The 33 Best Science-Fiction Novels of All Time

OK, this might not be the most accomplished piece of literature ever produced, but for sheer fun and bombast, the Hitchhiker series can't be beat. Adams invests the books with a contagious sense of fun, tempered by a deep cynicism about the state of the universe as a whole. So on the one hand, you have an alien choosing the name "Ford Prefect" to try to fit in with Earth's dominant species (the car); and on the other, the total annihilation of our planet to make way for an interstellar bypass. Both are funny; one is cuttingly so.

One of the weirder books on this list, Shadow reads more like a fantasy, exploring a world of mouldering cities and societal factions with an archaic vocabulary that can be tough to understand at times (and the author deliberately omits a glossary, the bastard). But if you stick with it, you'll find this is one of the most intriguing sci-fi series of the last several decades. Secrets of ancient technology are hinted at throughout the beginnings of Torturer (the first in a four-book cycle), leading to the reader's gradual realization that this is not a Tolkien-esque fantasyland but a far-flung future. Modern culture is a buried legend in this world, and yet bits of advanced technology survive, creating a strange world where robots and magic coexist. Be warned, though: If you pick up the first book, you'll need to read all four for a satisfying ending.