25 TV Shows You'll Be Binge-Watching This Fall

Saying "so long" to summer isn't entirely sadness-inducing, not with all the unmissable entertainment options queued up over the next few months. Our series of fall previews will guide you to the very best movies, shows, albums, books, video games, and events arriving this season.

The quality-TV boom keeps booming: this fall's TV schedule is loaded with a dizzying number of new series that scream "watch me." Granted, some of these programs will crash and burn before you have the chance to do that, but the 25 we've singled out here should be around long enough for you to get hooked. Collect them all!