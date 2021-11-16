All the Chaotic 'Riverdale' Plot Points to Remember Before Starting Season 6

If you've made it this far into Riverdale, the show that asks the question, "What if we turned Archie comics into a soap opera?" you probably already knew that the CW series' narrative is about as convoluted as any story can get. Characters are constantly breaking up and getting back together, getting killed and coming back to life, starting cults and escaping them, going to war, opening boxing gyms and firehouses and speakeasies, writing bestselling novels and hunting down mythical cryptids, and constantly battling with their families' past and present. There's a lot going on, which can make the prospect of catching up with any of it before a new season starts pretty daunting. The good news is that Season 6 is starting not long after the much-delayed Season 5 finished its run, so the important plot points are likely fresh in all of our minds, and we have tirelessly trawled the depths of the show to remind you of all the key elements before diving back in.

Veronica and Reggie started a casino

After waffling over whether or not to leave Riverdale's shores for good and try to make it big as New York stockbrokers, Veronica Lodge and Reggie Mantle decided to stay in their newly reincorporated hometown and open up a casino to get business flowing back into their coffers. With the fiery demise of Pop's Chock-lit Shoppe, Riverdale needs a new draw, and what better to get people throwing their cash around than yet another underground business that will likely be corrupted before long?

Betty is Riverdale's resident FBI agent

Finally validating the Silence of the Lambs riff that began Betty Cooper's time-jumped Season 5 arc, Betty graduated from Quantico a full-blown FBI agent, determined to keep her town safe from all evildoers. After avenging her sister Polly's murder by unearthing the violent Moth Men that have been terrorizing the mines and the Lonely Highway, Betty will likely turn her attention to hunting down TBK, the Trash Bag Killer, who once held her captive, Buffalo Bill-style, in his terrifying lair.

Archie's house blew up

Just when Betty and war veteran/firefighter/palladium miner Archie Andrews decided to get back together, after dating and breaking up and dating and breaking up and—you get it—in the final moments of the Season 5 finale, just as they were about to consummate their new relationship status, they were interrupted by a mysterious ticking noise, which turned out to be a bomb planted under Archie's bed by none other than Hiram Lodge, Veronica's villainous gangster father. Archie and Betty are still in the show, so they're somehow fine, but how???

Hiram Lodge is long gone

Speaking of Riverdale's least favorite dad, Hiram Lodge has made his grand, official exit from Riverdale, as Mark Consuelos announced earlier this year that he was leaving the show for good. Where does that leave the rest of the residents? If anything, it looks like Veronica will have a little less competition finding that vein of precious palladium that is apparently buried somewhere underneath the soil of the town, perhaps in the grove of Cheryl Blossom's sugar maples Hiram once tried to burn down.

There's a curse on the town's residents

Which brings us to Cheryl, and her recent discovery about her family origins. Because Riverdale's past grows more sordid by the season, Cheryl made an eleventh-hour discovery in the Season 5 finale: An ancestor of hers was branded a witch and burnt at the stake by Jughead, Archie, and Betty's forebears, but not before she cursed the town's residents with an inescapable trauma. At the urging of her grandmother, Cheryl reads out the curse that her ancestor spat at Riverdale's residents before she went up in flames, and after she does a chill wind blows through town, signaling that things are about to get a little creepy.

How creepy, you ask? Well, Sabrina the teenage witch (Kiernan Shipka, reprising her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina role) will be making an appearance in Season 6's five-episode "event" kicking off the rest of the show, which begins on Tuesday night. It seems like things are getting a little more horror-tinged: The season begins with all of the characters alive and well and living in a town called "Rivervale," where things are more or less the same, but a little bit different. The first four episode titles have also been released: "Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale," "Chapter Ninety-Seven: Ghost Stories," "Chapter Ninety-Eight: Mr. Cypher," and "Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s)." Based on this, we shudder to think what "Chapter One Hundred" (the show's 100th episode!) will have in store.