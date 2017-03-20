The Funniest 'SNL' Sketches of 2017 (So Far)

The Trump era has given the world its fair share of insane, hard-to-believe events. Among them: Saturday Night Live's highest viewership in 22 years.

And it's true that NBC's sketch show has earned can't-miss-TV status; maybe it's a coincidence, but even the nonpolitical sketches seem to have upped their comedic game. In celebration of SNL's return to relevance, we're cataloguing its best sketches of 2017 with the below list, one we'll continue to update in the months to come.