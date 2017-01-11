The Best Rappers From 25 Major US Cities

May 21st is the birthday of one Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G. Two decades after his brief career was cut short, the Brooklyn native is still widely considered the illest hip-hop artist of all time. While we don't disagree with the assertion, we also think that Biggie -- who, in a time of great interregional tensions, reached across the map to work with Cleveland's Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony, Miami's Uncle Luke, and Oakland's Too Short -- might appreciate a more geographically nuanced look at rap.

Long gone are the "East Coast vs. West Coast" days when NYC and LA ruled, and everyone else might as well have been in outer space. The internet largely leveled hip-hop's playing field, breaking down the regional barriers that existed in Biggie and 2Pac's day. So we've scanned the playlists from 25 of the USA's biggest cities and metro areas in search of the best rapper ever from each -- a hip-hop Knights of the Round Table to Biggie's King Arthur, if you will.