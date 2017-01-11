Every Episode of 'Rick and Morty,' Ranked

Ranking the adventures of Rick and Morty is a lot like having to rank the top Olympian sprinters of all time: On paper, first place is extraordinary, but all the other contestants, including those in last, are only a hair less remarkable.

Over the course of two seasons, creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have made it nearly impossible to resist the universe's most wanted blue-haired grandpa and his anxious-as-hell grandson-cum-sidekick. So in honor of the duo's saga -- and the fact that every episode is now streamable on Hulu -- we've ranked all 21 episodes so far (except for the "Non-Canonical Adventures") from "worst" to best. Get riggidy riggidy wrecked on this list, son!