Entertainment 38 Movies We Can't Wait to See This Summer The blockbusters are (sorta) back!

For a long time, summer meant blockbusters: big, splashy movies filled with giant, famous faces that you go see in a packed, buzzing theater on a hot night. Last year, with movie theaters around the world closing their doors and unplugging the popcorn machines as the pandemic upended the film industry, the "summer movie" became a much more nebulous concept. Now, with theaters across the country reopening in part or in full, and major blockbuster drivers, such as Warner Bros. and Disney, employing a hybrid strategy of releasing movies online and in cineplexes, it looks like the "summer movie" is (kinda? sorta?) back. Exciting (potentially)! We're excited about the prospect of watching movies in theaters again, and, regardless if we end up seeing them on our TVs or the big screen, it helps that many of the upcoming releases feel like must-sees. To help you make sense of the coming months, we've scoured the calendar from May through Labor Day and highlighted the 38 most essential streaming titles, major studio releases, and potential under-the-radar gems coming your way soon. ALSO READ: The Best Movies of 2021 (So Far)

United Artists Releasing

Wrath of Man Release date: May 7 in theaters

Cast: Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett

Director: Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen)

Why we're excited: The reliably aggro Jason Statham plays a man with a mysterious past who gets hired to protect a cash truck in this remake of a 2004 French movie with the much better title Cash Truck. It comes from Guy Ritchie, who can either make movies that are excessively charming (The Man from U.N.C.L.E.) or excessively dull (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword). We're hoping this is more of the former rather than the latter. Plus, Post Malone is in this!

Netflix

The Woman in the Window Release date: May 14 on Netflix

Cast: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger

Director: Joe Wright (Darkest Hour)

Why we're excited: This adaptation of a controversial bestseller was shot in 2018 and originally scheduled to come out in October of 2019. Some combination of difficult test screenings, the Disney-Fox deal, and the pandemic caused a number of delays. Now it's coming to Netflix, so we can finally find out if it's a fun Hitchcock-ian mystery or a total mess.

Lionsgate

Spiral Release date: May 14 in theaters

Cast: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols

Director: Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw IV)

Why we're excited: Chris Rock came up with the idea for the latest entry in the ever-growing Saw franchise, which spawned eight previous movies, so you can expect it to be slightly different from the stomach-churning nü-metal horror of the series' peak. At the same time, director Darren Lynn Bousman helmed three previous Saw movies, known for their convoluted mythology and terrifying traps, and the original producers are still involved. And Samuel L. Jackson is in it. This could be a wild one.

Warner Brothers

Those Who Wish Me Dead Release date: May 14 in theaters and on HBO Max

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, Jon Bernthal

Director: Taylor Sheridan (Wind River)

Why we're excited: Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan looks like he's firmly in his wheelhouse with this adaptation of a novel by Micahel Koryta, which tells the story of a teenager who witnesses a murder and goes on the run in a rapidly burning Montana forrest with a pair of assassins on his tale. Don't you hate when that happens?

Netflix

Army of the Dead Release date: May 21 on Netflix

Cast: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer

Director: Zack Snyder (Man of Steel)

Why we're excited: While he was putting the finishing touches on the Snyder cut, the Justice League director was also shooting this Vegas-set heist movie for Netflix, which will return him to his zombie roots. Dave Bautista starring in an Ocean's Eleven meets Dawn of the Dead mash-up? Sign us up.

Paramount Pictures

A Quiet Place Part II Release date: May 28 in theaters

Cast: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy

Director: John Krasinski (A Quiet Place)

Why we're excited: 2018's A Quiet Place was the type of slick, efficient horror movie with a satisfying ending that doesn't really demand a sequel. The bare-bones "mythology" of the premise could be summed up in the goofy

Walt Disney Pictures

Cruella Release date: May 28 in theaters and Disney+

Cast: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Mark Strong

Director: Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya)

Why we're excited: We probably don't need a Cruella de Vil origin story. Still, we'll take Oscar-winner Emma Stone mugging about in fantastic costumes if that's what we're getting. This prequel set in the London 1970s punk scene is directed by I, Tonya's Craig Gillespie, adding a bunch more potentially intriguing question marks to the endeavor.

Warner Brothers

The Conjuring: Devil Made Me Do It Release date: June 4 in theaters and on HBO Max

Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook

Director: Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona)

Why we're excited: First of all, you have to respect the third Conjuring movie for ditching the classier numbered titling of its previous sequel and going with the much more fun Devil Made Me Do It subtitle. (One can only imagine what the devil will make them do!) James Wan won't be handling directing duties here, but stars Vera Farminga and Patrick Wilson are back to do some more creepy sleuthing as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Warner Brothers

In the Heights Release date: June 11 in theaters and on HBO Max

Cast: Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Director: Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians)

Why we're excited: Lin-Manuel Miranda made his mark before Hamilton with this musical ode to the neighborhood where he was raised. Now it comes to the screen with rising star Anthony Ramos as protagonist Usnavi, the character Miranda played on Broadway. We're most excited to see Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu back in Step Up mode, filming intricately choreographed, massive dance sequences on New York City streets.

Lionsgate

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Release date: June 16 in theaters

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Frank Grillo

Director: Patrick Hughes (The Hitman's Bodyguard)

Why we're excited: This sequel to 2017's action comedy hit The Hitman's Bodyguard, which found Ryan Reynolds' bodyguard teaming up with Samuel L. Jackson's hitman for some banter and bloodshed, reunites the two leads, but throws a curveball in there: a wife! The wife of the title is played by Salma Hayek, and, judging from the trailer, there will be a lot of explosions, shoot-outs, and Ryan Reynolds quips.

Netflix

Fatherhood Release date: June 18 on Netflix

Cast: Kevin Hart, Alfre Woodard, Melody Hurd, Anthony Carrigan

Director: Paul Weitz (Bel Canto)

Focus Features

The Sparks Brothers Release date: June 18 in theaters

Director: Edgar Wright (Baby Driver)

Why we're excited: This long and loving documentary from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Baby Driver filmmaker Edgar Wright will serve as an introduction to the weird and wonderful world of the experimental pop band Sparks, a duo made up of Ron and Russell Mael. If you've already been indoctrinated into their esoteric universe, it offers a rare look into their process and evolution. If you're a newbie, it will make you a fan.

Universal Pictures

F9 Release date: June 25 in theaters

Cast: Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Sung Kang

Director: Justin Lin (Fast & Furious 6)

Why we're excited: The director of the greatest run of Fast & Furious movies is back for another round, as Dom Torretto and his crew team up once again to face off against his one weakness: his own family. Yes, we are expected to believe Vin Diesel and John Cena are brothers in this. Importantly: HAN IS BACK.

A24/Hulu

False Positive Release date: June 25 on Hulu

Cast: Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Pierce Brosnan Director: John Lee

A24

Zola Release date: June 30 in theaters

Cast: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Colman Domingo

Director: Janicza Bravo (Lemon)

Why we're excited: We've been raving about this film ever since it premiered way back at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Now we're thrilled that this epic saga based on an incredible Twitter thread about two strippers on a disastrous road trip is finally hitting theaters. Wanna hear a story about how Zola and this bitch fell out? We definitely do.

Netflix

America: The Motion Picture Release date: June 30 on Netflix

Cast: Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Killer Mike

Director: Matt Thompson

Why we're excited: You might remember some of the details of America's Revolutionary War from history class, but we're guessing that version didn't include a robot-centaur and laser blasters. This R-rated, animated retelling of America's founding comes from Matt Thompson, who worked on Archer and co-created Adult Swim's Sealab 2021, so expect lots of wild imagery, ridiculous action, and barbed wit.

Searchlight Pictures/Hulu

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Release date: July 2 on Hulu

Director: Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

Why we're excited: The Roots' Questlove has assembled a treasure trove of never-before-seen footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, featuring performances from Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Mahalia Jackson, and Sly and the Family Stone among many many others. Not only is Summer of Soul an invigorating concert feature, it's an important historical document.

Paramount Pictures/Amazon

The Tomorrow War Release date: July 2 on Amazon Prime

Cast: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin

Director: Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie)

Why we're excited: This action blockbuster starring Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic Word star Chris Pratt was supposed to arrive in theaters in December of 2020 via Paramount, but got delayed because of the pandemic and eventually the company sold the title to Amazon. (Recent Amazon premieres Coming 2 America and Without Remorse followed a similar route.) It's set in a dystopian future where humans are getting wiped out in a battle with aliens, so the government decides to pull soldiers from the past to fight in the war.

Marvel Studios

Black Widow Release date: July 9 in theaters and Disney+

Cast: Scarlett Johanssen, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour

Director: Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome)

Why we're excited: Nearly 10 years after the Internet began clamoring for a standalone film featuring the MCU's first female Avenger, we're finally getting one. Judging from the trailers, Black Widow looks like a lot of shooty, kicky, punchy, Russian spy fun. Not to mention the story takes place between Civil War and Infinity War, so you might want to watch out for a familiar face or two you may not expect.

Universal Pictures

The Forever Purge Release date: July 9 in theaters

Cast: Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Tenoch Huerta, Leven Rambin

Director: Everardo Gout

Sony Pictures

Cinderella Release date: July 16 in theaters

Cast: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver, John Mulaney

Director: Kay Cannon (Blockers)

Searchlight Pictures

The Night House Release date: July 16 in theaters

Cast: Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Stacy Martin, Evan Jonigkeit

Director: David Bruckner (The Ritual)

Why we're excited: This unsettling haunted house tale, which follows a widow (Rebecca Hall) grieving her husband in a sleek home he designed himself, was one of the creepier movies at Sundance back in 2020. Director David Bruckner, who helmed Netflix's sturdy hike-gone-wrong thriller The Ritual, knows how to make a movie like this tick.

Warner Brothers

Space Jam: A New Legacy Release date: July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max

Cast: LeBron James, Sonequa Martin-Green, Don Cheadle, Bugs Bunny

Director: Malcolm D. Lee (Night School)

Why we're excited: While we're

Focus Features

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain Release date: July 16 in theaters

Director: Morgan Neville (Won't You Be My Neighbor?)

Why we're excited: Renowned documentarian Morgan Neville, who made the loving tribute to Mister Rogers Won't You Be My Neighbor?, turns his focus to Anthony Bourdain. We're still in mourning for the late television host, chef, and eater extraordinaire so we can't wait to spend more time with him.

Universal

Old Release date: July 23 in theaters

Cast: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung

Director: M. Night Shyamalan (Glass)

Why we're excited: The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan looks like he's tackling a great micro-genre here: the "there's something creepy about this beautiful beach" movie. A family shows up on a seemingly idyllic spot of sandy land and find that it makes them age rapidly. Wanna bet there's a twist?

Walt Disney Pictures

Jungle Cruise Release date: July 30 in theaters

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra (The Commuter)

Why we're excited: Based on Disneyland's beloved river cruise theme park ride, the Jungle Cruise movie brings the tale to life, dumping Emily Blunt and The Rock in the middle of the Amazon, where they must fight off dangerous wild creatures and a supernatural threat. Intrigued to see how Jaume Collet-Serra, the director of tense thrillers like The Shallows and… Orphan… handles this.

A24

The Green Knight Release date: July 30 in theaters

Cast: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury

Director: David Lowery (The Old Man & The Gun)

Why we're excited: One can never have enough stylized riffs on Arthurian legend. This A24-produced medieval fantasy film from A Ghost Story and Pete's Dragon filmmaker David Lowery finds Dev Patel picking up a sword and shield to play Sir Gawain, the nephew of King Arthur, as he sets out to do battle with the mysterious Green Knight of the title. Expect contemplative shots of nature and medieval combat.

Warner Brothers

The Suicide Squad Release date: August 6 in theaters and on HBO Max

Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman

Director: James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy)

Why we're excited: No, you're not experiencing superhero movie déjà vu. There was a movie from 2016 called Suicide Squad, which starred Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto as the Joker. Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, who she played in the recent Birds of Prey movie, but most of the rest of the original movie's cast is gone and writer/director David Ayer has been replaced with James Gunn, who will hopefully find a take on these characters that doesn't require another "soft reboot" in five years.

Netflix

The Kissing Booth 3 Release date: August 11 on Netflix

Cast: Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Molly Ringwald

Director: Vincent Marcello (The Kissing Booth)

Why we're excited: Netflix's teen phenomenon is finally coming to an end with a third chapter. Will Elle and Noah end up together? Will there be another dance contest? And what about...a final kissing booth?

20th Century Studios

Free Guy Release date: August 13 in theaters

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery

Director: Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum)

Why we're excited: This frenzied-looking action-comedy chronicles the existential challenges of an NPC (Ryan Reynolds) in an open-world video game called Free World. Will Grand Theft Auto and Zelda obsessives want to leave the house to see Deadpool wisecrack his way through a Ready Player One-like scenario they can't play themselves? It could be a tough sell. Still, the mix of snarky gags and goofy adventure worked for both the Jumanji movies in recent years, so it might work here.

United Artists Releasing

Respect Release date: August 13 in theaters

Cast: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Marlon Wayans

Director: Liesl Tommy

Why we're excited: Jennifer Hudson was

Apple TV+

CODA Release date: August 13 on Apple TV +

Cast: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant

Director: Sian Heder

Sony Pictures Releasing

Don't Breathe 2 Release date: August 13 in theaters

Cast: Stephen Lang

Director: Rodo Sayagues

Why we're excited: 2016's captivity thriller Don't Breathe was one of the more intense and disturbing horror films in recent years. This sequel finds the great Stephen Lang returning as the villainous "Blind Man" and, at least from the plot description, it sounds like he has even more of a central role this time. Director Rodo Sayagues served as a co-writer on the first movie, and the first movie's director Fede Álvarez (also responsible for 2013's brutal Evil Dead remake) is producing and co-wrote the script.

Universal

Candyman Release date: August 27 in theaters

Cast: Yayha Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo

Director: Nia DaCosta (Little Woods)

Why we're excited: Nia DaCosta's spiritual sequel to the 1992 horror classic comes with a script co-written by Jordan Peele and a trailer that will definitely freak you out. (Don't say his name!) This is one of the most anticipated movies of last year that got bumped because of the pandemic, and we remain really pumped to see how DaCosta and company have translated this story about racism and gentrification for the 21st Century.

Warner Brothers

Reminiscence Release date: August 20 in theaters and on HBO Max

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu

Director: Lisa Joy

Why we're excited: Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy dreamed up this science-fiction thriller about a veteran (Hugh Jackman) who works for a company that allows customers to relive any of their memories. Of course, he falls in love with one of his clients (Rebecca Ferguson) and then discovers she may have a dark past. It sounds like a twist-filled brainteaser in the mold of Eternal Sunshine, Inception, or, you know, Westworld.

Netflix

He's All That Release date: August 27 on Netflix

Cast: Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Rachael Leigh Cook, Madison Pettis

Director: Mark Waters (Mean Girls)

Why we're excited: The '90s teen rom-com hit She's All That gets a gender-swapped remake in this new Netflix offering, which features TikTok star Addison Rae in the Freddie Prinze Jr. role of a popular teen tasked with transforming an outcast (Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan) into a prom king. The original's star Rachael Leigh Cook will have a role and the script comes from She's All That writer R. Lee Flemming Jr., but will it still use the Sixpence None the Richer song? That's the important question.

Jackass 4 Release date: September 3 in theaters

Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey

Director: Jeff Tremaine (Jackass)

Why we're excited: It's been over a decade since Jackass 3D launched itself into theaters and almost two decades since the first movie drove a shopping cart into the American imagination. Time flies when you're making your buddies throw up. Somehow, these guys are still punishing their bodies for our collective amusement. We can't wait to see what fresh trouble they've been getting into.

Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Release date: September 3 in theaters

Cast: Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton (Just Mercy)

Why we're excited: It's about time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have its first Southeast Asian superhero on the silver screen, and there are few better heroes to pick than Shang-Chi, the Master of Kung Fu, who has the power to duplicate himself into multiple Shang-Chis, as well as the knowledge of nearly every martial art. The Avengers have no idea what's coming.

