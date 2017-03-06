The 5 New Songs You Have to Hear Right Now

When a great new song arrives, we want you to know about it -- immediately. Like, right this second. Close that other tab, please. You have to listen to these.

In the interest of keeping you in the loop on all the best tracks surfacing online, we've put together five of the best songs released in the last couple weeks, including new singles from Atlanta rappers, newly returning New Zealand pop stars, and even a guy with a mustache. You can listen to other songs -- in fact, you're encouraged to check out our list of the best albums this year -- but now that you're reading this, you have to hear these. It's the law.