Christmas: a time for giving, a time for pretending to know what the word "joy" means, and a time for stringing up tens of thousands of lights so your neighbors and the internet can wonder how disgusting an electric bill can really be. That last one's a tough job, one only the bravest families and communities undertake.

You know them: the ones who put your cute little lawn Santa to shame with actual singing snowmen, the ones who end up on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight, the ones who literally WIN AWARDS for how impressive their synchronized musical displays become. As insane as these obsessive decorators appear, they do another very important thing: They do a damn good job getting people into the Christmas spirit. Below, some of YouTube's most intense highlights to do just that.