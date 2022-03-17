How to Get Into Spanish Flamenco-Pop Phenom Rosalía

Not many artists can feel as if they're of the past and the future all at once. That may seem mutually exclusive, but it's exactly how Spanish singer Rosalía sounds. Hailing from Catalonia, the recording artist has been praised for the artful way that she takes flamenco and partners it in a dance with modern music—be it reggaeton or American pop—to create something unique. With her cherubic voice, flamenco-inspired guitars and signature claps, and contemporary production, she's reintroduced folk music that many considered a thing of the past to millions in a few years—and it seems as though she's just getting started.

Born Rosalia Vila Tobella, the 29-year-old singer grew up in a suburb of Barcelona with an admiration for Spanish folk music and an ambition to write her own music, inspiring her to immerse herself in studies to learn flamenco from masters of the craft. Eventually, she studied at Catalonia College of Music, where she worked on some of her now-released records as university projects. Despite having only released her debut Los Ángeles, a collection of flamenco covers, in 2017, her inventive sophomore release El Mal Querer caught critics' and fans' attention just a year later—propelling her to mainstream success with a handful of Grammy and Latin Grammy wins. In the four short years since, she's carved out her own lane of international stardom by dropping singles and becoming a fashion starlet, while also collaborating with the likes of Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, J Balvin, James Blake, and The Weeknd—each release helping her to explore a new sound, find a new audience, and elevate her global stardom.

Cultural cross-pollination has been a thrilling movement in the music industry since it began taking the charts by storm in the mid-2010s, and Rosalía has been a recent contributor to that. By being trilingual (speaking Catalan, English, and Spanish), she's found collaborators and fans in Latin America, helped bring attention to music coming out of her home country, and, again, revitalized a genre that's near and dear to her culture. Because she's become such a force at the international level, her third album Motomami, out today via Columbia Records, is one of the year's most highly anticipated releases, and it will presumably see her become even more of a household name. To help you ease into the new record and understand who Rosalía is as an artist, we're breaking down her most essential releases. As she once told Rolling Stone, "I think of any genre as a snow globe—you don’t admire it for its stillness. You have to shake it up and see how it explodes," these records are sure to help you to see what a colorful, inventive explosion she's burst onto the scene with.