Even though most of us walk around with tiny supercomputers in our pockets, and possess the collective knowledge of all humanity at our fingertips, let's be real for a second: our scientific literacy levels are severely lacking. Just ask the goofballs who got tricked into campaigning against water.

Of course, not everyone can spare the time to take night classes at The Learning Annex, so we've got the next best thing: the best damn science podcasts around, ripe and ready to download. Best of all, unlike your 10th-grade chemistry teacher, these lessons won't put you to sleep.