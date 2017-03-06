9 Hilariously Bizarre Porn Parodies You Won't Believe Exist

As long as there's pop culture, someone will want to have sex with that pop culture. In the 1980s, the video camera suddenly allowed pornography producers the ultimate freedom to mass-produce product, and some of that product had to have a hook. A simple one? Spoofs of mainstream movies and TV shows.

Thus the porn parody was born.

Porn parody is an art in its own way, with a long and wide (*cough*) catalog of completely ridiculous subjects and attempts at humor. Here are nine of the more notable porn parodies out there, and what makes them stand out.