The 28 New TV Shows We're Dying to Watch in 2017

Do you think you have too many TV shows to keep track of right now? That's funny, because you're about to up the count in 2017.

Every single network and streaming service is gearing up to offer brand-new comedies, dramas, mysteries, and comic-book adaptations, all starring high-caliber actors you know and love. To keep track, we made you a handy schedule of what's on the TV horizon, and why you should care. Adjust your New Year's resolutions accordingly.