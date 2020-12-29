Entertainment 51 Movies We Can't Wait To See in 2021 The movies are back—maybe?

Maitane Romagosa/Thrillist

There's never been a more confusing time to look at a movie release calendar. After a chaotic year for the movies, where tentpoles bounced around the schedule and other projects skipped theatrical runs entirely on their way to VOD, 2021 is looking just as unpredictable. Even with the arrival of a vaccine, the pandemic will continue to upend the theatrical distribution business. At the same time, you might feel a little déjà vu: Many of the big movies, like No Time to Die and Black Widow, were previously scheduled for 2020 and never actually came out. Here's what we're trying to say: It's hard to know if all the movies on this list, which range from superhero blockbusters to horror freak-outs to intimate Oscar hopefuls to star-studded musicals, will actually come out when they're planning to. (In most cases, the streaming release dates feel like locks.) Regardless of how the reality of the calendar pans out, these are 51 movies we're crossing our fingers that we'll get to see this next year.

Netflix

The Dig Release date: January 15 on Netflix

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, Johnny Flynn

Director: Simon Stone

Why we're excited: Netflix is starting off the year with this period drama that stars the always great Carey Mulligan as a widower with a really old ship in her backyard, discovered by a timid archeologist played by Ralph Fiennes. WWII is on the way, so emotions are heightened in jolly old England.

(Watch the trailer) January 15 on NetflixCarey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, Johnny FlynnSimon StoneNetflix is starting off the year with this period drama that stars the always great Carey Mulligan as a widower with a really old ship in her backyard, discovered by a timid archeologist played by Ralph Fiennes. WWII is on the way, so emotions are heightened in jolly old England.

Amazon Studios

One Night in Miami Release date: January 15 on Amazon Prime

Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.

Director: Regina King

Why we're excited: Regina King, a woman responsible for putting incredible performances onto big and small screens, makes her directorial debut with a movie that features some of the best acting you'll see all year. King does not appear in One Night in Miami herself, but she coaxes out marvelous work from her cast as she documents a fictional account of one of the most legendary conversations in history. Adapted from a play by Kemp Powers, the film brings audiences in on the wide-ranging conversation that happened between Cassius Clay (Goree), Malcolm X (Ben-Adir), Jim Brown (Hodge), and Sam Cooke (Odom Jr.) the night in 1964 after Clay beat Sonny Liston. As they celebrate the victory by Clay—soon to be Muhammad Ali—the four luminaries joke, bond, and debate how best to deal with the racism plaguing their country.

(Watch the trailer) January 15 on Amazon PrimeKingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.Regina KingRegina King, a woman responsible for putting incredible performances onto big and small screens, makes her directorial debut with a movie that features some of the best acting you'll see all year. King does not appear in One Night in Miami herself, but she coaxes out marvelous work from her cast as she documents a fictional account of one of the most legendary conversations in history. Adapted from a play by Kemp Powers, the film brings audiences in on the wide-ranging conversation that happened between Cassius Clay (Goree), Malcolm X (Ben-Adir), Jim Brown (Hodge), and Sam Cooke (Odom Jr.) the night in 1964 after Clay beat Sonny Liston. As they celebrate the victory by Clay—soon to be Muhammad Ali—the four luminaries joke, bond, and debate how best to deal with the racism plaguing their country.

Open Road Films

The Marksman Release date: January 15 in theaters

Cast: Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Teresa Ruiz

Director: Robert Lorenz (Trouble with the Curve)

Why we're excited: Shotgun-swinging Liam Neeson is the only thing standing between a terrified young Mexican boy and the cartel who pursued him across the border right to the steps of Neeson's ranch. Looks like another Neeson bloodfest and we couldn't be more in.

(Watch the trailer) January 15 in theatersLiam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Teresa RuizRobert Lorenz (Trouble with the Curve)Shotgun-swinging Liam Neeson is the only thing standing between a terrified young Mexican boy and the cartel who pursued him across the border right to the steps of Neeson's ranch. Looks like another Neeson bloodfest and we couldn't be more in.

Claire Folger/Gravitas Ventures

Our Friend Release date: January 22 in theaters and on VOD

Cast: Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck, Jake Owen

Director: Gabriela Cowperthwaite (Blackfish)

Why we're excited: Adapted from an Esquire article written by Matthew Teague about his wife's battle with cancer and the friend who moved in to help the family manage, this comedic-drama looks the type of poignantly funny tearjerker that's mostly migrated to TV these days. As an actor, Jason Segel has a knack for playing goofy guys who find humor in emotionally vulnerable situations, so expect him to be a stand-out here.

(Watch the trailer) January 22 in theaters and on VODJason Segel, Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck, Jake OwenGabriela Cowperthwaite (Blackfish): Adapted from an Esquire article written by Matthew Teague about his wife's battle with cancer and the friend who moved in to help the family manage, this comedic-drama looks the type of poignantly funny tearjerker that's mostly migrated to TV these days. As an actor, Jason Segel has a knack for playing goofy guys who find humor in emotionally vulnerable situations, so expect him to be a stand-out here.

Warner Bros.

The Little Things Release date: January 29 in theaters and on HBO Max

Cast: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto

Director: John Lee Hancock (The Highwaymen)

Why we're excited: Denzel Washington is inching back into Training Day mode with this cop thriller where his old, grizzled detective teams up with a young, fresh-faced officer played by Rami Malek to catch a serial killer. (Judging from the trailer, Jared Leto, sporting some long greasy hair, will be the main suspect.) Let's just face it, we're always excited to see Denzel on screen.

(Watch the trailer) January 29 in theaters and on HBO MaxDenzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared LetoJohn Lee Hancock (The Highwaymen)Denzel Washington is inching back into Training Day mode with this cop thriller where his old, grizzled detective teams up with a young, fresh-faced officer played by Rami Malek to catch a serial killer. (Judging from the trailer, Jared Leto, sporting some long greasy hair, will be the main suspect.) Let's just face it, we're always excited to see Denzel on screen.

Netflix

Malcolm & Marie Release date: February 5 on Netflix

Cast: Zendaya, John David Washington

Director: Sam Levinson (Assassination Nation)

Why we're excited: Euphoria creator Sam Levinson tapped Euphoria star Zendaya to embark on this quarantine project, a two-hander about a director (John David Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) on the night of a big premiere. Will this be navel gazey? Probably. Will Emmy-winner Zendaya impress us yet again? Also, probably. February 5 on NetflixZendaya, John David WashingtonSam Levinson (Assassination Nation)Euphoria creator Sam Levinson tapped Euphoria star Zendaya to embark on this quarantine project, a two-hander about a director (John David Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) on the night of a big premiere. Will this be navel gazey? Probably. Will Emmy-winner Zendaya impress us yet again? Also, probably.

Sony Pictures

Cinderella Release date: February 5 in theaters

Cast: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver, John Mulaney

Director: Kay Cannon (Blockers)

Why we're excited: Camila Cabello playing a modern musical Cinderella with Pose breakout star Billy Porter as her Fairy Godmother? Not to mention Minnie Driver playing a queen and John Mulaney—yes, John Mulaney—as a mouse footman? Sounds absolutely bonkers. We love it. February 5 in theatersCamila Cabello, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver, John MulaneyKay Cannon (Blockers)Camila Cabello playing a modern musical Cinderella with Pose breakout star Billy Porter as her Fairy Godmother? Not to mention Minnie Driver playing a queen and John Mulaney—yes, John Mulaney—as a mouse footman? Sounds absolutely bonkers. We love it.

IFC Films

Little Fish Release date: February 5 in theaters and VOD

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Jack O'Connell, Raúl Castillo, Soko

Director: Chad Hartigan (Morris from America)

Why we're excited: With its characters wearing medical face-masks and its dialogue about the government having "the true cure," the trailer for Little Fish looks like a potential pandemic cash-in. But the movie, an Eternal Sunshine-like science-fiction romance about a couple—played by Olivia Cooke and Jack O'Connell—dealing with a contagious disease that causes memory loss, was filmed back in 2019 and the script appeared on the 2018 Blacklist. So, it's just a coincidence that might add a different resonance to the story.

(Watch the trailer) February 5 in theaters and VODOlivia Cooke, Jack O'Connell, Raúl Castillo, SokoChad Hartigan (Morris from America)With its characters wearing medical face-masks and its dialogue about the government having "the true cure," the trailer for Little Fish looks like a potential pandemic cash-in. But the movie, an Eternal Sunshine-like science-fiction romance about a couple—played by Olivia Cooke and Jack O'Connell—dealing with a contagious disease that causes memory loss, was filmed back in 2019 and the script appeared on the 2018 Blacklist. So, it's just a coincidence that might add a different resonance to the story.

Warner Bros.

Judas and the Black Messiah Release date: February 12 in theaters and on HBO Max

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback

Director: Shaka King (Newlyweeds)

Why we're excited: Judas and the Black Messiah, a 1960s-set docudrama about the FBI informant (Stanfield) who betrayed Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton (Kaluuya), has one of those stylish, well-crafted trailers that makes you want to go see the movie right away. Seriously, just watch it. You'll be mad because you have to wait until February to see this movie.

(Watch the trailer) February 12 in theaters and on HBO MaxDaniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique FishbackShaka King (Newlyweeds)Judas and the Black Messiah, a 1960s-set docudrama about the FBI informant (Stanfield) who betrayed Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton (Kaluuya), has one of those stylish, well-crafted trailers that makes you want to go see the movie right away. Seriously, just watch it. You'll be mad because you have to wait until February to see this movie.

Searchlight Pictures

Nomadland Release date: February 19 in theaters

Cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Charlene Swankie

Director: Chloé Zhao (The Rider)

Why we're excited: The most talked-about film out of the strange fall festivals of 2020 was director Chloé Zhao's portrait of Fern (Frances McDormand), a woman who has lost her husband and her home, who decides to embrace a life of wandering. Using non-actors—actual nomads—Zhao paints a picture of an America that's stunning in both beauty and compassion, which can only exist outside the capitalistic structures to which most of us are forced to adhere.

(Watch the trailer) February 19 in theatersFrances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Charlene SwankieChloé Zhao (The Rider)The most talked-about film out of the strange fall festivals of 2020 was director Chloé Zhao's portrait of Fern (Frances McDormand), a woman who has lost her husband and her home, who decides to embrace a life of wandering. Using non-actors—actual nomads—Zhao paints a picture of an America that's stunning in both beauty and compassion, which can only exist outside the capitalistic structures to which most of us are forced to adhere.

Warner Bros.

Tom & Jerry Release date: February 26 in theaters and on HBO Max

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost

Director: Tim Story (Shaft)

Why we're excited: The Hanna Barbera characters are back in this hybrid live action-animated adventure with a surprisingly stacked cast. We're not saying this game of cat-and-mouse is going to speak to the existential pain of our era, but, hey, it might be fun.

(Watch the trailer) February 26 in theaters and on HBO MaxChloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin JostTim Story (Shaft)The Hanna Barbera characters are back in this hybrid live action-animated adventure with a surprisingly stacked cast. We're not saying this game of cat-and-mouse is going to speak to the existential pain of our era, but, hey, it might be fun.

Apple TV+

Cherry Release date: February 26 in theaters; March 12 on Apple TV+

Cast: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli

Director: Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame)

Why we're excited: For their follow-up to their box-office conquering Avengers films, the Russo Brothers are taking on a darker story with this adaptation of Nico Walker's harrowing opioid addiction novel Cherry, which tells the story of an Army medic who starts robbing banks to fund his drug habit. The filmmaking duo is bringing Spider-Man along for the ride, casting Holland as the film's deeply troubled protagonist. February 26 in theaters; March 12 on Apple TV+Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael RispoliAnthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame)For their follow-up to their box-office conquering Avengers films, the Russo Brothers are taking on a darker story with this adaptation of Nico Walker's harrowing opioid addiction novel Cherry, which tells the story of an Army medic who starts robbing banks to fund his drug habit. The filmmaking duo is bringing Spider-Man along for the ride, casting Holland as the film's deeply troubled protagonist.

Universal Pictures

Nobody Release date: February 26 in theaters

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd

Director: Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry)

Why we're excited: "Bob Odenkirk goes full John Wick" is not a logline we ever expected to read, but that's what we're getting in this thriller from John Wick writer Derek Kolstad, where the Better Call Saul star plays a mild-mannered dad with a secret assassin past.

(Watch the trailer) February 26 in theatersBob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher LloydIlya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry)Bob Odenkirk goes full John Wick" is not a logline we ever expected to read, but that's what we're getting in this thriller from John Wick writer Derek Kolstad, where the Better Call Saul star plays a mild-mannered dad with a secret assassin past.

Takashi Seida/Paramount Pictures

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday Release date: February 26 in theaters

Cast: Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes, Garrett Hedlund, Natasha Lyonne

Director: Lee Daniels (The Butler)

Why we're excited: This story of singer Billie Holiday, with a focus on her legal battles with the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, gets the biopic treatment here, with Grammy-winner Andra Day in the starring role, playwright and screenwriter Suzan-Lori Parks penning the script, and director Lee Daniels behind the camera. At the very least, the music will be incredible. February 26 in theatersAndra Day, Trevante Rhodes, Garrett Hedlund, Natasha LyonneLee Daniels (The Butler)This story of singer Billie Holiday, with a focus on her legal battles with the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, gets the biopic treatment here, with Grammy-winner Andra Day in the starring role, playwright and screenwriter Suzan-Lori Parks penning the script, and director Lee Daniels behind the camera. At the very least, the music will be incredible.

Amazon Studios

Coming 2 America Release date: March 5 on Amazon Prime

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones

Director: Craig Brewer (Dolemite Is My Name)

Why we're excited: Comedy sequels are always a dicey proposition, especially when a significant amount of time has passed since the original. (Remember, uh, Blues Brothers 2000?) But after Eddie Murphy's stellar performance in 2019's biopic Dolemite Is My Name and his triumphant return to SNL, which found him slipping back into old characters with ease in the host spot, we're cautiously optimistic about this project, where Murphy's Prince Akeem Joffer returns to America after he discovers he has a son (Jermaine Fowler). James Earl Jones and Shari Headley will be back, and Dolemite scene-stealer Wesley Snipes is along for the ride in a supporting role, too.

(Watch the trailer) March 5 on Amazon PrimeEddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie JonesCraig Brewer (Dolemite Is My Name)Comedy sequels are always a dicey proposition, especially when a significant amount of time has passed since the original. (Remember, uh, Blues Brothers 2000?) But after Eddie Murphy's stellar performance in 2019's biopic Dolemite Is My Name and his triumphant return to SNL, which found him slipping back into old characters with ease in the host spot, we're cautiously optimistic about this project, where Murphy's Prince Akeem Joffer returns to America after he discovers he has a son (Jermaine Fowler). James Earl Jones and Shari Headley will be back, and Dolemite scene-stealer Wesley Snipes is along for the ride in a supporting role, too.

Lionsgate

Chaos Walking Release date: March 5 in theaters

Cast: Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen

Director: Doug Liman (American Made)

Why we're excited: Long in development and based on a beloved young adult sci-fi novel, Chaos Walking looks like Annihilation meets Divergent as citizens of a planet in which everyone can not only hear, but see each other's thoughts must solve a mystery that threatens the few women left alive. At the very least, it will be fun to see Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland in a movie that's not a Star Wars or Marvel property.

(Watch the trailer) March 5 in theatersDaisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Mads MikkelsenDoug Liman (American Made)Long in development and based on a beloved young adult sci-fi novel, Chaos Walking looks like Annihilation meets Divergent as citizens of a planet in which everyone can not only hear, but see each other's thoughts must solve a mystery that threatens the few women left alive. At the very least, it will be fun to see Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland in a movie that's not a Star Wars or Marvel property.

20th Century Studios

The King's Man Release date: March 12 in theaters

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Harris Dickinson

Director: Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman: The Secret Service)

Why we're excited: With its cartoonish gunplay and blunt sense of humor, the world of the Kingsman series, drawn from the pages of the comic franchise created by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, can be a little off-putting, and the last sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, felt a little overstuffed. This prequel will hopefully serve as a slightly pared-back return to form, with Ralph Fiennes stepping into the starring role.

(Watch the trailer) March 12 in theatersRalph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Harris DickinsonMatthew Vaughn (Kingsman: The Secret Service)With its cartoonish gunplay and blunt sense of humor, the world of the Kingsman series, drawn from the pages of the comic franchise created by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, can be a little off-putting, and the last sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, felt a little overstuffed. This prequel will hopefully serve as a slightly pared-back return to form, with Ralph Fiennes stepping into the starring role.

The Many Saints of Newark Release date: March 12 in theaters and on HBO Max

Cast: Alessandro Nivola, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Leslie Odom Jr.

Director: Alan Taylor (Terminator Genisys)

Why we're excited: The Many Saints of Newark is the long-awaited Sopranos prequel movie from writer David Chase, the creator of the original series, and it reportedly focuses on Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), the father of Michael Imperioli's character Christopher. It's always a little dicey when a writer or director returns to a beloved set of characters years later—and, obviously, prequel stories can be hit or miss—but, come on, we can't wait to see this. Plus, it gives us an excuse to mention that Chase's last movie, 2012's Not Fade Away, remains an underrated gem. March 12 in theaters and on HBO MaxAlessandro Nivola, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Leslie Odom Jr.Alan Taylor (Terminator Genisys)The Many Saints of Newark is the long-awaited Sopranos prequel movie from writer David Chase, the creator of the original series, and it reportedly focuses on Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), the father of Michael Imperioli's character Christopher. It's always a little dicey when a writer or director returns to a beloved set of characters years later—and, obviously, prequel stories can be hit or miss—but, come on, we can't wait to see this. Plus, it gives us an excuse to mention that Chase's last movie, 2012's Not Fade Away, remains an underrated gem.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Release date: March 19 in theaters

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Tiffany Haddish

Director: Tom Gormican (That Awkward Moment)

Why we're excited: Nicolas Cage has spent the last few years wandering through the wilderness of the VOD genre world, with March 19 in theatersNicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Tiffany HaddishTom Gormican (That Awkward Moment)Nicolas Cage has spent the last few years wandering through the wilderness of the VOD genre world, with occasionally fascinating results . But this meta-comedy, which finds Cage playing himself as he battles a Cage-loving drug lord super-fan (Pedro Pascal) who kidnaps his family, should give the wildly expressive actor a chance to flex some new muscles. Even if it's totally ridiculous, Cage will find a way to make it watchable.

MGM

No Time to Die Release date: April 2 in theaters

Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation)

Why we're excited: It's been a rough road to Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond. First Danny Boyle left the project, and then production had to be shut down midway through after Craig suffered an injury. Then the movie's release got

(Watch the trailer) April 2 in theatersDaniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de ArmasCary Joji Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation)It's been a rough road to Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond. First Danny Boyle left the project, and then production had to be shut down midway through after Craig suffered an injury. Then the movie's release got delayed multiple times by a global pandemic . But Fukunaga, best known for the first season of True Detective, is an inspired choice of a director, and the franchise is adding some necessary new blood, like Lashana Lynch as a fellow super spy and foil for the main man.

FOX

Bob's Burgers: The Movie Release date: April 9 in theaters

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy

Director: Loren Bouchard

Why we're excited: FOX's endlessly charming Bob's Burgers has been on TV for almost a decade now, so it makes sense for the series to get the big-screen movie treatment, like fellow animated classics The Simpsons and South Park also received. Creator Loren Bouchard has said the movie will be a musical, so expect some great songs and, of course, some April 9 in theatersH. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry MurphyLoren Bouchard: FOX's endlessly charming Bob's Burgers has been on TV for almost a decade now, so it makes sense for the series to get the big-screen movie treatment, like fellow animated classics The Simpsons and South Park also received. Creator Loren Bouchard has said the movie will be a musical, so expect some great songs and, of course, some great burger puns

Mortal Kombat Release date: April 16 in theaters and on HBO Max

Cast: Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano

Director: Simon McQuoid

Why we're excited: Mortal Kombat, one of the best and most popular video games ever made, has been adapted into feature films before, but it's been a while, and the people are clamoring to return to the eighteen realms in which citizens must duel in martial arts tournaments to conquer each other. Plus, the Sub-Zero and Scorpion masks are now very on trend. April 16 in theaters and on HBO MaxJessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu AsanoSimon McQuoidMortal Kombat, one of the best and most popular video games ever made, has been adapted into feature films before, but it's been a while, and the people are clamoring to return to the eighteen realms in which citizens must duel in martial arts tournaments to conquer each other. Plus, the Sub-Zero and Scorpion masks are now very on trend.

Bios Release date: April 16 in theaters

Cast: Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley, Laura Harrier

Director: Miguel Sapochnik (Repo Men)

Why we're excited: "Last man on Earth" narratives have grown a bit stale in the last decade, but here's a twist: What if the guy was played by Tom Hanks? Now you're on board, right? The Cast Away star plays an inventor who creates a robot to travel the country in this science-fiction tale, which comes from Miguel Sapochnik, the director behind some of the biggest and best episodes of Game of Thrones. April 16 in theatersTom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley, Laura HarrierMiguel Sapochnik (Repo Men)"Last man on Earth" narratives have grown a bit stale in the last decade, but here's a twist: What if the guy was played by Tom Hanks? Now you're on board, right? The Cast Away star plays an inventor who creates a robot to travel the country in this science-fiction tale, which comes from Miguel Sapochnik, the director behind some of the biggest and best episodes of Game of Thrones.

Fatherhood Release date: April 16

Cast: Kevin Hart, Alfre Woodard, Melody Hurd, Anthony Carrigan

Director: Paul Weitz (Bel Canto)

Why we're excited: Kevin Hart hasn't gotten too many chances to show off his serious side throughout his career, but this drama, an adaptation of a memoir by the writer Matthew Logelin, should give the actor a chance to show his range as a father dealing with a painful loss. Director Paul Weitz, who co-directed 2002's Hugh Grant coming-of-age story About A Boy and directed 2015's charming comedy Grandma, clearly knows his way around stories of familial struggle. April 16Kevin Hart, Alfre Woodard, Melody Hurd, Anthony CarriganPaul Weitz (Bel Canto)Kevin Hart hasn't gotten too many chances to show off his serious side throughout his career, but this drama, an adaptation of a memoir by the writer Matthew Logelin, should give the actor a chance to show his range as a father dealing with a painful loss. Director Paul Weitz, who co-directed 2002's Hugh Grant coming-of-age story About A Boy and directed 2015's charming comedy Grandma, clearly knows his way around stories of familial struggle.

Paramount Pictures

A Quiet Place Part II Release date: April 23 in theaters

Cast: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy

Director: John Krasinski (A Quiet Place)

Why we're excited: 2018's A Quiet Place was the type of slick, efficient horror movie with a satisfying ending that doesn't really demand a sequel. The bare-bones "mythology" of the premise could be summed up in the goofy

(Watch the trailer) April 23 in theatersEmily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian MurphyJohn Krasinski (A Quiet Place)2018's A Quiet Place was the type of slick, efficient horror movie with a satisfying ending that doesn't really demand a sequel. The bare-bones "mythology" of the premise could be summed up in the goofy "What is the weakness?" question scrawled on a whiteboard in the background of the first movie. Still, unnecessary horror sequels can surprise you, and Emily Blunt is returning along with director John Krasinski. Maybe this one will be less quiet?

Focus Features

Last Night in Soho Release date: April 23 in theaters

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Thomasin McKenzie

Director: Edgar Wright (Baby Driver)

Why we're excited: A time-travel romance between a fashion designer and a 1960s crooner directed by Edgar Wright? We love everything about that sentence. April 23 in theatersAnya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Thomasin McKenzieEdgar Wright (Baby Driver)A time-travel romance between a fashion designer and a 1960s crooner directed by Edgar Wright? We love everything about that sentence.

Marvel Studios

Black Widow Release date: May 7 in theaters

Cast: Scarlett Johanssen, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour

Director: Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome)

Why we're excited: Nearly 10 years after the Internet began clamoring for a standalone film featuring the MCU's first female Avenger, we're finally getting one. Judging from the trailers, Black Widow looks like a lot of shooty, kicky, punchy, Russian spy fun. Not to mention the story takes place between Civil War and Infinity War, so you might want to watch out for a familiar face or two you may not expect.

(Watch the trailer) May 7 in theatersScarlett Johanssen, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David HarbourCate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome)Nearly 10 years after the Internet began clamoring for a standalone film featuring the MCU's first female Avenger, we're finally getting one. Judging from the trailers, Black Widow looks like a lot of shooty, kicky, punchy, Russian spy fun. Not to mention the story takes place between Civil War and Infinity War, so you might want to watch out for a familiar face or two you may not expect.

Godzilla Vs. Kong Release date: May 21 in theaters and on HBO Max

Cast: Godzilla, King Kong, Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown

Director: Adam Wingard (Death Note)

Why we're excited: The long-hyped matchup between Earth's Mightiest Kaiju is finally arriving in 2021, when the two greatest monsters in film history will go toe-to-toe while the fate of humanity hangs in the balance. Expect lots of roaring, stomping, and atomic breath. May 21 in theaters and on HBO MaxGodzilla, King Kong, Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby BrownAdam Wingard (Death Note)The long-hyped matchup between Earth's Mightiest Kaiju is finally arriving in 2021, when the two greatest monsters in film history will go toe-to-toe while the fate of humanity hangs in the balance. Expect lots of roaring, stomping, and atomic breath.

20th Century Studios

Free Guy Release date: May 21 in theaters

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery

Director: Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum)

Why we're excited: This frenzied-looking action-comedy chronicles the existential challenges of an NPC (Ryan Reynolds) in an open-world video game called Free World. Will Grand Theft Auto and Zelda obsessives want to leave the house to see Deadpool wisecrack his way through a Ready Player One-like scenario they can't play themselves? It could be a tough sell. Still, the mix of snarky gags and goofy adventure worked for both the Jumanji movies in recent years, so it might work here.

(Watch the trailer) May 21 in theatersRyan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel HoweryShawn Levy (Night at the Museum)This frenzied-looking action-comedy chronicles the existential challenges of an NPC (Ryan Reynolds) in an open-world video game called Free World. Will Grand Theft Auto and Zelda obsessives want to leave the house to see Deadpool wisecrack his way through a Ready Player One-like scenario they can't play themselves? It could be a tough sell. Still, the mix of snarky gags and goofy adventure worked for both the Jumanji movies in recent years, so it might work here.

Lionsgate

Spiral Release date: May 21 in theaters

Cast: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols

Director: Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw IV)

Why we're excited: Chris Rock came up with the idea for the latest entry in the ever-growing Saw franchise, which spawned eight previous movies, so you can expect it to be slightly different from the stomach-churning nü-metal horror of the series' peak. At the same time, director Darren Lynn Bousman helmed three previous Saw movies, known for their convoluted mythology and terrifying traps, and the original producers are still involved. And Samuel L. Jackson is in it. This could be a wild one.

(Watch the trailer) May 21 in theatersChris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, Marisol NicholsDarren Lynn Bousman (Saw IV)Chris Rock came up with the idea for the latest entry in the ever-growing Saw franchise, which spawned eight previous movies, so you can expect it to be slightly different from the stomach-churning nü-metal horror of the series' peak. At the same time, director Darren Lynn Bousman helmed three previous Saw movies, known for their convoluted mythology and terrifying traps, and the original producers are still involved. And Samuel L. Jackson is in it. This could be a wild one.

Universal Pictures

F9 Release date: May 28 in theaters

Cast: Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Sung Kang

Director: Justin Lin (Fast & Furious 6)

Why we're excited: The director of the greatest run of Fast & Furious movies is back for another round, as Dom Torretto and his crew team up once again to face off against his one weakness: his own family. Yes, we are expected to believe Vin Diesel and John Cena are brothers in this. Importantly: HAN IS BACK.

(Watch the trailer) May 28 in theatersVin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Sung KangJustin Lin (Fast & Furious 6)The director of the greatest run of Fast & Furious movies is back for another round, as Dom Torretto and his crew team up once again to face off against his one weakness: his own family. Yes, we are expected to believe Vin Diesel and John Cena are brothers in this. Importantly: HAN IS BACK.

Walt Disney Pictures

Cruella Release date: May 28 in theaters

Cast: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Mark Strong

Director: Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya)

Why we're excited: We probably don't need a Cruella de Vil origin story. Still, we'll take Oscar-winner Emma Stone mugging about in fantastic costumes if that's what we're getting. This prequel set in the London 1970s punk scene is directed by I, Tonya's Craig Gillespie, adding a bunch more potentially intriguing question marks to the endeavor. May 28 in theatersEmma Stone, Emma Thompson, Mark StrongCraig Gillespie (I, Tonya)We probably don't need a Cruella de Vil origin story. Still, we'll take Oscar-winner Emma Stone mugging about in fantastic costumes if that's what we're getting. This prequel set in the London 1970s punk scene is directed by I, Tonya's Craig Gillespie, adding a bunch more potentially intriguing question marks to the endeavor.

Infinite Release date: May 28 in theaters

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Dylan O'Brien, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson

Director: Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer 2)

Why we're excited: Mark Wahlberg re-teams with Shooter director Antoine Fuqua for this action thriller about a troubled guy who discovers his hallucinations are actually "visions from his past life." The movie is based on a novel titled The Reincarnationist Papers, which would've made for a much less generic title than Infinite, but we won't hold the boring title against it. May 28 in theatersMark Wahlberg, Dylan O'Brien, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jóhannes Haukur JóhannessonAntoine Fuqua (The Equalizer 2)Mark Wahlberg re-teams with Shooter director Antoine Fuqua for this action thriller about a troubled guy who discovers his hallucinations are actually "visions from his past life." The movie is based on a novel titled The Reincarnationist Papers, which would've made for a much less generic title than Infinite, but we won't hold the boring title against it.

The Conjuring: Devil Made Me Do It Release date: June 4 in theaters and on HBO Max

Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook

Director: Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona)

Why we're excited: First of all, you have to respect the third Conjuring movie for ditching the classier numbered titling of its previous sequel and going with the much more fun Devil Made Me Do It subtitle. (One can only imagine what the devil will make them do!) James Wan won't be handling directing duties here, but stars Vera Farminga and Patrick Wilson are back to do some more creepy sleuthing as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. June 4 in theaters and on HBO MaxVera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine HookMichael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona)First of all, you have to respect the third Conjuring movie for ditching the classier numbered titling of its previous sequel and going with the much more fun Devil Made Me Do It subtitle. (One can only imagine what the devil will make them do!) James Wan won't be handling directing duties here, but stars Vera Farminga and Patrick Wilson are back to do some more creepy sleuthing as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Sony Pictures

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Release date: June 11 in theaters

Cast: Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon

Director: Jason Reitman (The Front Runner)

Why we're excited: To be honest, the idea of living through another Ghostbusers movie release press cycle is not terribly exciting. But, if the movie franchise gods insist that there must be another Ghostbusters movie for some reason, at least this one has Paul Rudd. Funny guy, right? Hopefully he gets to interact with Slimer.

(Watch the trailer) June 11 in theatersPaul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie CoonJason Reitman (The Front Runner)To be honest, the idea of living through another Ghostbusers movie release press cycle is not terribly exciting. But, if the movie franchise gods insist that there must be another Ghostbusters movie for some reason, at least this one has Paul Rudd. Funny guy, right? Hopefully he gets to interact with Slimer.

Warner Bros.

In the Heights Release date: June 18 in theaters and on HBO Max

Cast: Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Director: Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians)

Why we're excited: Lin-Manuel Miranda made his mark before Hamilton with this musical ode to the neighborhood where he was raised. Now it comes to the screen with rising star Anthony Ramos as protagonist Usnavi, the character Miranda played on Broadway. We're most excited to see Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu back in Step Up mode, filming intricately choreographed, massive dance sequences on New York City streets.

(Watch the trailer) June 18 in theaters and on HBO MaxAnthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, Lin-Manuel MirandaJon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians)Lin-Manuel Miranda made his mark before Hamilton with this musical ode to the neighborhood where he was raised. Now it comes to the screen with rising star Anthony Ramos as protagonist Usnavi, the character Miranda played on Broadway. We're most excited to see Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu back in Step Up mode, filming intricately choreographed, massive dance sequences on New York City streets.

Venom: Let there Be Carnage Release date: June 25 in theaters

Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson

Director: Andy Serkis

Why we're excited: Tom Hardy gave one of the most unhinged, wonderful performances in any superhero movie ever in the first Venom, so we can't wait to see him back as Eddie and his Symbiote pal in this installation with an objectively funny subtitle. Maybe he'll eat another live crustacean. June 25 in theatersTom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody HarrelsonAndy SerkisTom Hardy gave one of the most unhinged, wonderful performances in any superhero movie ever in the first Venom, so we can't wait to see him back as Eddie and his Symbiote pal in this installation with an objectively funny subtitle. Maybe he'll eat another live crustacean.

Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick Release date: July 2 in theaters

Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm

Director: Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion)

Why we're excited: Do you feel the need... the need for speed? After years of flying helicopters, racing motorcycles, and leaping off of buildings in the increasingly adrenaline-obsessed Mission: Impossible series, daredevil movie star Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit of a fighter jet for this long-rumored sequel to his 1986 Tony Scott flight school adventure. Miles Teller will play Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards' Goose from the original, so expect lots of life lessons, barroom sing-alongs, and, yes, some beach volleyball. Take us back to the danger zone, ASAP.

(Watch the trailer) July 2 in theatersTom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon HammJoseph Kosinski (Oblivion): Do you feel the need... the need for speed? After years of flying helicopters, racing motorcycles, and leaping off of buildings in the increasingly adrenaline-obsessed Mission: Impossible series, daredevil movie star Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit of a fighter jet for this long-rumored sequel to his 1986 Tony Scott flight school adventure. Miles Teller will play Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards' Goose from the original, so expect lots of life lessons, barroom sing-alongs, and, yes, some beach volleyball. Take us back to the danger zone, ASAP.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Release date: July 9 in theaters

Cast: Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton (Just Mercy)

Why we're excited: It's about time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have its first Southeast Asian superhero on the silver screen, and there are few better heroes to pick than Shang-Chi, the Master of Kung Fu, who has the power to duplicate himself into multiple Shang-Chis, as well as the knowledge of nearly every martial art. The Avengers have no idea what's coming. July 9 in theatersSimu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, AwkwafinaDestin Daniel Cretton (Just Mercy)It's about time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have its first Southeast Asian superhero on the silver screen, and there are few better heroes to pick than Shang-Chi, the Master of Kung Fu, who has the power to duplicate himself into multiple Shang-Chis, as well as the knowledge of nearly every martial art. The Avengers have no idea what's coming.

The Forever Purge Release date: July 9 in theaters

Cast: Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Tenoch Huerta, Leven Rambin

Director: Everardo Gout

Why we're excited: The dystopian idea behind The Purge series is that there's one night a year where all crime, including murder, is legal. According to the title of the latest entry, the follow-up to 2018's brutal prequel The First Purge, the Purge now lasts… forever? That news does not sound good for the weary citizens for the Purge-verse, but it could make for a pretty intense movie. July 9 in theatersAna de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Tenoch Huerta, Leven RambinEverardo GoutThe dystopian idea behind The Purge series is that there's one night a year where all crime, including murder, is legal. According to the title of the latest entry, the follow-up to 2018's brutal prequel The First Purge, the Purge now lasts… forever? That news does not sound good for the weary citizens for the Purge-verse, but it could make for a pretty intense movie.

Space Jam: A New Legacy Release date: July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max

Cast: LeBron James, Sonequa Martin-Green, Don Cheadle, Bugs Bunny

Director: Malcolm D. Lee (Night School)

Why we're excited: While we're July 16 in theaters and on HBO MaxLeBron James, Sonequa Martin-Green, Don Cheadle, Bugs BunnyMalcolm D. Lee (Night School)While we're not getting the version of a Space Jam sequel directed by avant-garde filmmaker Terence Nance, which sounded very cool, we're still ready to slam with this new saga of basketball starring LeBron James and the Looney Tunes. Welcome to the jam, indeed.

Jungle Cruise Release date: July 30 in theaters

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra (The Commuter)

Why we're excited: Based on Disneyland's beloved river cruise theme park ride, the Jungle Cruise movie brings the tale to life, dumping Emily Blunt and The Rock in the middle of the Amazon, where they must fight off dangerous wild creatures and a supernatural threat. Intrigued to see how Jaume Collet-Serra, the director of tense thrillers like The Shallows and… Orphan… handles this.

(Watch the trailer) July 30 in theatersDwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar RamirezJaume Collet-Serra (The Commuter)Based on Disneyland's beloved river cruise theme park ride, the Jungle Cruise movie brings the tale to life, dumping Emily Blunt and The Rock in the middle of the Amazon, where they must fight off dangerous wild creatures and a supernatural threat. Intrigued to see how Jaume Collet-Serra, the director of tense thrillers like The Shallows and… Orphan… handles this.

Warner Bros.

The Suicide Squad Release date: August 6 in theaters and on HBO Max

Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman

Director: James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy)

Why we're excited: No, you're not experiencing superhero movie déjà vu. There was a movie from 2016 called Suicide Squad, which starred Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto as the Joker. Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, who she played in the recent Birds of Prey movie, but most of the rest of the original movie's cast is gone and writer/director David Ayer has been replaced with James Gunn, who will hopefully find a take on these characters that doesn't require another "soft reboot" in five years.

(Watch the teaser) August 6 in theaters and on HBO MaxMargot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel KinnamanJames Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy)No, you're not experiencing superhero movie déjà vu. There was a movie from 2016 called Suicide Squad, which starred Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto as the Joker. Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, who she played in the recent Birds of Prey movie, but most of the rest of the original movie's cast is gone and writer/director David Ayer has been replaced with James Gunn, who will hopefully find a take on these characters that doesn't require another "soft reboot" in five years.

Universal Pictures

Candyman Release date: August 27 in theaters

Cast: Yayha Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo

Director: Nia DaCosta (Little Woods)

Why we're excited: Nia DaCosta's spiritual sequel to the 1992 horror classic comes with a script co-written by Jordan Peele and a trailer that will definitely freak you out. (Don't say his name!) This is one of the most anticipated movies of last year that got bumped because of the pandemic, and we remain really pumped to see how DaCosta and company have translated this story about racism and gentrification for the 21st Century.

(Watch the trailer) August 27 in theatersYayha Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Colman DomingoNia DaCosta (Little Woods)Nia DaCosta's spiritual sequel to the 1992 horror classic comes with a script co-written by Jordan Peele and a trailer that will definitely freak you out. (Don't say his name!) This is one of the most anticipated movies of last year that got bumped because of the pandemic, and we remain really pumped to see how DaCosta and company have translated this story about racism and gentrification for the 21st Century.

20th Century Studios

Death on the Nile Release date: September 17 in theaters

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright

Director: Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express)

Why we're excited: Hercule Poirot is BACK, BABY, and this time he's heading to Egypt to solve a murder linked to an intriguing love triangle. While Branagh's first outing as Poirot in 2017's

(Watch the trailer) September 17 in theatersKenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia WrightKenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express)Hercule Poirot is BACK, BABY, and this time he's heading to Egypt to solve a murder linked to an intriguing love triangle. While Branagh's first outing as Poirot in 2017's Murder on the Orient Express wasn't exactly great, it's still a ton of fun to watch a bunch of today's most famous actors chew scenery pretending to be turn-of-the-century aristocrats with silly accents and motives to kill.

Warner Bros.

Dune Release date: October 1 in theaters and on HBO Max

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa

Director: Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049)

Why we're excited: One of the greatest space operas ever written is being adapted into a movie (again), and from what we've seen, it looks pretty cool—especially if you like big space worms. Timothée Chalamet plays Paul Atreides, the son of a noble house ruling in the far future over the spice planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, where, after a catastrophe shakes his family, he must journey out into the sand to find his destiny. Oscar Isaac, sporting an impressive beard, plays Paul's dad and Rebecca Ferguson plays his mother, and pretty much every supporting role is filled by a famous face.

(Watch the trailer) October 1 in theaters and on HBO MaxTimothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason MomoaDenis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049)One of the greatest space operas ever written is being adapted into a movie (again), and from what we've seen, it looks pretty cool—especially if you like big space worms. Timothée Chalamet plays Paul Atreides, the son of a noble house ruling in the far future over the spice planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, where, after a catastrophe shakes his family, he must journey out into the sand to find his destiny. Oscar Isaac, sporting an impressive beard, plays Paul's dad and Rebecca Ferguson plays his mother, and pretty much every supporting role is filled by a famous face.

Universal Pictures

Halloween Kills Release date: October 15 in theaters

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall

Director: David Gordon Green (Halloween)

Why we're excited: The perpetually unkillable Michael Meyers returns in this sequel to 2018's Halloween, which served as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's

(Watch the teaser) October 15 in theatersJamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael HallDavid Gordon Green (Halloween)The perpetually unkillable Michael Meyers returns in this sequel to 2018's Halloween, which served as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 classic . Jamie Lee Curtis will also return as Laurie Strode, who truly cannot catch a break. Hopefully this sequel is just about her taking a peaceful vacation—she's earned it.

Eternals Release date: November 5 in theaters

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington

Director: Chloé Zhao (The Rider)

Why we're excited: With one of the most stacked casts in Marvel history, and one of the coolest-sounding plots (a bunch of immortal beings who have influenced Earth's major events throughout history must reunite to save themselves from a bunch of people called deviants sounds sick), Eternals will very likely bring the heat to the movie theater next fall. November 5 in theatersAngelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit HaringtonChloé Zhao (The Rider)With one of the most stacked casts in Marvel history, and one of the coolest-sounding plots (a bunch of immortal beings who have influenced Earth's major events throughout history must reunite to save themselves from a bunch of people called deviants sounds sick), Eternals will very likely bring the heat to the movie theater next fall.

20th Century Studios

West Side Story Release date: December 10 in theaters

Cast: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno

Director: Steven Spielberg (Ready Player One)

Why we're excited: Remaking what is widely regarded as one of the greatest movie musicals of all time is a risky proposition, but West Side Story warrants an update. The original, albeit a classic, was filled with insensitive brown-face and actors who didn't sing. Now, Steven Spielberg is taking a stab at it, with an updated book written by Tony Kushner and new choreography from ballet star Justin Peck. We're ready to mambo. December 10 in theatersRachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Rita MorenoSteven Spielberg (Ready Player One)Remaking what is widely regarded as one of the greatest movie musicals of all time is a risky proposition, but West Side Story warrants an update. The original, albeit a classic, was filled with insensitive brown-face and actors who didn't sing. Now, Steven Spielberg is taking a stab at it, with an updated book written by Tony Kushner and new choreography from ballet star Justin Peck. We're ready to mambo.

Untitled Spider-Man Sequel Release date: December 17 in theaters

Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina

Director: Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Why we're excited: It's going to be hard for this movie to be as entertaining as the casting rumors about this movie have been. Turns out the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing back tons of players from past Spider-Man movies, like Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina in what appears to be an attempt to conjure the multiverse. Previous Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will most likely December 17 in theatersTom Holland, Zendaya, Jamie Foxx, Alfred MolinaJon Watts (Spider-Man: Far From Home)It's going to be hard for this movie to be as entertaining as the casting rumors about this movie have been. Turns out the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing back tons of players from past Spider-Man movies, like Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina in what appears to be an attempt to conjure the multiverse. Previous Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will most likely reprise their roles , too. Sounds wild.

Matrix 4 Release date: December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick

Director: Lana Wachowski (Jupiter Ascending)

Why we're excited: How could we NOT be excited to return to the Matrix after all these years?? We have no idea what the plot of this movie is going to be, but we suspect it may have something to do with a guy nicknamed "The One," and perhaps an evil computer program, and perhaps a lot of fight scenes where people lean really, really far backwards. December 22 in theaters and on HBO MaxKeanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jonathan Groff, Jessica HenwickLana Wachowski (Jupiter Ascending)How could we NOT be excited to return to the Matrix after all these years?? We have no idea what the plot of this movie is going to be, but we suspect it may have something to do with a guy nicknamed "The One," and perhaps an evil computer program, and perhaps a lot of fight scenes where people lean really, really far backwards.

Need help finding something to watch? Sign up here for our weekly Streamail newsletter to get streaming recommendations delivered straight to your inbox.