The Best New Movies That Just Hit VOD & DVD

We can tally the best movies on Netflix. We can sift through the offerings on Hulu or Amazon. We can highlight the hits currently on HBO. But the truth is, not every movie arrives wrapped and draped with a bow to your preferred streaming service. Catching up with the blockbusters and indie gems that you missed in theaters can take that one extra step. Remembering renting movies? Yes, you can still do that.
Whether you're stopping by the local Redbox to pick up the latest DVD offerings or scrolling iTunes and VOD for something to watch, we have you covered. Here are the best movies you can rent right this minute.
Beatriz at Dinner
Salma Hayek, who has dared to play everything from a gunslinger to Adam Sandler's sitcom wife, gives an even-keeled performance in this drama of dinner party strife. As the title character, a healer and meditative soul, Hayek embarks on a battle of wits against a millionaire businessman (John Lithgow) who think he has the world all figured out. Written by Mike White (Enlightened), Beatriz at the Dinner is a new take on Clash of the Titans. (Available on iTunes and VOD)
The Big Sick
Comedian Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily Gordon adapted their real-life meet cute, and an encounter with a debilitating illness that landed Emily in the hospital just months afterward, into this moving, melancholy rom-com -- think Terms of Endearment for the Trainwreck era. Fans of the comedian's stand-up or performance as Silicon Valley's Dinesh will go nuts for The Big Sick's steady stream of laughs; one taboo-busting 9/11 joke-for-the-ages had my theater howling. But when the couple's life takes a turn for the worse, and Kumail's Pakistani heritage pressurizes the situation with demands of arranged marriage, Nanjiani's fans will cling to the jokes like a life preserver. Anchored by his sensitive performance, and bolstered by Romano and Hunter as Emily's fretting, foulmouthed parents, The Big Sick is a reminder that fate is fickle, self-determination is fickler, and we all deserve a good laugh-cry once in a while. (Available on Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD)
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (in 4K)
Steven Spielberg's 1977 science-fiction film, the director's masterpiece (in this writer's opinion), returned to the big screen earlier this month via a pristine, digitally remastered print, and can now be enjoyed by TVs ready for the awesome power of 4K. The upgraded resolution makes the colors of this sprawling UFO drama -- the blooming alien spaceships; the blue skies over Devil's Tower; Richard Dreyfuss's yellow pick-up -- pop, and makes the shadowier moments all the more vivid (you can finally catch all of Spielberg's detailing in the dimly lit bedroom of now-single Jillian (Melinda Dillion). The tricky story, an exploration of familial responsibility and independent pursuit tucked inside the grandeur of first contact, is equally improved by the picture quality. This is a movie you want to see as crisp as possible, and anyone with a 4K Blu-ray player, or the new 4K-ready Apple TV, can finally do it right. (Available on Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD)
It Comes at Night
In this post-apocalyptic nightmare-and-a-half, the horrors of humanity, the strain of chaotic emotions pent up in the name of survival, bleed out through wary eyes and weathered hands. The setup is blockbuster-sized -- reverts mankind to the days of the American frontier, every sole survivor fights to protect their families and themselves -- but the drama is mano-a-mano. Barricaded in a haunted-house-worthy cabin in the woods, Paul (Edgerton) takes in Will (Abbott) and his family, knowing full well they could threaten his family's existence. All the while, Paul's son, Trevor, battles bloody visions of (or induced by?) the contagion. Shults directs the hell out of every slow-push frame of this psychological thriller, and the less we know, the more confusion feels like a noose around our necks, the scarier his observations become. (Available on Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD)
The Limehouse Golem
Written by Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Woman in Black), The Limehouse Golem is a gothic serial-killer mystery with sharp characters who cut through the London fog. Bill Nighy stars as Inspector Kildare, a Scotland Yard detective hunting "The Limehouse Golem," who lures him deeper and deeper into the proceedings with each cryptic message (written in victims' blood, of course). There's more to the movie than Holmesian whodunnitry, but amateur sleuths should have a good time, too. (Available on iTunes and VOD)
Raw
In Julia Ducournau's debut, carnal desires turn carnivorous. A coming-of-age story that'll have the queasy retreating from age, Raw finds sheltered vegetarian Justine (Marillier) embarking on her first year of French veterinarian school. Between graphic dissections, nightly raves, and hazing that makes American fraternity life look like a day at the massage parlor, the student struggles to fit in. Justine's frosh year takes a morbid turn when her upperclassman sister forces her to consume meat for the first time, unleashing an insatiable hunger. The metaphors are obvious, but Ducournau's clinical eye for horror tableaux -- the "gross" parts range from skin peeling to gnawing on human fingers to dredging dung from a cow's anus (for science!) -- keep Raw perpetually and satisfyingly unnerving. (Available on iTunes and VOD)
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman has fought alongside Batman and Superman for decades, but until 2017, never had a big-screen vehicle of her own. Now Wonder Woman is the biggest success story of the summer, actress Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins's playful-yet-powerful vision of the character having taken the world by storm. If you still haven't seen this comic book blockbuster, which follows Gadot's Diana as she battles her way through WWI trenches to put an end to Ares' warmongering, do so immediately -- you're way behind the times. (Available on Blu-ray, DVD, iTunes, and VOD)
More notable, new releases
Alien: Covenant
Batman and Harley Quinn (animated)
E..T. (in 4K)
Jean Harlow (7-Film Collection)
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2
The Lion King
Megan Leavey
The Mummy
Phantasm (5-Movie Collection)
