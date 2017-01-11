Every 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' Performer, Ranked

78. Joe & Zoe Sugg, Alfie Deyes (2014)

You keep your YouTube stars out of my Band Aid.

77. Dido (2004)

I liked Dido the first time she came around, when she was called "a nap."

76. Those three guys from Kool & the Gang (1984)

Seen, not heard. But still quite a coup.

75. Lemar (2004)

Finalist from Fame Academy. At the Band Aid 20 session at the behest of Beverley Knight, who apparently had that kind of clout in 2004. Not a clue where he is in the song or video.

74. Cliff Richard (1989)

The UK's answer to Elvis, it is often said. Except with the danger or sex appeal swapped out for a pair of Transitions lenses. Mugs to the camera more than the situation warrants. Not my cup of tea, thank you. (But Rik from The Young Ones sure loved him.)