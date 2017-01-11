In 2016, podcasts were more in demand than ever. Countless true-crime sagas appeared out of nowhere. Fiction podcasts exploded. Comedians and actors stepped in as voice-over artists. Podcasts piped up to eulogize Bowie and process Trump's election. Historical podcasts, kids podcasts, and even podcasts meant to lull you to sleep all increased in numbers.

In this roller coaster of a year, these 15 podcast episodes stood out for their blend of craft, storytelling, and total intrigue. Some tested the boundaries of the medium, others employed entirely new techniques, others still shrunk the distances between us. Do not wrap up your 2016 without listening to them.