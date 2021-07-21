The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now
We got yer aliens, dragons, and immortals right here.
If you're looking for an escape from reality, both science fiction and fantasy are worthy options, full as they are with fantastical creatures, out of this world settings, and stories so richly imagined you almost believe they're real. Or at least, you wish they were. If you're a Prime-hound and you're looking for something weird, outlandish, or even creepy to watch, look no further than our Amazon Prime streaming picks below.
The Abyss (1989)When an American sub sinks into the deep waters off the Caribbean coast, a team of search and rescue divers works together with the crew of an oil platform to recover the submarine before the Soviets find it first, but in the deep, dark waters of the trench, they discover something they didn't expect. Come for James Cameron's grueling underwater footage, stay for the wiggly CGI water tentacle that won the movie the Visual Effects Academy Award.
Alien (1979)Ridley Scott's sci-fi horror movie about a crew of industrial workers on a routine trip who encounter a predatory extraterrestrial spawned a franchise, franchise crossovers, and a series of prequels (as well as an upcoming television show), expanding on the world built by its source material. But sometimes it's nice to go back to the beginning and watch Sigourney Weaver hunt and be hunted by a nightmare come to life.
The Beastmaster (1982)Don Coscarelli's movie about a himbo who can talk to animals and gathers an army of fur and feathers to fight against an evil wizard was shockingly not a box office success upon its initial release, but it got so much attention when it was broadcast on cable channels that it received two more sequels and a syndicated TV show. It's exactly the kind of pulpy, imaginative entertainment fans of Heavy Metal and John Carter of Mars would vibe with.
Beowulf (2007)An action movie flavored adaptation of the ancient story of the world's most famous Geat using motion-capture technology to make Ray Winstone look like Chris Hemsworth and give Angelina Jolie a pointy devil tale must be seen to be believed. It's not great, but it is absolutely great-looking, a visually arresting, deeply shadowed, rain-drenched fantasy movie that'll make you want to carouse with your boys at the nearest mead hall.
Dragonslayer (1981)When a kingdom is menaced by a giant dragon who demands a virgin sacrifice twice a year, a young wizard's apprentice is tasked with killing it. But slaying a dragon is no easy feat, especially with all the human dangers he encounters at every turn. The movie is fun, but the effects, which involved various scale models of the dragon, including a 40-foot hydraulic one that could open its mouth and flap its wings on film, are something to behold.
Hellboy (2004)We're gonna go out on a limb here and say that this is one of the best comic book adaptations ever made, at least in the top five. Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman brought the titular demon-turned-superhero to life in all his bright-red, gruff-voiced glory, and built an urban fantasy world just beneath the surface of our own that feels like you could reach out and touch it.
Highlander (1986)THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE!!! If you've ever heard that phrase, this is where it comes from: an '80s British action-fantasy movie about a bunch of immortal warriors waging battle across time, culminating in the magical Gathering during which the last man standing claims a mystical Prize, and which just so happens to be occurring in the middle of New York City! Where else!
High Life (2019)Director Claire Denis' sci-fi film about a group of prisoners undergoing scientific experiments while sent on a spaceship towards a black hole is meditative, unsettling, and gorgeous to look at, even as it exposes the darkest impulses of humanity. Robert Pattinson stars in this tale of an isolated Eden turned upside down by greed, lust, and fear.
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)The 1978 remake of the 1956 horror classic about plant-aliens taking over the bodies of everyday humans is one of the weirdest and most frightening movies you will ever watch. With an eclectic "HE'S in this???" cast led by Donald Sutherland, Jeff Goldblum, and Leonard Nimoy, the film has all the trappings of that classic sense of '70s paranoia, still just as scary to this day.
The Last Unicorn (1982)A childhood classic with a melancholy streak, The Last Unicorn is the story of a unicorn who learns she is the last of her kind, and in her journey to discover what happened to the others, is transformed by a magician into a human woman and learns about mortality and love. If that seems pretty heavy for a children's movie, the stunning one-of-a-kind animation will win you over.
The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976)David Bowie (who else??) plays Thomas Jerome Newton, a humanoid alien who lands on Earth searching for a way to bring water back to his planet, which is beset by drought. During his stay, he becomes privy to human vice and greed, and the film's abstract, lyrical imagery have made this a famously under-seen cult classic.
Reign of Fire (2002)Picture this: The year is 2020, and Matthew McConaughey, Christian Bale, and Gerard Butler are fighting armies of dragons with the city of London as their battlefield. It's real, it's on Prime, and it's Reign of Fire, the absolutely batshit action-fantasy movie about humans going to war against fire-breathing dragons. With a tagline as good as "Fight fire with fire," what's not to love?
Signs (2002)Regarded by many as M. Night Shyamalan's best, neck and neck with The Sixth Sense, Signs trades in big ideas of faith, family, and extraterrestrial life, using the sudden appearance of glyph-like crop circles in a former priest's cornfield to examine what people would actually do if we expected a genuine alien invasion.
Take Shelter (2011)Michael Shannon stars as a father and husband plagued by apocalyptic visions of a great oncoming storm that are impossible to prove, which cause him to question his own beliefs and whether he ought to save his family from the storm, or from himself. The movie is beautifully shot, with long, lingering takes of bird murmurations and wind blowing over grass, and a final shot that will stay with you for a long time.
Trollhunter (2010)This Norwegian dark fantasy is fashioned like a found-footage mockumentary, piecing together videos of people encountering a giant troll in the snowy wilderness. It's a movie for cryptid enthusiasts, as good a reminder as any that there's stuff out there humanity hasn't even discovered yet—and it should probably stay that way.
Pinocchio (2019)Remember watching the Oscars in early 2021 and discovering that a Pinocchio adaptation came out a year ago wasn't the long-awaited Guillermo del Toro version, wasn't the long-in-development Disney version, but was nominated for the costume and makeup Academy Awards? This Italian version is directed by Matteo Garrone, and is worth watching for the snail-woman and tuna-man alone.
The Vast of Night (2019)Equal parts would-be Twilight Zone episode and old-fashioned sci-fi radio drama, Andrew Patterson's debut feature takes us back in time to Cayuga, New Mexico in the late 1950s, where two high school youngsters, switchboard operator Fay and late-night radio host Everett, stumble upon a strange interference one night that doesn't seem to be coming from any known source. When Everett asks his listeners to call in if they recognize the sound, the two uncover a global conspiracy involving the military, disappearances, and alien abduction.
