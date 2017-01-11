The 28 New TV Shows We're Dying to Watch in 2017

Do you think you have too many TV shows to keep track of right now? That's funny, because you're about to up the count in 2017.
Every single network and streaming service is gearing up to offer brand-new comedies, dramas, mysteries, and comic-book adaptations, all starring high-caliber actors you know and love. To keep track, we made you a handy schedule of what's on the TV horizon, and why you should care. Adjust your New Year's resolutions accordingly.
The Mick
Premiere date: January 1st
Network: Fox
Reason to be excited: As It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia readies its 12th season, series star Kaitlin Olson managed to find some time to break out on her own. The Mick helps us figure out what would have happened if Dee kept that baby she had in Season 6, as Olson's "Mickey" inadvertently becomes the legal guardian for her sister's spoiled children (one of whom is The Night Of's murder victim). Thanks to series creators and Always Sunny alums John and Dave Chernin, Mickey is just like Dee, so prepare for hard-drinking antics and McMansion partying, rendered vaguely heartwarming by her attempts to raise three bratty kids.
Watch the trailer
Emerald City
Premiere date: January 6th
Network: NBC
Reason to be excited: If you thought The Wizard of Oz had already been adapted enough, NBC is about to prove you wrong. Their new take is avant-garde and darkly gorgeous, with Vincent D'Onofrio (Daredevil) reinventing the scheming Wizard. Dorothy is still from Kansas, but her Oz looks a whole lot like Westeros.
Watch the trailer
Taboo
Premiere date: January 10th
Network: FX
Reason to be excited: Tom Hardy teams up with his dad (!) Chips Hardy and Ridley Scott to lead a London trading empire in 1814. The younger Hardy plays James Keziah Delaney, a shipping heir long presumed to be dead, who returns home from Africa to collect his fortune and shake things up. Conspiracy, murder, and betrayal abound. What more do you need?
Watch the trailer
Caraoke Showdown
Premiere date: January 12th
Network: Spike
Reason to be excited: James Corden, watch your back: Craig Robinson is hot on Carpool Karaoke's heels with this absurd and punny new show, which is kind of like Cash Cab meets America's Got Talent. Rest assured, celebrities will hit the backseat, too.
Watch the trailer
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Premiere date: January 13th
Network: Netflix
Reason to be excited: Seriously, forget that Jim Carrey movie abomination: Neil Patrick Harris is here to terrorize Lemony Snicket's Baudelaire orphans in the comically bleak adaptation this Series deserves. Thankfully, the franchise still has several sepia-toned mysteries to unravel, and this version boasts cameos from Joan Cusack, Alfre Woodard, Catherine O'Hara, and more surprises. There's no better binge for a Friday the 13th.
Watch the trailer
The Young Pope
Premiere date: January 15th
Network: HBO
Reason to be excited: Jude Law is not like a regular pope, he's a cool pope. Here he hides his accent to play the only American leader of the Catholic church, alongside Diane Keaton as a feisty nun. It's a 10-episode limited series -- if you want more where that came from, you're just going to have to pray for it.
Watch the trailer
Victoria
Premiere date: January 15th
Network: PBS
Reason to be excited: This one's for all you Crown-heads: in Downton Abbey 's old time slot, a new noblewoman gets the BBC treatment. Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman plays the titular royal, the teen queen who ascended the throne in 1837 and went on to become England's longest-serving monarch (until 2015, at least). Rufus Sewell co-stars as her prime minister Lord Melbourne.
Watch the trailer
Six
Premiere date: January 18th
Network: History
Reason to be excited: Get deep inside the minds, campaigns, and personal battles of elite Navy SEALs. History's scripted series covers covert ops from the Team Six brotherhood, who wage missions against foes like Boko Haram and the Taliban. Walton Goggins leads the troops as Richard "Rip" Taggart -- until he winds up needing to be rescued himself.
Watch the trailer
Riverdale
Premiere date: January 26th
Network: The CW
Reason to be excited: Archie Comics finally get the TV treatment in this teen soap from the production company that brought you Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow. In this CW adaptation, Archie contends with the recent death of Jason Blossom, his friendship with Jughead, and a romance with Josie, soon to be of Pussycats fame. And speaking of fame, these little-known young actors are on the brink of stardom themselves.
Watch the trailer
Z: The Beginning of Everything
Premiere date: January 27th
Network: Amazon Prime
Reason to be excited: We're not entirely sure what a "fictionalized bio-series" is, but since it involves Christina Ricci playing Zelda Fitzgerald, we're on board. Get wrapped up in her early romance with F. Scott and follow the young social-butterfly couple through the roaring 1920s party scene, where hemlines were fringed, liquor flowed freely, and jazz soundtracked everything. Just don't forget that both Fitzgeralds met untimely ends -- this one is very unlikely to have a happy ending.
Watch the trailer
Powerless
Premiere date: February 2nd
Network: NBC
Reason to be excited: No, it's not a Timeless spinoff; it's DC Comics' first comedy show! Vanessa Hudgens plays the head of R&D for Wayne Enterprises, a demanding job she has to take on without the help of super strength. Danny Pudi (Community) and comedian Ron Funches co-star.
Watch the trailer
Superior Donuts
Premiere date: February 2nd
Network: CBS
Reason to be excited: Katey Sagal makes her triumphant return to prime-time comedy in this serialized adaptation of a Tracy Letts play. She's a patron at a long-standing Chicago donut shop that must face the ever-present threat of gentrification -- but thanks to proprietor Arthur's (Judd Hirsch) curmudgeonly tendencies, it's not going down without a fight. Creator and comedian Jermaine Fowler plays the shop's enterprising sole employee.
Training Day
Premiere date: February 2nd
Network: CBS
Reason to be excited: What, you thought 2017 would be reboot-free? Antoine Fuqua gets help from Jerry Bruckheimer to adapt their 2001 movie into a Bill Paxton-starring serial. Things pick up 15 years after the original left off, with Paxton as a detective in charge of the LAPD's undercover unit who employs questionable sleuthing methods. Buckle up: Press materials promise a moral "gray area" and a "dark past."
Watch the trailer
Santa Clarita Diet
Premiere date: February 3rd
Network: Netflix
Reason to be excited: A new Netflix single-camera comedy about a discontent California couple?! Well, hey, this one starts Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as spouses whose daughter leads them down a path of "death and destruction." Not much else is available about the series yet, but there's no way we're missing Barrymore's first foray into TV.
24: Legacy
Premiere date: February 5th
Netflix: Fox
Reason to be excited: Just about the only thing worthy of following up the Super Bowl is this 24 reboot, starring Straight Outta Compton's Corey Hawkins in the CTU-leading Jack Bauer role. If Kiefer Sutherland's new TV actioner Designated Survivor is any indication, this franchise still has a whole lotta charge left to it.
Watch the trailer
Detroiters
Premiere date: February 7th
Network: Comedy Central
Reason to be excited: Saturday Night Live stalwarts Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis bring you a new comedy about two buds in the Motor City. They promise guest stars like Michael Che, Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Sudeikis himself, so we're ready to supply the laugh track.
Watch the trailer
Legion
Premiere date: February 8th (FX)
Network: FX
Reason to be excited: The Fargo anthology series mastermind Noah Hawley casts Dan Stevens in the titular role of this X-Men spinoff, about an institutionalized visionary (né David Haller) whose routine is upended when a new patient arrives. Look out for Aubrey Plaza, who plays David's chatterbox friend and provides her signature wry comic relief.
Watch the trailer
Big Little Lies
Premiere date: February 19th
Network: HBO
Reese Witherspoon helped produce a limited series based on Liane Moriarty's Girl on the Train-esque PTA murder-mystery, co-starring with Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, and more. Three young moms are embroiled in a deadly scandal after a kindergarten fund-raiser goes very wrong, but the novel is cut with a dark, biting humor that is sure to heat up this David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal) adaptation.
Watch the trailer
Crashing
Premiere date: February 19th
Network: HBO
Reason to be excited: Alongside executive producer Judd Apatow, comedy mainstay Pete Holmes crafted this lightly fictionalized series about the NYC stand-up scene. Lauren Lapkus (Orange Is the New Black) plays Pete's wife, whose adulterous relationships force him to couch-surf through the industry.
Watch the trailer
Taken
Premiere date: February 27th
Network: NBC
Reason to be excited: Sadly, Liam Neeson is sitting out the small-screen adaptation of his vengeful-dad movie franchise. Instead we get a prequel with Clive Standen as a young Bryan Mills, hell-bent on righting wrongs in his personal life by using his very particular set of skills. Still, the original trilogy's Luc Besson is producing, so it'll be as thrilling as ever.
Watch the trailer
Trial & Error
Premiere date: March 7th
Network: NBC
Reason to be excited: Fresh off a fat-suited stint as Winston Churchill on Netflix's The Crown, John Lithgow takes on the role of an eccentric "rollercizing" poetry professor in a small Southern town. As if Lithgow on Rollerblades wasn't enough, he's also been accused of murdering his wife, which prompts a big-city lawyer to help the case. The Good Wife successor we deserve?
Marvel's Iron Fist
Premiere date: March 17th
Network: Netflix
Reason to be excited: Finn Jones is Danny Rand, billionaire with fists of fury, in Netflix's ever-expanding comics-verse. Brush up on Jessica Jones, Daredevil, and Luke Cage for maximum Easter-egg-gathering potential.
Watch the trailer
Great News
Premiere date: April 25th
Network: NBC
Reason to be excited: Picture the movie The Intern, but with Andrea Martin in the Robert De Niro role, and she's working salary-free for her daughter on a cable news show. Factor in production help from Kimmy Schmidt and 30 Rock team Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, add 30 Rock alum Tracey Wigfield as creator, writer, and guest-star, and make Nicole Richie and John Michael Higgins regulars -- great news, indeed.
Watch the trailer
The Handmaid's Tale
Premiere date: April 26th
Network: Hulu
Reason to be excited: Margaret Atwood's fan-favorite dystopian novel and eventual Natasha Richardson-starring movie was long overdue for a TV adaptation. Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men) gets top billing this time, and the first script was written by Empire scribe Ilene Chaiken. The story unfolds in a totalitarian state facing environmental disaster, where women are viewed as property and spies are everywhere. Try to forget how relevant that sounds and follow Moss's Offred on her quest to locate her missing daughter.
Twin Peaks
Premiere date: May 21st
Network: Showtime
Reason to be excited: More than 20 years in the making, David Lynch has resurrected his two-season mystery soap for 18 new episodes on Showtime. Despite knowing the cast list and other leaked details about the production, we still have no idea when the revival will drop -- but it had better be soon.
The Son
Premiere date: Spring TBD
Network: AMC
Reason to the be excited: Fans of The Revenant should get their frontier fix from the prestige TV factory that gifted us Mad Men and Breaking Bad. Based on Philipp Meyer's Pulitzer Prize-nominated novel, The Son tracks the life of Eli McCullough (Pierce Brosnan), whose turbulent life in lawless Texas leads him to build a ranching-and-oil dynasty. With plenty of meat on the narrative bone -- the book follows McCullough's descendants as it bounces through time -- The Son has the promise to be AMC's next character-driven epic.
Watch the trailer
The Deuce
Premiere date: TBD
Network: HBO
Reason to be excited: "A cable show about the early New York porn industry" might sound like an excuse for maximum T&A. But in the hands of David Simon, creator of The Wire, and his longtime collaborator George Pelecanos, the clickbaity conceit should be a jolting historical examination overlooked by most textbooks. James Franco stars in two roles: twin brothers Vince and Frankie Martino, who became fronts for the mob-owned Times Square sex industry. Maggie Gyllenhaal plays a prostitute who sees promise in porn. If anything could live up to Boogie Nights, it could be The Deuce.
G.L.O.W.
Premiere date: TBD
Network: Netflix
Reason to be excited: The 1980s-set serial you never knew you needed about the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, courtesy of Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan. The 10-episode first season will revolve around an out-of-work actress (Alison Brie) trying to make it big in the ring. So far we've been promised big hair and a Marc Maron cameo, so we're on high alert for this one.
