee and Adam Nee

Why we're excited: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum join forces for this spin on Romancing the Stone, which casts Bullock as a borderline reclusive romance novelist, and Tatum as the male model that poses for her covers. They are forced to go on an adventure themselves when dropped in the jungle, thanks to the whims of a rich guy played by Radcliffe. It looks like the zany fun we've been yearning for on the big screen. —EZ

Everything Everywhere All at Once Release date: March 25 in theaters

Cast: Michell Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu

Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Swiss Army Man)

Why we're excited: The directors known as The Daniels are the dudes that brought you Swiss Army Man, the movie starring Daniel Radcliffe as a farting corpse. Now they are back and sending Michelle Yeoh into the multiverse with Everything Everywhere All at Once, which will debut at SXSW. It looks absolutely wild and we can't wait to see Yeoh transform. —EZ

Morbius Release date: April 1 in theaters

Cast: Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris

Director: Daniel Espinosa (Safe House)

Why we're excited: The first grimdark Marvel movie is something interesting in itself, and fans of both comic superheroes and scary movies will find something to enjoy with Morbius, in which a biochemist with a rare disease attempts to cure himself but becomes a vampire instead. Whoops! —ES

Universal Pictures

Ambulance Release date: April 8 in theaters

Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza González

Director: Michael Bay (6 Underground)

Why we're excited: No one knows how to smash cars together like Michael Bay, the explosion-obsessed auteur behind Bad Boys, The Rock, and the Transformers franchise. This looks like a "back to basics" project for the filmmaker: a cash-strapped veteran (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) teams up with his hot-head friend (Jake Gyllenahal) to rob a bank and the duo ends up hijacking an ambulance as a getaway car, presumably leaving a path of Bay-worthy destruction in their wake. —DJ

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Release date: April 8 in theaters

Cast: Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey

Director: Jeff Fowler (Sonic the Hedgehog)

Why we're excited: No one ever expected the first Sonic the Hedgehog to be a good movie. The initial glimpse of the titular furball sent fans into a tizzy (one that led to an unprecedented character redesign) and the reveal that it was set on Earth as opposed to the zany fantasy worlds of the original video games further lowered our expectations. Much to our surprise, the final product was a total blast—the Earth setting worked and Sonic looked like Sonic—and somehow, it managed to break the video game movie adaptation curse. Now, iIt seems the blue speedster is becoming somewhat of a superhero, and he has to stop the mustache twirling Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who returns from mushroom-planet exile, from wreaking global chaos. And this time, Tails and Knuckles are along for the ride—and they look just like their pixelated counterparts. —Gil Macias

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Release date: April 15 in theaters

Cast: Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Mads Mikkelsen

Director: David Yates (Fantastic Beasts series)

Why we're excited: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them turned out to be much more fun than a movie based on a fake school textbook had any right to be, and while the sequel did not retain any of the first movie's magic, the third installment of what is still a five-movie series could be promising, especially now that the whole crew is heading back to Hogwarts. —ES

The Northman Release date: April 22 in theaters

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Claes Bang, Björk

Director: Robert Eggers (The Witch)

Why we're excited: Robert Eggers has become an event director, at least in the indie world, thanks to The Witch and The Lighthouse. His third feature promises to be his most ambitious yet, casting Alexander Skarsgård as an angry Viking prince avenging the death of his father (Ethan Hawke) and the abduction of his mother (Nicole Kidman) at the hands of his uncle (Claes Bang). If that sounds familiar, it’s because Eggers based The Northman on the Scandinavian myth that inspired Hamlet. This movie looks like a wild ride from the mind of one of today’s best filmmakers. —Matthew Jacobs

Lionsgate

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Release date: April 22 in theaters

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish

Director: Tom Gormican

Why we're excited:: Nicolas Cage stars as… Nicolas Cage! After earning raves for his turn in the understated indie Pig last year, the always down-to-clown star gets meta with this self-parodying action comedy where Cage must save his wife and daughter from a powerful drug lord, who also happens to be a massive Cage fan. —DJ

65 Release date: April 29 in theaters

Cast: Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman

Director: Scott Beck and Bryan Woods

Why we're excited: After working with Noah Baumbach, Jim Jarmusch, Leos Carax, and Ridley Scott (twice!), Adam Driver is teaming up with A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods for this mysterious sounding science-fiction thriller. Driver plays an astronaut who crash lands on a planet and then… something bad happens! Sam Raimi is also on board as a producer, so expect the "something bad" to be a little gnarly. —DJ

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Release date: May 6 in theaters

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez

Director: Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, The Evil Dead)

Why we're excited: Sam Raimi is directing a superhero movie again. WE REPEAT: SAM RAIMI IS DIRECTING A SUPERHERO MOVIE AGAIN. The director who brought us the best Spider-Man movies is at the helm of the movie that everything happening in the MCU seems to be leading up to, an out-of-control multiverse extravaganza that pits Doctor Strange against an evil version of himself. —ES

Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick Release date: May 27 in theaters

Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm

Director: Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion)

Why we're excited: Do you feel the need... the need for speed? After years of flying helicopters, racing motorcycles, and leaping off of buildings in the increasingly adrenaline-obsessed Mission: Impossible series, daredevil movie star Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit of a fighter jet for this long-rumored sequel to his 1986 Tony Scott flight school adventure. Miles Teller will play Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards' Goose from the original, so expect lots of life lessons, barroom sing-alongs, and, yes, some beach volleyball. Take us back to the danger zone, ASAP. —DJ

Jurassic World Dominion Release date: June 10 in theaters

Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, some dinosaurs

Director: Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World series)

Why we're excited: Everyone who loves both the original Jurassic Park movies and the Jurassic World series will find something to get hype about with this next installment, whether it's the period-accurate dinosaurs in the already released prologue, the original cast returning, or the concept of a world once more overrun by giant reptiles. —ES

Lightyear Release date: June 17 in theaters

Cast: Chris Evans, Taika Waititi

Director: Angus MacLane (Finding Dory)

Why we're excited: Did you know that the Buzz Lightyear toy from the Toy Story movies wasn't just an action figure, but a fictional property from a popular sci-fi movie? Well, apparently, he is, and Lightyear essentially acts as the film young Andy saw that made him want a Buzz of his own so badly. Even if Disney nowadays is over-bloated with original stories and spinoffs, the Pixar animation looks gorgeous in an intergalactic Space Ranger landscape, and Chris Evans is sure to take us to infinity and beyond. —SB

Elvis Release date: June 24 in theaters

Cast: Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Director: Baz Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby)

Why we're excited: Baz Luhrmann hasn't made a feature film since 2013's The Great Gatsby, but he's back with this biopic about The King starring Austin Butler, who had a brief appearance in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Luhrmann is a master of excess, so we can only assume he'll go overboard here, and it could be just the kind of shiny treat we're craving. Or it could be another Australia. —EZ

Universal Pictures

The Black Phone Release date: June 24 in theaters

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davies, James Ransone

Director: Scott Derrickson (The Day the Earth Stood Still)

Why we're excited: In movies like The Purge and Sinister, Ethan Hawke displayed a gift for bringing depth and psychological nuance to twist-filled horror tales. This '70s-set adaptation of a short story from author Joe Hill comes from the director of Sinister and finds Hawke in the villain role, playing a serial killer known by the creepy moniker "The Grabber." Spooky! —DJ

Thor: Love and Thunder Release date: July 8 in theaters

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale

Director: Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok)

Why we're excited: Who isn't excited for another Thor movie? By far the weirdest and most fun of the Marvel heroes (barring maybe the Guardians of the Galaxy), Thor is always up to something bizarre, and this time it looks like Natalie Portman's Jane Foster will be picking up the fabled hammer. —ES

Bullet Train Release date: July 15 in theaters

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beets, Joey King, Michael Shannon

Director: David Leitch (Deadpool 2)

Why we're excited: Fresh off his Oscar win for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Brad Pitt gets his own John Wick-like action vehicle from David Leitch, the co-director of John Wick and other action throw-downs like Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2. As you probably guessed from the title and the talent involved, Pitt plays an assassin on a bullet train. Do you really need to know anything else? —DJ

Nope Release date: July 22 in theaters

Cast: Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott

Director: Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Why we're excited: We really don't know anything about the plot for Jordan Peele's latest, but we know it's called Nope, which rules, and we know it's got a great cast including Peele's Get Out collaborator Daniel Kaluuya. All signs point to this ruling. —EZ

Black Adam Release date: July 29 in theaters

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra (Orphan)

Why we're excited: Not to be outdone by the heroic Shazam, antihero Black Adam is getting his own spinoff. First a comic book villain, Black Adam, with his abilities centered in the mythology of ancient Egypt, is now more concerned with clearing his name. —ES

Don't Worry Darling Release date: September 23 in theaters

Cast: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan

Director: Olivia Wilde (Booksmart)

Why we're excited: Olivia Wilde is following up her acclaimed comedy Booksmart with a genre pivot, this time bringing us a sexy thriller starring Florence Pugh as a 1950s housewife. Harry Styles is also entering the mid-century in his biggest film role since Dunkirk. —EZ

Mission: Impossible 7 Release date: September 30 in theaters

Cast: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg

Director: Christopher McQuarrie (Jack Reacher)

Why we're excited: Tom Cruise's indestructible super-spy Ethan Hunt returns for another adventure, bringing Fallout director Chrisopher McQuarrie and a large number of former M:I cast members along for the ride, including the peerless Henry Czerny as the original IMF Hunt-agitator Eugene Kittridge. As complicated as these movies get, they remain absurdly entertaining, and it would be unwise to bet against Cruise and McQuarrie at this point. —DJ

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) Release date: October 7 in theaters

Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae

Director: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson

Why we're excited: Sure, there was just a box office record-breaking Spider-Man movie, but it wasn't a follow up to the Oscar-winning animated fantasia Into the Spider-Verse. The first trailer for the sequel revealed that the story has been split in two parts. Spider-Gwen has returned to Miles Morales' world to take him on a new adventure with some stunning animation. —EZ

Halloween Ends Release date: October 14 in theaters

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Kyle Richards, Andi Matichak

Director: David Gordon Greene (Halloween Kills)

Why we're excited: Admittedly, the most recent Halloween sequel, Halloween Kills, was a letdown after David Gordon Green's first reboot, spending too much time with dull ancillary characters and locking Jamie Lee Curtis in a hospital for too much of its runtime. But hopefully the creative team was just stalling so they can deliver a barnburner of a three-quel and send everyone's favorite jumpsuit-wearing serial murderer Michael Myers out in style. At least, until he gets inevitably gets resurrected again. —DJ

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Release date: November 11 in theaters

Cast: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman

Director: Ryan Coogler (Black Panther)

Why we're excited: With the first Black Panther, director Ryan Coogler, along with the film's wildly gifted cast and crew, reinvented and expanded what a "Marvel movie" could be. Arriving so soon after the tragic death of star Chadwick Boseman, this sequel will reportedly not recast the main role, which presents a series of creative challenges. What is a Black Panther movie without Boseman? That's the question Wakanda Forever will inevitably attempt to wrestle with. —DJ

Creed III Release date: November 23 in theaters

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Phylicia Rashad

Director: Michael B. Jordan

Why we're excited: Creed II was a solid but not exactly remarkable sequel to 2015's franchise reinvigorating Creed. This new entry in the series is directed by star Michael B. Jordan and will reportedly not feature Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa, which could at least point the movie in a new, potentially exciting direction. —DJ

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Release date: December 16 in theaters

Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Orm

Director: James Wan (Malignant)

Why we're excited: We were obsessed with Aquaman when it turned out to be the best of the current DC era of live-action movies, so news of a sequel is only good news. This movie will likely have even more to do with Aquaman's nemesis Black Manta, as well as the humans on the surface world who are trying to hunt him down. —ES

Avatar: The Way of Water Release date: December 16 in theaters

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Sigourney Weaver

Director: James Cameron (Avatar)

Why we're excited: It's been 84 years… well, technically just 12, but it feels like a lifetime since we first saw the far-off moon of Pandora and its blue-skinned extraterrestrials. Jakesully and Neytiri have made a family amongst the Na'vi, but when trouble strikes the group has to head to different regions of the world to fight off the returning human threat. —ES

Babylon Release date: December 25 in theaters

Cast: Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Samara Weaving

Director: Damien Chazelle (First Man)

Why we're excited: Damien Chazelle is returning to La La Land with his next project, a starry take on the Hollywood of yore. Margot Robbie is apparently playing silent film icon Clara Bow, and we're all in. —EZ