12 Video Games That Just Debuted at E3 That We Can't Wait to Play

Once upon a time, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, aka E3, was a digital mecca to which gamers would flock to find out which titles they'd be playing two, three, sometimes even four years from now -- a tantalizing, infuriating preview of some far-off Christmas. Over the course of the last few years, the very nature of E3 has shifted, boasting an improved focus on immediacy, and offering gamers the same exciting reveals with only a fraction of the painful waiting.

This year, a vast majority of the show's most exciting -- and often surprising -- games are less than a year from release. With so much to look forward to over the next several months and every title vying to become the best game of the year, we thought we'd round up the biggest and best announcements from this year's E3 so you can start saving up. You're going to want all of them: