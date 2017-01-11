The Perfect Pokémon for Every State

Arizona

Ekans

Enjoys dry heat. Can be vicious if need be, but keeps it low-key. Would probably go to a lot of Diamondbacks games with Papa Arbok.

Arkansas

Weepinbell

Lush, but vocal. Never quite sure what side it's on. Camouflaged by surroundings until the fight starts.

California

Porygon

Privy to new trends and technology despite being the product of retro programming. Wishes it could be organic. Shiny.

Colorado

Drowzee

Looks like he might indulge in the devil's lettuce, but also might be totally straight-edge and deceptively killer at making his way up a nice 14'er. Definitely a fan of Denver Diner on Colfax.