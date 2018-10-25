The Best Science-Fiction Movies of 2018 (So Far)

It's that time of year when everybody looks back at the year that's passed and begins ranking everything, especially movies, either in preparation for awards season or just because folks love to rank. While we've already covered the year's best action movies and best comedies, 2018 also saw a sizable crop of science-fiction movies come out -- many of them bad, but some of them good!
So we sifted through all the duds (cough The Cloverfield Paradox cough), successes, and movies featuring Cheddar Goblins to create a running list of all the greatest, weirdest, and wildest sci-fi of 2018. For the purposes of this story, we considered superhero movies and Star Wars stories sci-fi, which you'll just have to deal with because it's our list.
10. Pacific Rim: Uprising
Release date: March 23
Cast: John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Caliee Spaeny, Rinko Kikuchi
Director: Steven S. DeKnight
Why it's great: Uprising is basically a totally stripped-down version of the first Pacific Rim. Where Guillermo del Toro’s movie ultimately was an exploration of how nations and people could hypothetically work together to defeat an enemy bigger than themselves, Uprising instead chooses to focus on the noise and excitement of robots and beasts fighting each other. Which is, for most of its runtime, a ton of fun! It's no masterpiece, and also skews itself toward a younger audience, but the message of teamwork and friendship reads loud and clear.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, etc.
9. The First Purge
Release date: July 4
Cast: Y'lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Marisa Tomei
Director: Gerard McMurray
Why it's great: The latest in the Purge series -- a prequel that was marketed with MAGA hats, and focuses on an almost entirely minority cast -- has a rudimentary, yet fascinating, interest in the kinds of class conflicts that can tear society apart, and how those in power will exploit those conflicts for their own gain. It's the final twist toward the end of this movie that makes it something more than just another film in a franchise that seems increasingly desperate to scream at us that it's all actually political, oooooh.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, etc.
8. Hotel Artemis
Release date: May 19
Cast: Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum
Director: Drew Pearce
Why it's great: This movie is very hit or miss for most people, mostly because there are so many incredible actors in the cast that it's impossible for each not to get the short-shrift in favor of the others. It feels like a pipe dream kind of movie, where someone writes a cool script and assembles a list of the greatest cast members they could never get -- except Drew Pearce did get them, and actually made the movie, and set it inside a hotel with a stylish aesthetic in the middle of a dark, dim, industrialized future prone to wild nights of violence.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, etc.
7. Venom
Release date: October 5
Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed
Director: Ruben Fleischer
Why it's great: I really went back and forth on whether or not to include Venom in this list, since it is, objectively, not a good movie. What it is, though, is possibly the greatest time you'll have in a theater this year laughing your whole head off at a movie that is maybe supposed to be funny? Unclear. If you haven't seen it yet, know that Venom is incredible, as in, I can't believe it exists -- but I'm so happy that it does.
Where to watch it: In theaters
6. Ant-Man and the Wasp
Release date: July 6
Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer
Director: Peyton Reed
Why it's great: Where Guardians of the Galaxy gets to have its edgy, gross fun, Ant Man and the Wasp is wholesome fun that makes you feel good and takes away a little of the stress and despair of Infinity War. This movie features a toddler-sized Paul Rudd hopping around a school in a giant blue sweatshirt while Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilly ask him if he'd like a juice box or some apple slices. It's maybe the first downright cute movie Marvel has made, and I hope it's the start of a trend.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, etc.
5. Solo: A Star Wars Story
Release date: May 10
Cast: Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson
Director: Ron Howard
Why it's great: There were a ton of takes about Solo: A Star Wars Story before, during, and after it opened, mostly because Lucasfilm's new crop of "Star Wars Stories" don't really have a crucial reason for existing. They're prequels to a story in which legend is more important than fact, so who cares how Han Solo got his spaceship, as long as he got it somehow? Solo, though, is less of a throwaway than its predecessor, Rogue One, in that it sets up an arc that's genuinely entertaining and suspenseful. Though no one is certain whether Solo is going to be the beginning of a series, I kind of hope it is.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, etc.
4. Black Panther
Release date: February 16
Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira
Director: Ryan Coogler
Why it's great: Black Panther isn't just the best Marvel movie ever, it's a damn good movie, period. Because Wakanda didn't yet have a ton of MCU mythology weighing it down, the movie was allowed to tell a simpler, more powerful story that had almost nothing to do with the Avengers at all, introducing us to a new superhero who has enough mythology behind him to sustain his own cinematic universe. Plus, it's the first Marvel movie where every (so badass) female character finally, finally gets to wear sensible shoes.
Where to watch it: Netflix
3. A Quiet Place
Release date: April 6
Cast: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds
Director: John Krasinski
Why it's great: A Quiet Place is almost shockingly good. You really don't think of sci-fi or horror when you think of Jim from The Office, but some of the best genre fare doesn't necessarily come from people who have worked in that genre before. Krasinski crafts a tense, fascinating story with clearly a ton of thought put into the smallest details of his world -- that scene where the string lights switch from white to red still haunts me.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon, iTunes, etc.
2. Annihilation
Release date: February 23
Cast: Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, Jennifer Jason Leigh
Director: Alex Garland
Why it's great: I can't say I was looking forward to the movie adaptation of Annihilation, particularly because the book(s) on which it's based are a) good as hell, and b) practically written so that they're impossible to adapt. And yet here we are, gifted with a bizarre and beautiful movie that embraces the wealth of possibility that science fiction offers, becoming a weird, unsettling examination of what identity means or if it's even real.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon, iTunes, etc.
1. Mandy
Release date: September 14
Cast: Nic Cage, Andrea Riseborough, Linus Roache, Bill Duke
Director: Panos Cosmatos
Why it's great: The blood and guts and chainsaws of Panos Cosmatos' gory, fantastical odyssey are merely the set dressing that tricks you into the theater for what's really one of the most visceral portraits of love and grief of this year. The visuals and Jóhann Jóhannsson's score are beautiful and simple foils for Nic Cage giving all he has to his shrieking, sobbing, roaring performance. The night has never looked more beautiful, or more terrible.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, etc.
