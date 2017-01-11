The 10 Scariest Viral Videos in YouTube History

Gather round, children, and let me tell you about a time before the internet, when our phones were attached to the walls and we bought music stored on physical objects that we played in our cars. Back then, secret groups of videophiles collected creepy, avant-garde, and extremely weird clips stored on tapes. We even believed that a Japanese ghost could haunt a VHS cassette.

With the advent of the internet, witnessing something you shouldn't in distorted, grainy footage became a national pastime. To indulge in creepy horror videos, you just need to know where to look. From true-life mysteries to carefully executed hoaxes, below are 10 videos that will seriously disturb you.