The 10 Best Songs of 2016

Any list of songs is really a list of moments. In a year when top-tier pop artists like Kanye West, Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, and Rihanna treated "the album" as a staging ground for ambitious formal experiments and heady ideas -- dropping thematically linked collections for fans to quickly unpack on social media -- individual songs remain our most granular artform. If a song is great, it becomes a daily part of your life. It gets absorbed.

And there were so many great songs this year -- so many that your own personal top-10 list likely looks entirely different from this one. That's OK! Even if you slept on new music this year, there will always be incredible songs waiting for you. Here are the 10 best to get you started.