The Best Horror Movies of 2016

As the year comes to an end, we should all turn off the lights and focus on silver linings -- razor-sharp, blood-shedding silver linings.

2016 was a solid year for horror movies, provided you knew where to look. Between a few above-average Hollywood releases, and an indie scene enabled by Netflix and the like, one could find enough wild-ride scares to drown out the real world ones, if only for a minute. Here are the movies that chilled us, spooked us, and gave us welcome nightmares over the last 365 days: