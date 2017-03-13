The 9 Most Shocking Sex Scenes From 'The Americans'

Season 2, "Behind the Red Door"

Martha and "Clark" get married in Season 2. It's a sham wedding, naturally, but the event calls for a Clark backstory, and so Elizabeth poses as his matronly sister, Jennifer. While in her disguise (which is really one of the show's best), she strikes up a conversation with a wine-sloshed Martha, who reveals that Clark is an animal in bed.

Intrigued, Elizabeth later asks Philip to have sex with her as Clark -- both in his disguise and as he acts physically as the alias. At first, Philip is gentle with Elizabeth, but when she tells him it's the same as normal, and demands, "I want you to just be Clark," something snaps in Philip. He flips his wife over and takes her strongly from behind. Instead of pleasing her, his aggression scares Elizabeth, who bursts into sobs, possibly because the act evokes her previous experience with assault. The moment opens a door between the couple, revealing a vulnerability in Elizabeth normally hidden behind an ice-cold exterior.